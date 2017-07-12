Benny wins Captain's prize in Kilkenny

Benny Cleere (13) added a second round of 66 to his first round score of 68 for a total of 134 to win Captain Rob O’Shea’s prize by two shots from Jimmy Rhatigan, who added a 68 to his first round of 68 for a 136 total, at Kilkenny golf club.

Eamonn Brennan (13) had a great score of 63 to add to his first round of 74 to finish third on 137. Full results in results section.

Next weekend’s competition is the Captain’s prizes to opposite clubs with the gents playing for Lady Captain Liz Cleere prize and the ladies playing for Captain Rob O’Shea’s prize.

The competition will run over Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Ladies and gents may play on any of the three days.

There will also be a number of lines on each day for a ladies nine hole competition. These can be booked online.

The Home Care Classic is on Friday. Paddy Phelan has a couple of lines free if people wish to play.

BARTON SHIELD: The club are hosting the Leinster finals of the Barton Shield and Jimmy Bruen Shield on Friday and Saturday, July 21 and 22. Volunteers will be needed to ensure everything goes smoothly. Contact Sean or Aoife in the office.

RESULTS: Men’s Captain’s prize (Rob O’Shea) for gents on Saturday - 1 Benny Cleere (13) 134; 2 Jimmy Rhatigan (23) 136; 3 Eamon Brennan (13) 137; Gross A (0-3) Paul O’Hara (scr) 142; Gross B (4-8) Jason Lawlor (6) 149; Gross C (9-12) Leo Hennessy (9) 163 (B9); nett A (13-19) Cathal O’Neill (16) 139; B (20-24) Reay Brandon (20) 145; C (25+) Brendan Graham (25) 143; 4 Richard Walsh (1) 140; 5 Cormac Hickey (5) 140; 6 Paul McCabe (11) 141 (b18); 7 Denis Brophy (7) 141; 8 P.J. O’Neill (17) 141; 9 Pascal Connolly (15) 142 (b18); 10 Nicholas Walsh (14) 142.

Past Captains - Liam Cody (11) 147.

Leading qualifier - Kieran Wall (5) 67 net.

Junior/juvenile prize - Bobby O’Mahony (6) 75 (18 holes).

Student prize - Simon Cullen (6) 144.

Two’s Club men’s Captain’s prize second round, July 8 - 4th Martin Byrne; 6th Anthony Cleere; 10th Rob Kearney; 15th Carl Widger, Craig Martin, Brendan Cleere; 17th Jason Lawlor, Simon Cullen , Paul O’Hara.

The Junior and Juvenile Committee thanked everyone who participated in the fund-raiser. It was a very successful day.

July 9, the Kilkenny Block Ltd, Junior Scratch Cup (CSS, round 1, home 71, visitor 73, round 2, home 72, Visitor 72) 1 Niall O’Sullivan 151, Callan; 2 Michael Comerford 152; 3 Thomas Buckley 155; 4 Simon Cullen 155; 5 Conor Boland 156; 6 Jack Walsh 156.

First 18 Gross, Eoin Cantwell 75; 2 18 Gross Brendan Power 74.

First 18 nett, Brian Spratt 68 net; 2 18 nett, Aidan Fox 71 net.

July 28, junior/juvenile fund-raiser - 1 M. Comerford (4), R. Power (9), E.. Larkin (21), N. Ryan (12) 90pts; 2. J. White (10), N. Loy (11), V. Hayes (13), J. Troy (16), 90pts (b6); 3 N. Casey (11), S. Byrne (14), T. Walton (12), M. Butler (14) 90pts; 4 P.F. O’Shea (24), R. O’Shea (10), G. Dowling (12), S. Rochford (10) 89pts; 5 N. Walsh (14), J. Rowe (12), T. Buckley (8), E. Buckley (13) 88pts.

