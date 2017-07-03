Semple Stadium to host big hurling double feature

Semple Stadium, Thurles, will host the two big senior hurling Qualifiers in what is sure to be a hugely attractive double feature on Saturday.

All-Ireland champions, Tipperary and Dublin will get the ball rolling when they open proceedings at 5pm, the GAA have confirmed.

This game will be followed by the meeting between South East rivals, Kilkenny and Waterford at 7pm.

Extra-time will be played in both games if necessary.