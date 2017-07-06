When it comes to Super Fans, Kilkenny's 'Elvis' is Myles ahead of the rest!

One of Kilkenny's best known hurling fans has swapped his place in the stands for a spot in the starting 15!

Myles Kavanagh, better known as the black and amber's own Elvis Presley, has been named in Centra's #WeAreHurling team.

The side, which encompasses the wide ranging support network that makes up the hurling community, is backboned by Cats.

Joining Myles in the ranks are current Kilkenny star Michael Fennelly, his uncle and three-time All-Ireland winner Liam Fennelly and 11-time All-Star Henry Shefflin.

As a long-standing sponsor of the All-Ireland senior hurling championship, Centra recently launched their #WeAreHurling team to celebrate the passion displayed by all of those in Ireland’s collective hurling community.

The Centra’s #WeAreHurling 15-strong team features:

Michael Fennelly (Kilkenny)

Liam Fennelly (former Kilkenny All-Ireland-winning captain and uncle to Michael Fennelly)

Sean Og Ó hAilpín​ (former Cork All-Ireland winner)

Emelie Ó hAilpín​ (Sean Og’s mother)

Myles Kavanagh (Kilkenny super-fan)

Henry Shefflin (Former Kilkenny All-Ireland winner)

Tadgh Rowe (Young aspiring hurler from Wexford)

Lorraine Rowe (Mother of Tadhg Rowe)

Lee Chin ​​(Wexford)

Podge Collins (Clare hurler)

Kate Mary Cremin (Podge Collins’ grandmother)

Ray Lee​​ (Lee’s Centra, Charleville, Cork)

Ollie Canning (former Galway hurler and owner of Canning handmade hurleys)

Dave Hanley (Semple Stadium groundskeeper)

James Owens (Referee)

Throughout the season, Centra will be championing the team-of-15, who will amplify the nation’s love for the game with insights on the impact hurling has on their lives and their unwavering dedication to the sport.

Their accounts will be showcased on Centra’s Facebook and Twitter social channels, throughout the season. As a community retailer with 450 stores nationwide, Centra will also bring #WeAreHurling to life locally throughout the Championship season, with 70 local activations, such as medal presentations, community awards, family fun days, and jersey donations.

As part of the campaign, a new Centra television ad will also showcase the passion behind #WeAreHurling. For further information, check out www.centra.ie