SENIOR GENTS: Results of senior men’s 13 hole competition, July 6, 1 Matt Ruth, Tom Dunne, Brian Keane, Paul Brady 67; 2 Paddy Smee, Noel O’Sullivan, Myles McCabe, 62+4, 66 (b6); 3 Frank Byrne, Tom Brett, Michael O’Neill, Martin Kelly 66; 4 Eddie Guilfoyle, Michael Nicholson, Peter Dabinett, Paddy Hally 63 (b6); 5 Dom Murphy, Martin Treacy, Maurice Ryan, Eddie Geraghty 63 (b3); 6 Noel Skehan, Andy Hughes, Bob Greany, Tom Keating 63; 7 Mick O’Flynn, Reay Brandon, Phillip O’Neill, Dermot Moloney 62 (b3).

Results of senior men’s away outing to Gowran Park, July 10, 18 holes, 1 Joe Gannon, John O’Donovan, Nicky Lawlor, Jimmy Rhatigan 98; 2 Eddie Guilfoyle, Michael Nicholson, Michael Cody, Tom Keating 97; 3 Brian Cullen, Jerry O’Dwyer, Pat O’Shea, Joe Nolan 92 (b9); 4 Noel Skehan, Reay Brandon, Dick Keoghan, Oliver Duggan 92 (b9); 5 Michael Grant, Jim Meredith, Brian Keane, Joe Ledwidge 92; 6 Gerry Leahy, Pat O’Briain, John O’Regan, Jim Treacy 89; 7 Jim Ryan, Frank Bradbury, Christy Rainey, Finbarr Coughlan 88.

JUNIOR SECTION: Mark Power joined the Leinster senior team for the inter-provincials in Carlow last week and won his three singles matches and recorded a win, half and loss in the foursomes as Leinster retained the title.

MUNSTER BOYS: Kilkenny members James Everard (Junior Captain), Richard Louis Duggan, Jack Walsh and Kevin Brennan headed to Faithlegg last week to play in the Munster Junior Boys Championships. They didn’t make the top 50 for the final round on Friday.

TEAM NEWS: The Kilkenny junior foursomes team travelled to The Heath on Sunday morning, for the Regional matchplay finals. They beat Mountrath by two holes in the morning semi-final and Craddockstown by two holes in the final in the afternoon.

They now head to the Leinster finals in Castlewarden on August 8. They play Woodenbridge (8.45am) in the semi-final. Royal Tara and Dunlaoighaire will contest the other semi. The winners meet in the final in the afternoon.

The Summer junior/juvenile competitions will held each Monday. They will continue every Monday, excluding Bank Holiday Mondays. Bookings available online a week in advance.

The first junior Summer Camp will be held on July 18 and 19. Cost per child is €50.

COACHING: Coaching continues this Saturday.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 8.28am to 6.04pm ladies and gents Open singles; Thursday, 9.32 to 10.28am senior ladies, 10.36am to 1.08pm senior gents, 1.16 to 2.12pm members time; Friday, 8.04am to 5.56pm Home Care Golf Classic; Saturday, 7.32 to 8.44am members time, 9.48am to 12.52pm visitors/society, 1 to 1.48pm members time; 2.04 to 5.40pm ladies and gents competition, Captain’s prize to opposite clubs (Captain Rob O’Shea’s prize to ladies, Lady Captain Liz Cleere’s prize to gents, sponsored by KBC Bank); Sunday, 7.32am to 5.56pm ladies and gents competition, Captain’s Prize to Opposite Clubs; Monday, 9 to 11.56am junior/juvenile competition, 1 to 2.20pm members time, 2.30 to 6pm men’s and ladies competition; Tuesday, 8.28 to 10.20am ladies 18 hole Granard Scotch foursomes, sponsored by The Hibernian Hotel, 9.48 to 10.12am ladies nine hole Stableford, 10.20 to 10.36am Ladies into Golf, 12.20 to 2.12pm ladies 18 hole Granard Scotch Foursomes and nine hole Stableford, 2.20 to 2.36pm Ladies into Golf, 4.04 to 5.48pm ladies 18 hole Granard Scotch foursomes, 4.28 to 7pm Ladies into Golf; Wednesday, July 19, 1 to 2.28pm members time.

