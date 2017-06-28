On The Tee: News from Co Kilkenny's golf clubs and surrounding areas

MOUNT JULIET

The J.B. Carr Memorial Trophy was the main attraction at Mount Juliet GC on Sunday.

The competition, played in memory of the former golfing great and club past president, has always thrown up some great scoring and this year was no exception.

The trophy, which is shared by the winners in both the men’s and ladies sections, was won by Ryan O’Dwyer and Pauline McEnery who returned 41 and 44pts to secure victory in their categories.

Ryan (2) scored a gross three under par, 69 to clinch victory by one shot from Mark Taylor. Ryan had birdies at the second, seventh and eighth holes and bogied the ninth to card 21pts for his first nine. Although he dropped shots at the 10th and 12th he birdied the 11th and eagled the long 17th to add another 20pts for his second nine.

Mark scored nines of 17 and 23pts for second place and was two shots clear of a number of players, led by Pat Joyce, who scored 38pts. The gross score was won by Paul Madigan (3) with 34 gross points.

Ladies winner Pauline McEnery had 10 shots to spare from her nearest pursuer Mary Quigley. Pauline scored 18 points for her first nine holes and added 26pts for her final nine holes. Cathy Hoyne was third on 33pts while the gross prize went to Ruth Mulholland.

INTER-CLUB: The Senior Cup team, managed by Martin Brett, just failed in their bid to secure a final spot in the qualifying round played at Kilkenny. Next out are the ladies Intermediate Cup team and the Irish Mixed Foursomes team, both of whom are in action this week.

RESULTS: Results, JB. Carr Memorial Trophy 18-hole singles, June 25: Men’s section - 1 Ryan O’Dwyer (2), 41pts; 2 Mark Taylor (13), 40pts; 3 Pat Joyce (12), 38pts; 4 Sean Brett (7), 38pts; gross Paul Madigan (3), 34pts. First nine: Ted Hoyne (8), 21pts. Second nine: Frank Furey (15), 22pts. Junior: Shane Whelan (5), 35pts.

Ladies section - 1 Pauline McEnery (26), 44pts; 2 Mary Quigley (20), 34pts; 3 Cathy Hoyne (20), 33pts; gross Ruth Mulholland (9), 23pts. First nine: Yvonne Lafarge (21), 16pts. Second nine: Kathleen Brett (20), 18pts.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday): Ladies nine-hole competition. Friday: Lady Helen Friday evening nine-hole singles. Sunday: O’Dwyer Golf Summer League.

CALLAN

The first competition of Callan GC open week was a family affair as the father and daughter team of Tommy and Laoise Hennessy proved to be a winning combination.

A total of 46pts saw the Hennessy win the mixed fourball event, which sponsored by the Pembroke Hotel. Noel and Conor Morrissey (Kilkenny GC) were second with 46ts.

OPEN: Results, Sunday Open men’s singles stableford (sponsored by Frank Wall): 1 Hughie O’Shaughnessy (8), 44pts (B9); 2 Patrick Farrell (20), 44pts; 3 Joe Walton (17, Kilkenny GC), 41pts; 4 John Shiel (17), 40pts; gross Jeffrey Lynch, 33pts. Twos club: Dylan Dunphy, Edmond Phelan and Clem Walshe, fourth hole; Ger Carroll, Tommy Coyne and Clem Walshe, eighth hole; Jimmy Hillman, Josh Ronan, John Sheil and Jim White, 14th hole; Michael Grace, Joseph Kearns and Hughie O’Shaughnessy, 16th hole.

Results, O’Dwyer Golf Stores open stableford, June 22: 1 Blade O’Gorman (17), 43pts; 2 Liam O’Hara (8), 41pts; gross Jeffrey Lynch (3), 37pts. Visitor: Robert Delaney (Kilkenny GC), 36pts (B9). Twos club: Kyle Bergin, Michael Hickey and Brendan McDonald, fourth hole; Liam O’Hara, eighth hole; Michael Hickey, Jeffrey Lynch, Martin O’Halloran, Liam O’Hara and Dick O’Shea, 14th hole; Tom Lavin and Paul Norris, 16th hole.

LADIES: The timesheet for the Captain’s Prize is now up in the ladies locker room. The draw will be made on July 11.

Results, senior ladies 12-hole champagne scramble, June 22: 1 Betty McGrath, Mary D. Grace and Ann O’Shea, 2 Ena Kennedy, Carmel O’Sullivan and Bridget Holohan.

Results, ladies Scotch foursomes, June 20: 1 Eilish Ahern and Teresa O’Neill, 46pts; 2 Breda Ryan and Jo Staunton. Results, nine hole competition: 1 Breda Holohan, 21pts; 2 Patsy Murphy, 17pts.

