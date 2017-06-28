On The Green: All the news from Kilkenny Golf Club

KILKENNY

The qualifying round for Captain Rob O’Shea’s prize will be held at Kilkenny GC this weekend.

The top 100 players will go forward to the second round, which will be held on Saturday, July 8.

SCRATCH: The Kilkenny Block-sponsored Junior Scratch Trophy will be held over 36 holes on Sunday, July 9. With a handicap limit of four to nine, the timesheet is already very heavily booked.

TEAM: The junior/juvenile fundraiser will be held today (Wednesday. Entry fee for the four-person team event is €15 per person. The timesheet is available online.

IRISH: After a very busy weekend helping the Kilkenny Senior Cup team to success, Mark Power heads to Castletroy GC this week to defend his Irish Boys’ Championship title. Winning it would see him join professional Paul Dunne as the only other golfer to win the Boys’ Championship twice.

Richard Louis Duggan and club colleague James Everard will also be in action in Castletroy.

Following that competition, Power will travel to Carlow where he has been selected for the Leinster senior team to compete at the Interprovincial Championship from July 3 to 5.

SENIOR CUP: The Leinster Senior Cup had a great success at the weekend. Kilkenny started their campaign with a win against New Ross on Saturday morning. In the top match Mark Power closed out his match on the 13th while Paul O’Hara closed out his match on the 12th with a superb eagle. Eddie Power was out third and played great control golf to win on 15.

Harry Duggan and Luke Donnelly were firmly in control of their matches when called in.

The team went on to beat Carlow in the afternoon. Again, the result was similar to the morning match. Mark Power won on 15, Paul O’Hara on 14 and Michael Buggy on the 12th. Again, Harry Duggan and Luke Donnelly were up in their matches when called in.

On Sunday morning, Kilkenny faced a Baltinglass team who had beaten the favourites Rosslare on the 18th hole of the odd match. Mark Power won his match on 15, but was beaten to the finish line by his father Eddie, who won on 12. Baltinglass rallied, beating Harry Duggan (18th) and Paul O’Hara (19th) before Luke Donnelly played a superb second shot to win his match on the 19th.

After a busy schedule, the team beat Waterford in the final on Sunday afternoon. Paul O’Hara won his match on 14, Eddie Power won his match on 15 while Luke Donnelly sealed the victory with a win on 14.

One note of interest: the last time Kilkenny qualified for the Leinster finals of both the Barton Shield and Senior Cup in the one year was 2009, when they went on to win an All-Ireland Barton Shield final.

COURSE: There will be no divot repair session on Monday. Divot repair sessions will resume on July 10.

SOCIAL: The social golf calendar for July has been finalised, with the next session scheduled for July 8. The format will be a Champagne Scramble, with teams of three or four, depending on entries. Members are requested to sign in before 5.30pm so the draw for teams can be made at 5.45pm with a shotgun start at 6pm. Further rounds will be held on July 22 and 28.

BRIDGE: The next bridge evening is on Monday, July 10.

RESULTS: Results, friends of St Luke’s golf classic, June 21: 1 Thomas Buckley, Jerry Rowe, Nicky Walshe, Henry O’Neill, 93pts; 2 Denis Brophy, Jim Noone, Seamus Brophy, Denis Flynn, 92pts; 3 George Walsh, Bill Cuddihy, Margaret Cuddihy, Margaret Kiely, 91pts; 4 Des Woods, Tom Sloyan, Michael Devane, Brian O’Shea, 90pts (B9); 5 Tony McCarthy, Ned Byrne, John Dalton, John McEvoy, 90pts (B9).

Results, James Stephens Classic, June 22 & 23: 1 Pat Butler, Maurice Ryan, James Farrell, Michael McKillen, 96pts; 2 Michael Moore, Stephen Drennan, Pat Drennan, J.J. Tobin, 95pts; 3 Robert Kearney, John Quane, Richie Windle, Richie Lanigan, 94pts.

Results, 18-hole singles stableford, June 24 to 26: 1 Willie Horgan (16), 40pts; 2 Joe Hyland (12), 39pts; 3 Reay Brandon (21), 38pts (B9); gross Michael Comerford, 33pts; 4 Robert Shortall (10), 38pts; 5 Damien Casey (14), 37pts (B9).

Twos club: Bobby O’Mahony, Patrick J. O’Shea, Joe Hyland, Michael Comerford, John Hayes, sixth hole; Gerard Wall, Sean Manogue, Michael Keenan, 15th hole; Rory MacEneaney, Ben McGarry, Nicholas Walsh, Jason Lawlor, 17th hole. Each two is worth €25.80 credit in the pro shop.

Results, senior men’s 13-hole competition, June 22: 1 Peter Ryan, Des Byrne, Michael O’Sullivan, Joe Ledwidge, 70; 2 Martin Mullane, Jim Dollard, Pat O’Shea, Peter McQuillan, 64; 3 Tom Gunning, John O’Donovan, Chris Kelly, Martin Kelly, 62 (B6); 4 Pat Foley, Richie McEvoy, Jim Treacy, Joe Nolan, 62 (B6); 5 Noel Skehan, Andy Hughes, Mick O’Brien, Tom Keating, 62; 6 Eddie Guilfoyle, John O’Regan, Roger Ryan, Maurice Ryan, 61; 7 Michael Grant, Donie Butler, Reay Brandon, 60 (56+4) (B6).

