Kilkenny complete hurling hat trick in Leinster

Kilkenny may have missed out on the 'big one', but they still cleaned up in Leinster when adding the intermediate hurling championship to the under-21 and minor crowns taken already when they proved much too good for Wexford in this final in Nowlan Park this evening.

Wexford were in trouble from the throw-in as the defending All-Ireland champions booked a shoot-out in the national decider against Cork. This was Kilkenny’s 17th success in Leinster.

Paul Holden shot Kilkenny's only goal in the 51st minute on an evening when nine players shared in the scoring.

Kilkenny hit the ground running. Darragh Brennan and Edmond Delaney posted early points against one reply from a free by Jack Hobbs, but after that the action was mainly in one direction.

Wexford should have nailed a goal in the 11th minute. Colm Farrell rounded the home defence on the left at the city end, but his hand-pass across goal was missed by Shane Murphy with the net wide open in front of him.The score was 0-3 to 0-1 at the time.

The losers did score a goal in the 20th minute, direct from a sideline cut by Niall Murphy, but there were six points chalked down against them at that stage. At half-time Kilkenny led by 0-15 to 1-1 and really it was game over.

SCORERS: Kilkenny - R. Donnelly (0-9, three frees, one 65); P. Holden (1-5); D. Brennan (0-5); S. Carey (0-2); C. Fleming, J.P. Treacy, E. Delaney, M. Power, J. Power (0-1 each). Wexford - J. Hobbs (0-5, frees); N. Murphy (1-0); J. Doyle (0-2); L. French (0-1).

Kilkenny - D. Aylward; N. Doherty, G. Teehan, D. Prendergast; B. Whelan, C. Fleming, J. Cahill; J.P. Treacy, V. Costello; P. Holden, D. Brennan, E. Delaney; S. Carey, M. Power, R. Donnelly. Subs - M. Keoghan for Costello ht; L. Hickey for E Delaney 43rd min; N. Walsh for R. Donnelly 50th min; E Egan for J. Cahill 50th min; J. Power for J.P. Treacy 52nd min.

Wexford: L. Murphy; G. Foley, S. O’Gorman, M. O’Brien; D. Bolger, N. Breen, D. Doyle; L. French, C. Farrell; C. Moore, S. Kenny, T. French; N. Murphy, S. Murphy, J. Hobbs. Subs - S. Kelly for D. Doyle ht; B. O’Gorman for S. Murphy ht; J. Doyle for T. French ht; C. Bennett for D. Bolger 40th min; R. Barron for C. Farrell 47th min.

Referee - J. O’Brien (Laois).