Get ready Kilkenny - the FAI Festival of Football is coming!
Bumper schedule of fun and coaching planned during Festival
HAVING A BALL: The FAI’s Festival of Football, which comes to Kilkenny this week, will see clubs from all over the Kilkenny & District League host a series of fun events for young players
A celebration of fun and football will take over Kilkenny from this week as the FAI comes to the county.
The Festival of Football will see the Association take in club visits and host Fun Days with former Republic of Ireland internationals and well-known footballing personalities in tow. The full list of club visits are:
Sunday
Morning: Lions. Afternoon: Spa United, Freshford Town, Callan United.
Monday
Morning: Bridge United, Castlewarren Celtic. Afternoon: Deen Celtic, Brookville, Clover United. Evening: Ormonde Villa.
Tuesday
Afternoon: Ferrybank, Mooncoin Celtic, Piltown. Evening: Thomastown United, Rosbercon United, Freebooters.
FAI Funday: Castlecomer 2 to 5pm.
Wednesday, JULY 19
Afternoon: River Rangers, Fort Rangers, East End United. Evening: Stoneyford United
Kilkenny & District League schools awards (Springhill Hotel).
FAI Funday: Fair Green Callan, 2 to 5pm (includes Girls’ Festival of Football, 3 to 4.30pm).
Thursday, JULY 20
Morning: Newpark, Paulstown 06. Afternoon: Highview Athletic, Evergreen.
FAI Funday - Kilkenny Castle, 2 to 5pm.
Coach Education
As part of the Festival of Football the FAI will hold a series of Coach Education courses across Kilkenny.
The full list of courses available is:
THURSDAY
Safeguarding 1 (Aspect Hotel, Waterford Road), 7 to 10pm.
SATURDAY
Kick Start 1 (Highview Athletic), 9.30am to 5.30pm.
SUNDAY
4x4 Workshop (Thomastown United), 10am to 1pm.
7x7 Workshop (Thomastown United), 2 to 5pm.
MONDAY
Fundamentals of Goalkeeping (Stoneyford United), 9.30am to 5.30pm.
TUESDAY
Kick Start 2 (Thomastown United), 9.30am to 5.30pm.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 19
Kick Start 2 (Thomastown United), 9.30am to 5.30pm.
THURSDAY, JULY 20
Strength & Conditioning Workshop (Evergreen), 7 to 10pm.
SATURDAY, JULY 22
Youth Intro (Derdimus), 9.30am to 5.30pm.
SUNDAY, JULY 23
Youth Intro (Derdimus), 9.30am to 5.30pm.
All Coach Education Festival courses and workshops can be booked online here
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on