Time to play in Captain Rob's prize in Kilkenny

The final round of Kilkenny Captain Rob O’Shea's prize will be played on Saturday. The top 99 players from last week’s three days qualifying round with be chasing the coveted prize.

Leading qualifier, Kieran Wall, 67, will take a one shot advantage into the final round from a group of three. Another seven players are two shots back.

Only 11 players managed to break 70 and a total of 35 were level par or better.

The cut off mark was 75, with only 15 players qualifying on that score. In all, 321 members paid tribute to the Captain by playing.

The course was set up to play its full length, and still there is a congested look to the leader board.

The presentation of the Captain's prize will be at 9.30pm. Time sheet available on line .

All who qualified for Saturday’s final round have been advised to check their handicap against that printed by the registration system. The computer will have adjusted upwards/downwards all handicaps following last Saturday’s scores.

As all are playing in the same competition there is no adjustment of the handicap.

For example, if you played off nine last week and the computer gives you an adjusted handicap of eight you must manually adjust your card to read nine. The same applies if you were adjusted upwards.

Failure to make these amendments could lead to disqualification.

MARK WINS: Mark Power successfully defended his Irish Boys Amateur Open championship title in dramatic fashion at Castletroy, thus becoming the first player since Paul Dunne to win back-to-back crowns.

Mark won by holing out from 129 yards (see page 55).

Results - 283 M. Power (Kilkenny) 67, 72, 74, 70 (after a 3-hole playoff), J Cope (England), 71, 70, 70, 72.; 286 D Daniels (England), 72, 68, 71, 75; 291 J Brady (Rosslare), 68, 69, 77, 77 (winner under-17 trophy); 294 A Boland (Mallow), 71, 73, 71, 79; 296 R Le Bot (France), 69, 76, 78, 73.

MUNSTER BOYS: The club wished the best of luck to Kilkenny members, Junior Captain James Everard, R..L.. Duggan, Jack Walsh and Kevin Brennan who head to Faithlegg for the Munster Junior Boys Championships.

BUNKER PLAY: There seems to be a lot of confusion as to what one can or cannot do in a bunker, the club has learned.

Some members think it is permissible to remove anything that lies in their way. This is not the case.

When it comes to what you can and can’t pick up and remove from a bunker, you need to tread carefully. Players are only allowed to remove ‘movable obstructions’ (ie anything artificial or manmade such as scorecards, gloves, headcovers etc) and not anything classed as a ‘loose impediment’ (ie natural objects such as twigs, leaves, cones and branches).

The potential stumbling block are stones,. While they are classed as ‘loose impediments’ under the Rules, many clubs have Local Rules reclassifying them as ‘movable obstructions’ so you can then remove them from bunkers under Rule 24-1, primarily for reasons of safety and to prevent club damage.

HELP: The GUI/ILGU invite members to take part in a survey in relation to communications.

Responses will help shape GUI policies and strategy in this area. The survey will take five to 10 minutes to complete and covers topics such as where you get your golf news , which social media you engage with, coverage of golf on radio and questions on the overall GUI communications progress.

The survey is anonymous. However, people have the option of giving their email address.

Those who do will enter a draw for a Full Day Clinic at the GUI National Golf Academy for five people, including lunch with the professional at Carton House.

JUNIOR SCRATCH: The Kilkenny Block Limited sponsored Junior Scratch Trophy will be played over 36 holes on Sunday.

With a handicap limit of four to nine, there is a full time sheet for the event.

TEAM NEWS: The Fred Daly team suffered defeat against Greystones (3/2) on Sunday.

Kilkenny had two home matches, which they won. Local knowledge was their undoing when they failed to secure the necessary winning point away.

Home - Kevin Brennan and Michael Shaughnessy.

Away - Richard Lois Duggan, James Everard and Jack Walsh.

Great credit to all involved with the Fred Daly team over the last number of years. Sunday's defeat was only the second since 2014.

In that period the boys won provincial and national titles as well as representing the club in Europe.

JUNIOR FOURSOMES: The Kilkenny Irish Junior Foursomes Team travelled to The Heath on Monday to play in the strokeplay qualifier.

The team of Bobby O’Mahony and Gavin Phelan plus Michael Shaughnessy and Sean Manogue (who recorded the best round of the day) qualified in second place. They will return to The Heath on Sunday to play Mounthrath in the Regional matchplay semi-final.

The final will be played in the afternoon.

COURSE NEWS: The divot repair sessions will resume on July 10.

Members should note that an extra supply of sand mix is now available at the 10th tee. Members can top up their bags at this point.

The sand mix scheme is proving to be successful and the club encouraged all members to take a bag of mix with them on their round.

BRIDGE: The next Summer Bridge evening will be on Monday (7.30pm).

SOCIAL GOLF: The next round of Social Golf will be on Saturday evening after the final round of the Captain’s prize.

The format will be a Champagne Scramble, with teams of three or four, depending on entries.

There will be a shot gun start at 6pm. Members are requested to register before 5.30pm with the draw for teams at 5.45pm.

RESULTS: Wednesday, July 28, junior/juvenile fund-raiser (results next week) Two's Club - 6th Jack Troy (Gowran), Leo Byrne; 10th Fergal Cantwell; 15th Neil Loy (Gowran), Eoin Kissane (New Ross), Mary Leahy; 17th R. Challenor.

