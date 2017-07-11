Kilkenny intermediates want to complete hurling hat trick

The Kilkenny intermediate team will be going for a hurling hat trick in Nowlan Park tomorrow evening (Wednesday).

The Cats, the defending All-Ireland champions, welcome Wexford to the ‘Park for the second successive week for a Leinster final. They have already bagged the minor and under-21 crowns, so the hat trick is a real possibility.

Kilkenny, under manager Anthony McCormack and fellow selectors Pat Dwyer (Carrickshock), Nigel Skehan (O'Loughlin's, the coach), Dave O'Neill (Graigue-Ballycallan), Declan Gahan (Kilmacow) and John Brennan (Thomastown) have picked an entirely new squad based exclusively on junior and intermediate club players who are not involved in any other county squad.

Had they wanted to, the selectors could have picked up to 12 players from the county under-21 squad.

“Lads certainly want to play for Kilkenny,” Anthony McCormack assured. “The players knew if they came in and trained well they had a chance of making the team and they wouldn't be bumped off it by someone coming from another squad.

Kilkenny (IH v Wexford) - David Aylward (Glenmore); Niall Doherty (Galmoy), Ger Teehan (Graigue-Ballycallan), David Prendergast ( Thomastown); Barry Whelan (Thomastown), Cormac Fleming (Mooncoin), John Cahill (Carrickshock); J.P. Treacy (Young Irelands), Victor Costello (Dunnamaggin); Paul Holden (Young Irelands), Darragh Brennan, capt (Carrickshock), Edmond Delaney (Conahy Shamrocks); Sean Carey (Young Irelands), Martin Power (Piltown), Robbie Donnelly (Thomastown).

Subs - Darragh Phelan (Emeralds), Eamonn Egan (Graigue-Ballycallan), Tony Delaney (John Lockes), James Power (John Lockes), Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), Colum Prendiville (Graigue-Ballycallan), Liam Hickey (St Lachtain's), Damien Walsh (Carrickshock), Niall Walsh (Windgap), Simon Rafter ( St Lachtain's), Sean O’Dwyer (Graigue-Ballycallan), Eoin Moriarty (Emeralds), Criomthann Bergin (St Lachtain's), Tom Phelan (Conahy Shamrock).