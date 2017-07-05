All the news from Kilkenny golf clubs

MOUNT JULIET

Good news on the team front this week was that the last two teams remaining in competitions made the semi-final of their respective tournaments.

The first team in action were the ladies Intermediate Cup team managed by Annette Hogan. They had a convincing win at Faithlegg against Enniscorthy by 4 matches to 1.

The panel was Lucia Ahern O’ Flaherty, Mary Quigley, Button LaFarge, Helen Walsh, Kathleen Hession and Mary Molloy.

Their opponents in the semi-final will be the winners of the Wicklow/New Ross match.

Also contesting the semi-finals in Leinster are the Irish mixed foursomes team who scored a thrilling victory against Wicklow on Sunday.

After winning the opening two matches convincingly in Mount Juliet, the vital match at Mount Juliet was won on the first tie hole while at Wicklow the two matches there were called in with both in the balance.

The team of Gavin Smyth/Karan Murphy, Luke Donnelly/Therese Maher, Dermot Fennelly/Mary Molloy, Tim Howes/Helen Walsh, Paul Madigan/Kathleen Hession is jointly managed by Peter Quigley and Bernie Madigan.

The aim is to make the final at Millicent, Co Kildare in August.

WEEKLY WINNER: The weekly Wednesday ladies 9 holes singles was won by Marie Costelloe last week and the event continues this week.

JOHN WINS: The Lady Helen Friday night competition was won by John Browne last week and there was some good scoring last Sunday in the Summer League.

The winner was Liam Tierney with 41 points. He scored 23 and 18 points for his respective nine holes.

CAPTAIN'S PRIZE: This weekend the Captains prizes, ladies and men, are down for decision.

Friday afternoon sees the first of the competitors in action with two 'shotgun' starts on Saturday at 9am and 1.30pm to cater for all intended competitors.

On Saturday evening all prizes will be presented before the evening dinner and social.

DIARY: Friday/Saturday Captains Prizes; Wednesday, July 12, men’s Invitation Day 3 person scramble.

RESULTS: Summer League 18 holes singles, July 2, 1 Liam Tierney (16) 41pts; 2 Ted Hoyne (8) 37pts; 3 Liam Naddy (16) 35pts.

Ladies - Niamh Strudwick (27) 36pts.

CASTLECOMER

The junior foursome team played Wexford in Carrick-on-Suir and scored a fabulous win to go through to the regional semi-final.

Team - Margaret Furlong and Emma Walsh, Ita Madigan and Patricia Doheny, Maureen Norton and Betty Owens.

CHALLENGE: The Castlecomer Challenge Cup team played their quarter-final in Portarlington on Sunday.

They' scored fantastic wins on 14, 15 and 18. Bessie Brophy, having lost 2 shots over the weekend, still was in top form and won on the 14th.

Noreen Curry, minus 4 shots from the weekend, won on the 15th.

Patricia Brennan was one up coming onto the 18th and won the hole in style. All had great matches that were close.

Team - Bessie Brophy, Noreen Curry, Marjie Gannon, Patricia Brennan and Marnie Brennan. Sub - Una Whelan.

Managers Margaret and Patricia.

DIAGEO MIXED: Castlecomer lost to Tipperary Town in the Diageo mixed event.

Away - Emer Foley and Eamon Breen, Theresa Manning and Brian Mahon, Helen Murphy and Adam Dempsey.

Home - Michael Dermody and Margaret O’ Keeffe, Michael Daly and Joan Brennan.

FIXTURES: The next phase in Lady Captain Betty Owens prize is Saturday. The event will finish with a social night in the clubhouse.

MEN'S FIXTURES: Thursday, 18 hole Open singles; Saturday/ Sunday, 18 hole Open singles.

RESULTS: Thursday, June 29, 18 hole men's Open Stableford singles, 1 Joe Dowd (13) 40pts; 2 Barry Doyle (9) 36pts.

Congratulations is extended to Joe Dowd on his excellent score of 40 points in the Thursday Open singles.

Following a double bogey 7 at the 1st, Joe settled down and followed up with a very steady mixture of 10 pars and 7 bogeys.

Joe is showing a rich vein of form.

Second placed Barry Doyle also displayed some fine form. After a slow start he recorded a great birdie 3 at the 7th to kickstart an excellent round, finishing with a combination of 9 pars and two bogeys.

TGIF5 LADIES: 10 Susan Boland, 9 Honoria Fogarty, 8 Margaret O’Keeffe, 7 Mary Murphy, 6 Emer Foley, 5 Joan Brennan, 4 Caroline Conway, 3 Freida Campion, 2 Helen Dunne, 1 Una Whelan.

TGIF5 MEN: 10 Nicky Walsh, 9 Jason Brennan, 8 Paddy Kehoe, 7 David Lynch, 6 Ollie O’ Connor, 5 Liam Farrell, 4 Malachy Murphy, 3 Paul Campion, 2 Warren Byrne, 1 Michael Brennan.

Nearest the pin - Warren Byrne.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot on Monday, June 26. The numbers drawn were 8, 15, 17 and 20.