Results, senior ladies nine-hole competition, June 15: 1 Teresa Phelan, 2 Teresa Drea.

INTER-CLUB: The Duggan Cup team bowed out of this year’s competition when losing 3-2 to Castlecomer GC. Richie Condon & Paddy O’Donovan were out first at home, followed by Jimmy Dunne & Johnny Kennedy. The away pairings were John Healy & Jim Kirby, Jim Wellwood & Paddy Grace and Liam Duggan & Tony O’Driscoll.

GET INTO GOLF: Volunteers are needed to help with the Get into Golf programme on Tuesdays at 6pm. Contact Betty McGrath, tel 086-3782360.

COURSE: All goflers are reminded to repair any pitch marks made on greens. Golfers are also asked to take and use divot repair sand bags from the first tee.

RGA: Results, RGA stableford competition, June 21: 1 John Holden, 34pts; 2 Jimmy O’Brien, 33pts; 3 Andy Whelan, 32pts.

JUNIOR: Junior golf continues every Tuesday, with golf lessons from 7 to 8pm for the Summer months. Children under 10 years of age must have a parent with them on the course at all times.

LOTTO: There was one winner of the golf club lotto. Numbers 9, 23 and 213 brought a €3,850 jackpot for Anne McEvoy. Next week’s jackpot will be €750. Subscription details from Margaret, tel 056-7725136.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday): Laharts Garage men’s open singles stableford. Tomorrow (Thursday): SuperValu ladies three-person team event. Friday: Noel Morrissey Builders champagne scramble. Saturday: Rose of Tralee open four-person classic (fund-raiser for Kilkenny Rose Tara Roche). Sunday; Open Week four-person team event. Monday: RGA, 11am to 1pm. Tuesday: Ladies day (Geraldine Cup nine and 18-hole stroke play).

GOWRAN PARK

The ladies Boyne team were the toast of Gowran Park GC after they had a great win against Castlecomer. At home Ann Mullins and Maura Coe won on the 16th while Nora Barron and Joan Murphy won on the 17th. Lady Captain Helen Dunne and Kate Hennessy were about to tee off on the 20th when they were called in as Ger Hickey and Gay Latchford won on the 16th.

The team, which is managed by Joan Murphy, will meet the winners of the New Ross v Thurles match in the next round.

Results, ladies 3Ts 18-hole singles stableford, June 21: 1 Orla McCormack (33), 38pts; 2 Aisling Costelloe (18), 38pts; 3 Kate Hennessy (13), 35pts.

SCRATCH: The timesheet is open for Sunday’s Intermediate Scratch Cup (handicap range is 10 to 18). Bookings online or from the office, tel 056-7726699.

DIARY: Tomorrow (Thursday): All-Ireland weekly open series (visitor €20). Sunday: Intermediate Scratch Cup (member €10, visitor €20).

CASTLECOMER

SENIORS: Results, seniors competition, June 21: 1 Murty Coonan (10), Eamon McIvor (22), Tom Whelan (24), Eddie Fogarty (26), 81pts; 2 Jim Purcell (16), Tom Staunton (14), Frank Dormer (24), Nicholas O’Connor (24), 77pts; 3 Jimmy Byrne (14), Tony Carr (20), Tom Casey (22), Jim White (26), 76pts.

SOUTH: The South Leinster team had a great result when they beat Birr in their second round match. They await the winners of the Portarlington v Tullamore match in the next round. Team: Peter Mulhall, Joe Dowd, Gerry Meally, Michael Doheny, Ken Hovendon, Fergal O’Neill, Nicky Walsh.

SINGLES: More than 90 golfers played in the Donal McInerney Memorial men’s singles competition at the weekend.

This competition is held in the memory of Donal, who was a stalwart of Castlecomer GC. Cian Rothwell won his first competition at Castlecomer when he returned a great score of 41pts.

Ciaran O’Neill had already posted a score of 41pts and looked set to win the beautiful claret jug trophy, but a great birdie two on the 17th saw Cian secure victory with a better back nine. David Lynch shot a great score of two over par to win the gross.

Results: 1 Cian Rothwell (28), 41pts (b9); 2 Ciaran O’Neill (15), 41pts; gross David Lynch (5) 39pts. Cat One: Adrian O’Neill (9), 37pts. Cat Two: Joe Dowd (14), 38pts. Cat Three: Noel Brennan (20), 36pts.

Results, men’s 18-hole open singles stableford, June 22: 1 Brendan Dooley (9), 38pts; 2 Conor McMahon (11), 37pts.

TGIF: Results, TGIF, week four: Ladies - 10 Maria Downey, 9 Emer Foley, 8 Susan Boland, 7 Margaret O’Keeffe, 6 Freida Campion, 5 Helen Murphy, 4 Mary Murphy, 3 Ann Doyle, 2 Jo Costigan, 1 Margaret Conway.