Each 'Two' receives €23.14 credit in the Pro Shop.

Thursday./Friday Dicksboro Golf Classic - Team Neil Brett 88pts; Team Sean Keane 87pts; Team Thomas Buckley 86pts.

Saturday, Sunday, Monday Captain Rob O’Shea’s Qualifying round - leading qualifier Kieran Wall (5) 67; leading junior, Bobby O’Mahony (6) 75.

CSS - Saturday 71; Sunday 71; Monday 72.

Two's Club - 5th Paul O’Hara; 6th P.J. O’Neill, Colin Corbett, Noel Power, Craig Martin, Michael Doran, Michael Kinchella; 10th Billy Burke, John Quane, James Young, Patrick Bollard; 15th John Byrne, Brendan Wall, Morgan Doyle, Colm McMenamin; 17th P.J. O’Neill, Mark Shortall, Tommy Barry, David McMahon, Martin Duggan, Jim Kelly, Richie Power, John Burke; 18th Craig Martin.

Each 'Two' receives €22.50 credit in the Pro Shop.

Senior gents, June 29, 13 hole Rumble, 1 Pat Foley, John Martin, Eugene Orr, Eddie Geraghty 67; 2 Jim Ryan, Martin Treacy, Peter McQuillan, Finbarr Coughlan 66; 3 Martin Mullane, Tom Dunne, Jim Treacy, Joe Nolan 64; 4 Eddie Guilfoyle, Brendan McIntyre, Pat O'Briain, Jimmy Rhatigan 61 (b6); 5 Billy Burke, Ger Power, Peter Dabinett, Tom Reade 61; 6 Michael Grant, John O'Donovan, Donie Butler, Frank Dalton 60; 7 Peter Ryan, Andy Hughes, Bob Greany, Dermot Moloney 59.

The next seniors competition is on Thursday. Draw closes at 11.15am.

Phone call entry is for emergency use only.

The next away outing is to Gowran Park GC on July 10. Entry sheet (almost full) is posted on the seniors Notice Board.

JUNIORS: The first junior Summer Camp of the season will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 18, 19. The cost per child is €50 and pre-payment guarantees a place.

COACHING: Coaching continues this Saturday as per the previous schedule.

COMPETITION TIME: The Summer junior/juvenile competitions continue each Monday throughout the season, excluding Bank Holiday Mondays.

Bookings are available online a week in advance.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday)1 to 2.20pm members time; Thursday, 9.32 to 10.28am senior ladies, 10.36 to 1.08pm senior gents, 1.16 to 2.12pm members time; Friday, 8.36am to 5.48pm Kilkenny Rugby Classic, 6.44 to 7pm girls inte-club practice; Saturday, 7.32 to 8.44am members time, 8.52am to 1.08pm Captain’s prize final round, 1.16 to 2.12pm members time, 3 to 3.56pm Ladies v Par Competition, 4.04 to 7pm Social Golf; Sunday, 7.32am to 4.12pm gents Junior Scratch Cup; Monday, 9 to 11.56am junior/juvenile competition, 1 to 2.20pm members time; Tuesday, 8.20 to 10.36am ladies 9 and 18 hole v Par and Ladies into Golf, 12.20 to 2.44pm Ladies 9 and 18 hole v Par and Ladies into Golf, 4.04 to 5.48pm Ladies 9 and 18 hole v par, 6.28 to 7pm Ladies into Golf; Wednesday, July 11, 8.28am to 6.04pm ladies and gents Open singles.

FITTING DAY: The next fitting day for all brands is on Saturday. The cost is €25 per fit and it must be pre paid before the day.

There are still a small number of places available.

SUMMER CAMPS: The first junior Summer Camp of the season will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 18, 19.

The cost per child is €50 and pre-payment guarantees a place.

LADIES CLUB: Results Tuesday, June 27, D. O’Regan Pink Day in aid of Cancer Research, 18 hole Scotch foursomes, 1. Mary O' Shea and Yvonne Dore (14) 43pts; 2 Teresa Brandon and Ber Crowdle (36) 41pts.

Best Gross - Ann Geoghegan and Mary Leahy Browne (4) 32pts (b6).

Nine hole Stableford winner, Annette Whelan (28) 16pts.

Ladies into Golf, 9 hole Stableford, 1 Karen Nugent (17-8) 9pts.

The ladies had a very successful Pink Day, collecting lots of money between the golf and the raffle for Cancer Research. Thanks were extended to to all who contributed.

Golf was followed by a very enjoyable Pink Evening.

The winner of the best Pink Lady went to Bridie McGarry.

FIXTURES - Saturday and Tuesdaym July 8 and 11, 18 hole ABC Stroke, sponsored by Eurospar, 9 hole, Stableford and Ladies into Golf, 9 hole Stableford.

RESULTS: Senior ladies, July 29, 9 hole Stableford, 1 Mary Prendergast, Joan O'Sullivan, Margaret Harmer 36 (b6); 2 Pat Walsh, Josie Bolger, Teresa Brandon 36; 3 Jane Duggan, Peggy Murray, Mary Feighery 35; 4 Phil Cooke, Joan Cashin, Mary Lawlor 34.

The next competition for seniors isover 13 holes on Thursday. Draw is at 9.30am for immediate tee off.