Next week’s jackpot is €19,000.

NEW ROSS

Last Wednesday turned into a wintry day with deluges in the afternoon that were most unseasonal. Nevertheless, the hardy Ross ladies did battle with the Lady Captain and her partner, last year's Lady Captain emerging winners.

Countess of Granard foursomes sponsored by Vale Oil, 1 Marie Therese Wall (21) and Mary J Maher (27) 38pts; 2 Teresa Minihan (26) and Mgt Fitzpatrick (35) 35pts (l9); 3 Mary Maher (15) and Elinor Roche (19) 35pts.

Friday is Lady Captain's Charity Day for MS Ireland. Members have been asked to support this important charity.

Entry €10 for members. It is a two person Open Betterball format for men/ladies. ESET Ireland are the sponsors.

Today (Wednesday) an 18 hole Stableford will be played with a senior prize included, sponsored by Murphy's Cash and Carry, New Ross.

Booking is open with draws at usual time.

TEAM NEWS: Friday will be a busy day with the Charity Day and the Boyne team taking on Gowran in the afternoon.

Three of the five matches will travel to the Co Kilkenny venue and two matches will play in New Ross.

The format is fourball matchplay which is a most enjoyable game and often ends with a cliffhanger. Matches will tee off at 3pm.

On Sunday the Finn Trophy Team will do battle against St Helen's at home (3pm). This is also a pair format.

Great credit is due to all the ladies who represented the club, plus team managers, this season.

BORRIS

Results three person team event (any combination) played on Saturday and Sunday, 1 Louis Cosgrave (17), John Byrne (16) and Dominic Attride (15) 91pts; 2 Jim Smyth (27), Andrew Dooley (22) and Michael Geoghegan (20) 84pts (b9); 3 Sean Hanafin (15), John Foley (11) and Pierce Brennan (11) 84pts; 4 David Gorman (8), Martin Cummins (17) and Barry Bambrick (9) 83pts.

Open Week singles on Friday, 1 Shane Dooley (20) 38pts (b9); 2 Shane Foley (9) 38pts; 3 Paul Dundon (15) 37pts (b9); 4 Jimmy Conran (12) 37pts; 5 Martin Monaghan (7) 36pts; 6 Aidan Somers (18) 35pts.

Twos club worth €30.

Open deniors June 27, 1 Pierce Brennan (12) 41pts (b9); 2 Michael Jordan (22) 41pts; 3 Art O’Leary (17) 39pts (b9).

Two’s Club worth €14.

FIXTURES: Open singles on Friday, July 7; Open 4 person team on Saturday; Open two person team on Sunday.

Booking online at Borris Golf Club.ie or brs borris or call the club for a tee time (059-9773310).

Summer Camps organised each Monday and Wednesday (beginning on July 10) from 9am to 12.30pm.

Camps for boys and girls aged between 9 to 16. Camps continue until end of August.

Children will be coached by Eddie Brophy. All enquires to 059-9773310.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the club Lotto worth €1,300. The numbers drawn were 1, 22, 23 and 26.

The three lucky dips were Rose Murphy, Paddy Lawless and Nicola Malone.

The next draw is today (Wednesday) for a jackpot of €1,400.

RATHDOWNEY

Open Week, July 1/2, four person team event, sonsored by Colgan Sports, 1 Paul Gray (13), William Claxton (8), Peter Gray (9), Alan Bourke (18) 96pts; 2 Barry Foyle (18), Brendan Foyle (12), David Fitzpatrick (8), Jimmy Fitzpatrick (16) 95pts; 3 Matthew Walsh (12) John Tobin (18) Joe Costello (14) Sean Laffan (12) 94pts.

Reesults Husqvarna Tuesday Open No. 13, sponsored by Ossie Bennett, 1 David Dowling (14) 42pts; 2 Tommy Neary (15) 40pts; Gross Lar Ryan (scr) 35pts; 3 Óisín O’Brien (25), Templemore 37pts

CSS - 71//36pts.

Seniors, June 29, Category A, 1 Ed Carter 36pts; 2 Sean Norton 35pts.

Category B - 1 Dick Walsh 36pts; 2 Tom Doheny 35pts.

Ladies - 1 Norah Harte (19) 36pts; 2 Dolores Campion (30) 36pts; 3 Kathleen Maher (13) 36pts.

Open Week continues until July 9.

The Lotto jackpot is now worth €10,850.

CALLAN

The club enjoyed a fantastic Open Week. The weather was perfect and the course played extremly well with class greens thanks to the hard working groundskeepers led by Tommy Minogue, ably assisted by Pat, Brendan and John.

In the men's singles competition the winners was the rapidly improving Brian Dignam (7) with an incredible one over par score of 43 points. Second with another fantastic one over par was John O’Dwyer (6) with 42 points.

The gross prize went to another of our elite golfers with a great score of 35 points, Cathal Byrne (5).

The Ladies section was won by Mary D. Grace with a great score of 38 points. Second was Sheila Grace (Limerick) with 36 points. Standard scratch was 36.