Men - 10 Nicky Walsh, 9 Michael Brennan, 8 Shay Kennedy, 7 Barry Doyle, 6 Paddy Kehoe, 5 Martin O’Neill, 4 Richard Mc Kenna, 3 David Allen, 2 Richard Boland, 1 Stephen Dermody. Nearest the Pin: Jason Brennan.

BOYNE: The ladies Boyne Trophy team’s hopes of a repeat success in the competition were ended when they lost to Gowran Park. The away team featured Joan Brennan and Ita Madigan, Margaret Furlong and Nuala Mahon, Teresa Manning and Mary Brophy. At home were Helen Murphy and Patricia Doheny, Delia Donohoe and Noreen Kinsella. Team managers were Mai McEvoy and Una Whelan.

CULLEN CUP: The Cullen Cup team had a good win over Bunclody. Bessie Brophy & John Smyth and Betty Owens & Ken Hovenden had good early wins. The other three matches went down the 18th, where Nicky Walsh & Helen Dunne were first to secure the win. The team also featured Frieda Campion & Mike O’Neill and Mary Murphy & Pat Comerford.

LADIES: Results, Harrington Pharmacy ladies weekly 18-hole competition: 1 Susan Boland, 38pts; 2 Freida Campion, 36pts.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 18, 20, 21 and 25. Next week’s jackpot is €18,800.

DIARY: Tomorrow (Thursday): Men’s open 18-hole singles. Saturday/Sunday: Men’s open singles.

NEW ROSS

The course was a hive of activity for Open Week where there was a varied assortment of competitions to suit all tastes at New Ross GC.

Scoring was hot and it was hard to win any sort of prize such was the quality of golf played throughout the week.

Brendan Duffin (9) and Noel Dunne (17) set the pace in the open fourball competition, winning with a score of 44pts. Visitors from Waterford GC, Dominic Tutty (9) and Ryan Tutty (11), were second on 43pts while Martin Carroll (13) and Ned Conway (14) were third with 42ts.

Tommy Liston (7), Liam Connolly (8) and Tommy Tyler (16) won the three person scramble with a nett score of 59-9. On 61-6 and in second position came Robbie Farrell (scratch), Michael Cullen (8) and Luke Codd (16). The 62 nett notched up by Ger Ronan (6), David Feeney (16) and Pat McGrath (18) was good enough to claim third prize.

One woman defied all odds to take first prize in the open singles. Claire Fanning (36) from Faithlegg GC defied all-comers to win with 41pts. Second was Davy Morris (18) with 40pts while M. J. Cullen (19) was third with 39pts. The gross prize went to Mossy Connell (7) with 29pts. Category One was won by Joe Doyle (7) with 36pts. Ger Maher (14) was the Category Two winner with 35pts while Eugene Killian (18, Mountain View GC) was the Category Three winner with 35pts. The Ladies prize went to current Club Captain, Marie Therese Wall, with 35pts.

Scoring was also top class in the singles stableford competition. Paul Cleary (9) and Martin Kehoe (10) both brought in 41pts but Cleary took the spoils by virtue of a better back nine. Derek Ronan (2) played superb golf, scoring 38pts, to finish third. The ultra-consistent Michael Ryan (+1) was the gross winner with 38pts. Category One went to Alan Furness (3) with 34pts. Category Two went to Jimmy Meggs (15) with 37pts while Category Three was won by Andy Culleton (19) with 35pts.

The club thanks all supporters and sponsors for making Open Week such a success.

FOURBALL: Results, Tuesday 14-hole open fourball: 1 Peter Goggin (17) and Willie Whitty (17), 38pts; 2 Pat Whelan (17) and J.J. Hoyne (18), 35pts; 3 Jimmy Meggs (14) and John Murphy (17), 35pts.

The competition continues every Tuesday evening, but booking is advisable after 2pm.

LADIES: Marie Therese Wall was blessed with glorious weather for her Lady Captain’s Festival. The first day ended with a large group of contenders bunched around the early 70s, leaving the field wide open for Saturday’s challenge. The competition was just as keen on the second day, with Mary Maher earning the top prize.

Following the golf a lovely meal was served by the restaurant staff, while music by Adeline Fox continued well into the night.

Results: 1 Mary Maher (16), 144; 2 Sheila Wade (31), 146; gross Liz Bennett, 175; 3 Margaret Furlong (15), 147 (L9); 4 Anne O’Grady (29), 147; 5 Breda McManus (23), 149 (L18); 6 Margaret Rossiter (30), 149; 7 Eileen Wallace (29), 149. Committee Prize: Mary Rose Ryan (34), 153. First 18: Ann Banville (24), 72. Second 18: Rita Furlong (33), 70. Category 29-36: Mary Dungan (34), 150.