LADIES CLUB: Results Tuesday, July 4, 18 hole Stableford, 1 Niamh Glynn (28) 40pts (b9); 2 Eleanor Moore (29) 40pts (b9); best Gross, Orla Dunphy (1) 35pts; 3 Yvonne Dore (18) 40pts; 4 Aoife Crowdle (15) 39 pts (b9); 5 Eileen Sheenan (29) 39 pts (b9); 6 Margaret Harmer (35) 39pts.

Nine Hole Stableford - 1 Margaret McCreery (18) 18 pts; 2 Jane Duggan (28) 18pts.

Ladies into Golf - 1 Mary Ruth (12-6) 6pts; 2 Edwina O’Keeffe 4pts.

DIARY: Saturday, Sunday, Monday, July 15, 16, 17, Captain Rob O’Shea’s prize to the Ladies and Lady Captain Liz Cleere’s prize to the gents; Tuesday, July 18, 18 hole Granard Scotch foursomes, sponsored by The Hibernian Hotel, ladies nine hole Stableford, Ladies into Golf.

Senior Ladies July 6, 13 hole Stableford, 1 Pat Walsh, Frances Foley, Barbara Schofield 54; 2 Eileen Reynolds, Peggy Murray, Mary Lawlor 54; 3 Frances Graham, Margaret Harmer, Mary Feighery 53; 4 Catherine Keane, Breda Kavanagh, Mary Shields, 48.

Mount Juliet

The Captains’ Prizes which produced some good scoring at Mount Juliet GC last weekend.

The Men’s Captain John Thompson’s Prize went to Tim Howes who finished three shots clear of his nearest rival while the Lady Captain Alison Hoyne’s Prize was won by Helen Walsh, who had a two shots to spare from her nearest challenger.

Tim scored 41 points off his handicap of 4 and in the process went round in one under par gross for his win. Tim had birdies on the first and seventh to be out in 34 shots for his first nine holes which gave him 22pts. Tim added two more birdies on his back nine holes but bogeyed the 12th and had a double bogey on the 18th to add a further 19pts to his tally. A number of players finished on 38pts, with James ‘Cha’ Fitzpatrick faring best.

The Lady Captain’s Prize was won by Helen Walsh, who scored nines of 20 and 17pts. Helen was well in control until the 12th, where she failed to register a point. She had blanks on 16 and 17, but birdied the 18th to finish two clear of Cathy Hoyne.

The night continued with the presentation of prizes, followed by music and dancing.

INVITATION: There was a good entry for the ladies invitation day on Wednesday. Winners were Judith O’Sullivan and Mary Rose Binchy, who had five points to spare from Ruth Mulholland and Marie Beaton. Mary Quigley and Mary O’Shea were third.

SINGLES: David Butler (Castlewarden GC) won the open singles competition on Monday. Mary Grogan (Clontarf GC) was second.

RESULTS: Results, Captains’ Prizes, July 6 & 7: Men - 1 Tim Howes (4), 41pts; 2 James Fitzpatrick (5), 38pts; 3 Liam Tierney (14), 38pts. Cat One: Martin O’ Halloran (4), 37pts. Cat Two: John Stakelum (16), 37pts. Cat Three: Jack O’Byrne (22), 38pts. Best Gross: Gavin Smyth (+2), 33pts. First Nine: Michael McElligott (18), 20pts. Second Nine: Michael O’Donoghue (17), 23pts. Past Captain: Peter Quigley (9), 31pts. Visitor: Eddie Packenham (12), 33pts. Nearest Pins: David Hoyne & Gavin Smyth.

