Kilkenny golfer tees up to take on Europe's best!

One of Kilkenny's top young golfers has been selected to represent Ireland at a major international championships.

Mark Power, a member of Kilkenny Golf Club, has been selected as part of a six-strong team to compete for Ireland at the European Boys’ Team Championship at La Manga.

Joining Power at the tournament, which begins on July 11, will be Reece Black (Hilton Templepatrick), John Brady (Rosslare), Jack Hearn (Tramore), Robert Moran (Castle) and Cameron Raymond (Newlands). Team captain Cathal McConn (Roscommon) will be accompanied by team manager Jimmy Duggan (Galway) and coach Stephen Hood at La Manga.

It promises to be a busy time for Power, who is currently in Castletroy competing at the Irish Boys' Amateur Open.

Mark Power took the title last year, winning by six shots, and is bidding to win back-to-back championships. Should he retain his title, Power will be keeping company with Greystones' Paul Dunne, the only two-time champion in the history of the Irish Boys, which dates back to 1983. Previous winners include Damien McGrane (1988), Michael Hoey (1997) and Rory McIlroy (2004).

After that Power will head to Carlow to play in the Interprovincial Championship. He has been selected on the Leinster team for the competition, which will be held at Carlow GC from July 3 to 5.