MIXED: Results, Thursday mixed team event: 1 Ned Fenlon, Ann Fenlon and Mary Finn, 44pts; 2 Jo Kelly, Martin Forristal and Mary Shannon, 44pts; 3 John Howlin, Paula Reidy and Rita Furlong, 44pts.

FOURSOMES - The Countess of Granard foursomes will be run off today (Wednesday). Booking is open online, with no draws.

FOURBALL: The closing date for entry to the Kathleen Pyne Fourball Matchplay is July 2. Entry is €5, with lists posted in the locker room.

JUNIOR: Volunteers are needed to help with the junior camp, which will be held from July 3 to 7.

CHARITY: The Lady Captain’s Charity Day is on Friday, July 7. Booking is online with proceeds going to MS Ireland. Entry for the two-person team event is €10 for members, €15 for visitors.

INTER-CLUB: The Boyne team beat a very strong Thurles team in a home and away match. The heat at the inland venue made the going tough and New Ross had to dig deep to edge ahead. At home there was great jubilation when Teresa Foley chipped into the hole on 18 for an eagle.

The Minor team are in action against Wexford in Enniscorthy on Sunday at 2.30pm.

CLOSE: Mary Dowling made it to the final four at the Irish Women’s Close Championship in Mullingar. She was beaten in the semi-final by Ciara Casey (Hermitage).

SENIORS: Conditions were perfect as 12 senior teams played a champagne scramble on Thursday.

There was no catching the team of Tommy Ryan (14), Michael Lee (18) and Paul Laffan (21), who won with 101pts. A better back nine saw John Hosey (14), John Fitzpatrick (18), Frank Boyle (20) and John Joe Murray (21) finish second with 99pts while Hughie O’Connor (17), Willie Kelly (18) and Billy Redmond (21) were third. Nearest the pin on the ninth hole was Tommy Ryan.

The timesheet is now out for the Autumn Seniors Alliance at Callan GC on Monday, July 10. Bookings to Jamesie Murphy, tel 085-1846172. New Ross will host the August outing on August 21.

BORRIS

Results, open singles v-par, Borris GC, June 25: 1 Michael Connolly (21), 4 up; 2 Rory Ó hEochaidh (16), three up; 3 John Byrne (16), one up.

Results, open four-person team event, June 24: 1 T. Joyce (3), B. Joyce (9), D. Joyce (11) & J.J. Donohoe (17), 90pts; 2 M. Scallan (12), P. Lambert (13), M. Rossiter (15) & D. Casey (21), 89pts; 3 B. Bambrick (9), D. Gorman (8), M. Cummins (17) & E. Cowman (8), 87pts; 4 S. Canning (17), L. Dunne (10), D. Gannon (17) & S. Gannon (15), 86pts.

Non GUI prize: J. Murphy, L. Collins, M. Ryan & L. Redmond, 90pts. Longest drive (Men): John Murphy. Longest drive (Ladies): Mary Smyth. Nearest the Pin (men): Shane Foley. Nearest the Pin (ladies): Bernie Byrne.

Results, Stephouse Hotel nine-holes par three competition, June 23: 1 Shane Dooley (20), 22pts; 2 Mick Hanrahan (18), 22pts (L3); 3 Mick Coady (16), 22pts.

Results, ladies stableford competition, June 22: 1 Margaret Brown (33), 35; 2 Margaret Whelan (30), 34; 3 Brenda McCarthy (23), 34.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto. Numbers drawn were 9, 16, 22 and 27. The jackpot is now €1,300.

DIARY: Friday: Open week singles. Saturday/Sunday: Three-person team event (any combination). Monday: Ladies three-person waltz, men’s 18-holes foursomes (from 5pm). Tuesday: Open singles (three age categories, up to 30 years, 30 to 50 years and over-50s), nine-hole mixed foursomes (from 5pm). Bookings to 059-9773310.

RATHDOWNEY

Open Week begins at Rathdowney GC on Saturday. It runs until Sunday, July 9.

RESULTS: Results, Medal Stroke, Rathdowney GC, June 24 & 25: 1 Josh Finane (16), 65; 2 Donal Heaphy (21), 69; gross Brendan Ryan (2), 75; 3 Noel Morris (10), 70.

Results, Husqvarna Tuesday Open: 1 Keane Hayes (15), 41pts; 2 Brendan Ryan (2), 37pts; 3 John Whelan (13), 37pts; 4 Fergus O’Brien (21, Templemore), 36pts.

Results, seniors scramble, June 22: 1 Paud O’Reilly, Pat Hartigan, Michael Bowden & Donal Heaphy, 58.7; 2 Mick Mockler, Noel Hughes & Frank Scott, 60.

LOTTO: The lotto jackpot is now €10,700.