Ladies - 1 Helen Walsh (20), 37pts; 2 Cathy Hoyne (20), 35pts; 3 Sally Gleeson (14), 34pts. Cat One: Amelia Drumm (13), 34pts. Cat Two: Therese Maher (25), 34pts. Best Gross: Ruth Mulholland (9), 23pts. Past Captain: Adrienne Walsh (24), 29pts. First Nine: Niamh Strudwick (27), 19pts. Second Nine: Adrienne Doyle (14), 18pts. Nearest Pins: Cathy Hoyne & Brigid Mullen.

Results, Ladies Invitation Day fourball stableford, July 5: 1 Judith O’Sullivan (10) & Mary Rose Binchy (15, Clonmel GC), 44pts; 2 Ruth Mulholland (9) & Marie Beaton (9, The Castle GC), 39pts; 3 Mary Quigley (20) & Mary O’Shea (12, Kilkenny GC), 37pts

Results, open 18-hole singles stableford, July 10: 1 David Butler (18, Castlewarden GC), 39pts; 2 Mary Grogan (25, Clontarf GC), 38pts.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday): Men’s Invitation Day (member and two guests). Friday: Lady Helen Friday evening social league. Saturday: Member and three guests four-person team event. Sunday: Summer League.

Castlecomer

The weather shone for Lady Captain Betty Owens’ prize competition at Castlecomer GC.

The opening day saw Breda Phelan, Patricia Doheny and Helen Murphy in the lead, followed closely by a group of 15 golfers. Patricia Doheny was tipped to take the spoils, but was pipped to the prize by Margaret Furlong by virtue of a better back nine.

Results, Lady Captain’s Prize: 1 Margaret Furlong, 2 Patricia Doheny, gross Emer Foley, 3 Joan Brennan, 4 Maria Downey, 5 Helen Murphy, 6 Honoria Fogarty. Day One: 1 Breda Phelan, 2 Nuala Mahon. Day Two: 1 Patricia Brennan, 2 Betty Byrne. Past Captain: Helen Dunne. Over-60: Kathleen Ryan. Best 36: Ann Doyle.

SENIORS: Results, Seniors scramble, July 5: 1 Ollie Gleeson (15), Frank Dormer (24), Jim Tunstead (21), T.J. McDonald (20), 50; 2 Ger Comerford (22), Paudy Mulhall (24), Donal Walsh (15), Tom Whelan (24), 52 3/8; 3 Richie Hogan (14), Paddy Neary (17), Christy McGrath (25), Nicholas O’Connor (24), 53.

Results, seniors stableford classic, June 28: 1 Tom Staunton (14), Eamon McEvoy (20), Tony Cooper (26), Noel Walsh (25), 84pts (B9); 2 Jerry Mealy (16), John Kelly (16), Michael McGrath (24), Richard Smeade (27), 84pts (B9); 3 Martin Mealy (25), Malachy Murphy (21), Phil Shore (24), 84pts.

RESULTS: Results, Men’s open singles, July 9: 1 Ian Harrisson (13), 43pts; 2 Shane Coogan (24), 42pts (B9); gross Damien Knox (8) 31pts. Cat One: Martin Brennan (9), 36pts. Cat Two: Jack Buggy (17), 40pts. Cat Three: Matthew Heeney (28), 42pts.

Results, men’s open singles, July 6: 1 Damien Knox (9), 42pts; 2 Matt Dooley (19), 39pts (B6); gross Barry Doyle (8), 29pts.

CULLEN CUP: The Cullen Cup team beat Charlestown 3-2 in Castlecomer. The team was John Smyth & Emma Walsh, Pat Comerford & Maureen Norton, Marty O’Shea & Mary Murphy, Nicky Walsh & Helen Dunne, Damien Fogarty & Betty Owens.

DIARY: Thursday: Men’s Open Singles. Saturday & Sunday: Junior and Intermediate Scratch Cups.