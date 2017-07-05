Kilkenny under-21 team complete big Leinster double

Kilkenny were celebrating again at Nowlan Park this evening. On Sunday the county minors won the Leinster hurling title in Croke Park, and the under-21 team completed the big double in emphatic fashion when out-classing Wexford.

Eddie Brennan’s men really turned on the style in front of a 6,082 crowd as they took the county’s 25th Leinster title and earned a place in the All-Ireland semi-finals against Antrim.

Wexford were down to 14 men from the 18th minute, but even at that stage they were under pressure.

There was lovely fluency about Kilkenny throughout, although their finishing early on was suspect. Billy Ryan and Richie Leahy shot nice early points, but the Cats still ran up three wides by the third minute.

The visitors were hit for another point by Alan Murphy (free) before they bounced back level with a goal from full-forward, Stephen O’Gorman from 14 metres.

Within a minute Kilkenny were back in front after Alan Murphy landed a free. They powered on with Leahy, who enhanced his drive for a place on the senior team, completing his hat trick of points in the 14th minute to extend the home side’s lead to 0-5 1-0.

When Brian Quigley saw red for a foul on Leahy in the 18th minute, Alan Murphy pointed to extend the gap to 0-9 to 1-2. From there to the break Kilkenny let rip.

At half way they led by 0-17 to 1-6 after all six forward shared in the scoring. They registered nine wides as well.

Kilkenny maintained their grip on things in the second half despite Wexford’s best efforts.

SCORERS: Kilkenny - R. Leahy (0-5); A. Murphy (0-5, frees); L. Scanlon, S. Morrissey, J. Cleere (0-3 each); J. Bergin (0-3, frees); J. Donnelly, B. Ryan (0-2 each); P. Lyng, L. Blanchfield, S. Walsh, E. Kenny (0-1 each). Wexford - J. Coleman (0-5, frees); S. O’Gorman (1-0); C. Dunbar, R. O’Connor (0-2 each); J. Doyle (0-2, one free); J. O’Connor, D. Codd, C. Moore (0-1 each).

Kilkenny - D. Brennan; M. Cody, C. Delaney, J. Burke; D. Mullen, J. Cleere, T. Walsh; L. Scanlon, P. Lyng; A. Murphy, J. Donnelly, S. Morrissey; R. Leahy, L. Blanchfield, B. Ryan. Subs - R. Bergin for J. Burke ht; J. Bergin for A. Murphy 38th min; E. Kenny for L. Blanchfield 43rd min; J. Walsh for B. Ryan 50th min; S. Walsh for J. Donnelly 56th min.

Wexford - D. Hughes; C. Firman, D. Byrne, S. Reck; B. Quigley, A. Maddock, G. Molloy; J. O’Connor, R. White; S. Kelly, R. O’Connor, J. Coleman; C. Dunbar, S. O’Gorman, H. O’Connor. Subs - J. Firman for S. Kelly ht; D. Codd for H. O’Connor 35th min; J. Doyle for J. Coleman 40th min; C. Moore for R. White 44th min; D. Pepper for S. O’Gorman 47th min.

Referee - P. Murphy (Carlow).