SENIORS: The next seniors competition is tomorrow (Thursday). Play starts at 10.30am. Draw closes at 11.15am. Next away outing is to Gowran Park GC on July 10. Entry sheet available from tomorrow (Thursday).

JUNIOR/JUVENILE: Coaching resumes this Saturday. Times are 9.45 to 10.45 for golfers in fourth class and below and from 11am to 12 noon for golfers in fifth class and above.

The first junior Summer Camp of the season will be held on July 18 and 19. Cost is €50 per child.

PRO SHOP: The next fitting day, for all brands, is on Saturday, July 8. The cost is €25 per fit and must be pre-paid before the day.

PGA: Club pro Jimmy Bolger and assistant Eoin O’Connor were in MoyValley GC to compete in the Irish PGA Championship at the weekend. Both players qualified for the week-end with Jimmy holding a three shot advantage over Eoin. After round three both men were tied with each other but an excellent final round of 69 restored Jimmy’s three shot lead over Eoin. Jimmy finished tied 19th while Eoin finished tied 26th. Tim Rice (Limerick) was the winner.

LADIES: Golfers Mary Dowling, Orla Dunphy, Jan Browne, Sarah Molloy and Katie Keenan were in Mullingar for the Irish Ladies Close Championship last week. Both Orla and Mary qualified for the match play stages. Orla was beaten in her last 16 match, while Mary reached the semi-finals, only to be beaten by Ciara Casey (The Heritage).

Two Kilkenny ladies have been selected on the Leinster team for the interprovincials to be held in Shannon GC in late July.

Mary Dowling has been appointed captain of the Ladies Senior Interprovincial Team while Jan Browne has been selected on the Junior Girls’ Interprovincial Team.

The Revive Active Ladies Fourball team beat Roscrea, winning two matches at home and one away. The other two matches were called in.

At home Niamh Kelly and Marian Woods won on the 16th, while Bridie McGarry & Stella Coughlan won on the 12th. Dervilla O’Byrne & Barbara Teehan were all square after 18 when called in. Away Evelyn Crotty & Breda Roche won on the 15th Mary Norton & Catherine King were called in on the 13th.

Kilkenny will meet the winners of Gowran v Enniscorthy in the regional quarter-final. Team managers are Margaret Kiely and Mary Hickey.

The Ladies senior foursomes team played Wexford and reached the semi-finals with a 2-1 win. They await the winners of the Castlecomer/Enniscorthy match.

Katie Keenan (6) & Bridie Mc Garry (8) won on the 17th, Orla Dunphy (1) & Breda Roche (14) won on the 17th while Mary Leahy Browne (3) & Mary O’Shea (12) lost on the16th. Reserves are Jan Browne (4) and Mags Cuddihy (10) Managers: Eithne Murphy & Phyl Doyle

Results, ladies 18-hole v-par, June 17, 18 and 20: 1 Eileen Sheenan (30), 3 up; 2 Niamh Kelly (8), 2 up; gross Jan Browne (4), 1 down; 3 Valerie Graham (24), 1 up (B9); 4 Gillian Mc Donnell (15), 1 up (B9); 5 Liz Neary (18), 1up (B9).

Results, nine-hole stableford: 1 Josie Bolger (31), 19pts; 2 Ann Gunning (26), 17pts; 3 Breda Comerford (36), 26pts (B9).

Results, Ladies Into Golf nine-hole stableford: 1 Mary Ruth (14-4), 10pts (last 3); 2 Angie O’Keeffe (12-2), 10pts (last 3).

Results, senior ladies outing to Mountrath, June 22: 1 Mary Ryan, Joan Cashin, Mary Feighery, 52; 2 Ann Gunning, Breda Kavanagh, Margaret Harmer, 51; 3 Edith Ogilvie, Greta Nicholson, Teresa Brandon, 47; 4 Frances Foley, Audrey Marnell, Mary Shields, 42; 5 Catherine Keane, Josie Bolger, Anne (B) Murphy, 40.

SENIOR LADIES: Next competition is for nine hole tomorrow (Thursday). Draw is at 9.30am with immediate tee off.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday): Junior/Juvenile Open Team Fundraiser, 9am to 6pm. Thursday: Senior Ladies, 9.32 to 10.28am; Senior Gents, 10.36 to 1.08pm; Members Time, 1.16 to 2.12pm; Dicksboro Classic, 4.12 to 5.56pm. Friday: Dicksboro Classic, 8.28am to 5.56pm. Saturday: Members Time, 7.32 to 8.28am; Ladies & Gents Competition, 8.36 to 10.20am; Guests/Visitors, 10.28 to 11.56am; Ladies & Gent's Competition, 12.04 to 12.52pm; Members Time, 1 to 1.56pm; Ladies & Gents Competition, 2.04 to 5.08pm. Sunday: Ladies & Gents Competition, 7.32am to 5.16pm (Gents - Captain Rob O’Shea’s Prize, qualifying round, ladies 18-hole stableford). Monday Junior/Juvenile Competition, 8.36 to 10.52am; Visitors, 11am to 12.04pm; Members Time, 1 to 2.04pm; Gents Captain’s Prize Qualifier, 2.12 to 5.58pm. Tuesday: Visitors, 6.58 to 7.24am; Ladies 9 & 18 Hole Competition & Ladies into Golf, 8.20am to 10.36am, 12.20 to 2.28pm; Visitors, 2.35 to 2.55pm; Ladies 18 Hole Stableford, 4.04 to 5.48pm; Ladies into Golf, 6.28 to 7pm. Wednesday, July 5: Members Time, 1 to 2.20pm.