Get ready Kilkenny - the FAI Festival of Football is coming!

A celebration of fun and football will take over Kilkenny from this week as the FAI comes to the county.

The Festival of Football will see the Association take in club visits and host Fun Days with former Republic of Ireland internationals and well-known footballing personalities in tow. The full list of club visits are:

Sunday

Morning: Lions. Afternoon: Spa United, Freshford Town, Callan United.

Monday

Morning: Bridge United, Castlewarren Celtic. Afternoon: Deen Celtic, Brookville, Clover United. Evening: Ormonde Villa.

Tuesday

Afternoon: Ferrybank, Mooncoin Celtic, Piltown. Evening: Thomastown United, Rosbercon United, Freebooters.

FAI Funday: Castlecomer 2 to 5pm.

Wednesday, JULY 19

Afternoon: River Rangers, Fort Rangers, East End United. Evening: Stoneyford United

Kilkenny & District League schools awards (Springhill Hotel).

FAI Funday: Fair Green Callan, 2 to 5pm (includes Girls’ Festival of Football, 3 to 4.30pm).

Thursday, JULY 20

Morning: Newpark, Paulstown 06. Afternoon: Highview Athletic, Evergreen.

FAI Funday - Kilkenny Castle, 2 to 5pm.

Coach Education

As part of the Festival of Football the FAI will hold a series of Coach Education courses across Kilkenny.

The full list of courses available is:

THURSDAY

Safeguarding 1 (Aspect Hotel, Waterford Road), 7 to 10pm.

SATURDAY

Kick Start 1 (Highview Athletic), 9.30am to 5.30pm.

SUNDAY

4x4 Workshop (Thomastown United), 10am to 1pm.

7x7 Workshop (Thomastown United), 2 to 5pm.

MONDAY

Fundamentals of Goalkeeping (Stoneyford United), 9.30am to 5.30pm.

TUESDAY

Kick Start 2 (Thomastown United), 9.30am to 5.30pm.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19

Kick Start 2 (Thomastown United), 9.30am to 5.30pm.

THURSDAY, JULY 20

Strength & Conditioning Workshop (Evergreen), 7 to 10pm.

SATURDAY, JULY 22

Youth Intro (Derdimus), 9.30am to 5.30pm.

SUNDAY, JULY 23

Youth Intro (Derdimus), 9.30am to 5.30pm.

All Coach Education Festival courses and workshops can be booked online here