There weree eight two’s with Tom Donovan, Philip Smith, Billy Walsh and Shane Whelan on the 4th; Patrick Kennedy and Mark Murphy on the 8th; Cathal Byrne and Mark Power on the 14th.

The Wednesday Open event (June 28), sponsored by Lahart’s Garage, was a men’s singles stableford. The winner with a fantastic score of 42 was John D Grace (13). Second was Liam Hennessy (11) with 40 points and third was Joe Madigan (13) with 40 points.

The gross prize went to Jeffrey Lynch with 35 points. Standard scratch was 36.

There were 14 two’s - Tony Collins, Nigel Dagg, Dylan Dunphy, James Hartley, Liam Hennessy, Joe Madigan, Brendan McDonald and Eamon Morrissey on the 4th; Martin O’Halloran and Michael Quinlan on the 8th; Ivan Brown, Brian Dignam, Paul Madigan and Brendan Wall on the 14th.

The Ladies Open three person team competition, sponsored by SuperValu, Callan was won by Breda Ryan, Jo Staunton and Orla McCormack with 85 points.

Second were Sheelagh Foster, Rose Brophy and Bridget Holohan with 77 points.

The singles nine hole competition was won by Sheila Ryan with 17 points.

The Friday Open competition was a three person champagne scramble sponsored by Noel Morrissey builders. This was won by a team from Lismore, Cal Ahearne, Edmond Ahearne and Ger Mulcahy with 93 points.

Second were John Grace, Murt Duggan and Liam Brennan with 92 points.

On Saturday there was a fund-raising classic organised by Callan's Kilkenny Rose, Tara Roche. This was a sell out.

The winning team with an incredible score of 98 points was Richie Cindon, Paddy O’Donovan. Roland Komer and Johnny Kennedy.

Second were the President's team of Don Bolger, Breda Bolger, Donal Bolger and Matt Critchley with a great score of 95 points. Third were Cathal Byrne, Ian McLoughlin, James Hartley and Ross Holden.

The final competition of Open Week was a four person team event sponsored by Springhill Hotel.

The winners were the west Waterford quartet of Pat Landers, Noel Landers, Sonny Landers and Michael Landers with 98 points. Second were Ollie O’Connor, Seamus Burke, Michael Burke and Jim White with 95 points.

Third were Pat Cody, Stephen Kelly, Martin McCarthy and Pierce Scott with 93 points.

Club Competition Secretary John Healy did Trojan work to make the ’Week a huge success. Margaret in the office also put in a huge effort. A top club effort worked a treat.

GET INTO GOLF: The Get into Golf programme has been a great success with a great turnout each week.

Volunteers are needed to help on Tuesdays (6pm). Anyone interested should contact Betty McGrath (086 3782360).

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) Opeen men’s singles stableford sponsored by O’Dwyer's Golf stores; Thursday, senior ladies 10am to 12noon, Society 4.30 to 5pm; Friday, Finn Trophy 1.30 to 2.30pm; Saturday, Willie Gilbert Captain’s prize, GOY; Sunday, Willie Gilbert Captain’s prize, GOY; Monday, RGA-Open Senior Alliance 9am to 2.30pm, juniors 3 to 4pm; Tuesday, ladies 18 and 9 hole Stableford, ladies beginners 6 to 7pm.

COURSE: The sand bunkers on the course will be deep raked this week. Liam Duggan is giving his time to do this.

The fourth tee box has been transformed into a living work of art thanks to resident landscaping genius, James Tierney and volunteers.

The course manager reminded all to take and use a divot repair sand bag from the first tee and return same to the station at the 18th after your round.

LADIES NEWS: The timesheet for the Captain's prize is now up in the ladies locker room. Those interested should put name up as the draw will be made on July 11.

JUNIORS: Junior golf is back and the activity day is every Tuesday.

The junior section organisers will be giving golf lessons to the juniors every Tuesday evening between 7 and 8pm during the summer months.

Any children under 10 years of age who are interested must have a parent remain with them on the course at all times.

CAPTAIN'S PRIZE: It is William Gilbert Captain's prize this weekend and it is sure to be a big one.

All are invited to put their name in early on the timesheet for the Saturday or Sunday event.

This year anyone who cannot play on the weekend slots can play from midday on Friday.

Memberes should remember they cannot practice on the course in any form after it has been setup for the Captain's prize if you are playing in the competition.

A mixed social will be played the Sunday evening of the Captain's prize for anyone who want to play.

The following weekend, Saturday, July 15 is Lady Captain Mary O’Hanlon’s prize day.

The timesheet is up in the locker room so anyone interested can pt their name down.

A mixed social will be played after this competition as well.

LOTTO: Week 15 results for the Jackpot of €750, the numbers drawn were 9, 23, 31. There was no winner.

The club had three lucky dip winners of €30 each - Fiona Bates, Seamus Cuddihy and Robert Reid.

The sellers were Tommy Coyne, Eileen Cuddihy and Joe Cuddihy.

Next week’s jackpot will be worth €850. Why not purchase a subscription of €50 for 25 draws or €100 for 50 draws and be in to win the BIG one!

To do so contact Margaret at Callan Golf Club on 056-7725136 for details.