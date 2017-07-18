All the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the week
The following are the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the coming week:
WEDNESDAY
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior A Hurling League/Championship, Group A
Freshford: St Lachtain's V James Stephens 7.30pm
Duggan Steel Under-14 Hurling League Roinn C
Clara: Clara V Ballyhale Shamrocks 7.30pm
Special Minor 13-a-side Competition Roinn B semi-final
Windgap: Galmoy/Windgap V Rower Inistioge 7pm
THURSDAY
St Canice's [Kilkenny] Credit Union Byrne Cup Senior Hurling League
Palmerstown: Dicksboro V O'Loughlin Gaels 7.30pm
Iverk Produce South Junior Hurling Cup – Quarter-Final
Windgap: Windgap V Rower Inistioge 7.30pm
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior A Hurling League/Championship Group B
Ballyragget: St. Patrick's V Conahy Shamrocks 8pm
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling League Roinn B Group B
Clara: Clara v The Harps 7.30pm
Roinn C Group B
Tom Walsh Park: Blacks and Whites V James Stephens 7.30pm
FRIDAY
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons J.H.L. [Section A] Group B
Cloneen: Cloneen V Blacks and Whites 7.30pm
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior Hurling Cup final
Freshford: Tullaroan V Emeralds 7.30pm
Iverk Produce South Junior Hurling Cup semi-final
Mullinavat: Ballyhale Shamrocks V Slieverue 7.30pm
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior B Hurling Championship
Palmerstown: Dicksboro V Clara 7.30pm
Iverk Produce South Junior A Hurling Championship League
Thomastown: Thomastown V Mooncoin 7.30pm
Tullogher: Tullogher Rosbercon V Carrickshock 7.30pm
Iverk Produce South Junior B Hurling Championship League Group A
Carrigeen: Carrigeen V Piltown 7.30pm
Group B
Kilmacow: Kilmacow V John Lockes 7.30pm
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling League Roinn B Group D
Danesfort: Danesfort V Graignamanagh 7.30pm
SATURDAY
All-Ireland Junior Football Semi-Final
Nowlan Park: Kilkenny v Meath(3pm). Referee - Paul Faloon (Down).
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior B Hurling Championship
Lisdowney: Lisdowney V Danesfort 7.30pm
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior B Hurling League
Freshford: Bennettsbridge V Galmoy 7.30pm
Iverk Produce South Junior A Hurling Championship League
Dunnamaggin: Dunnamaggin V Mullinavat 7.30pm
Iverk Produce South Junior B Hurling Championship League Group A
Pairc na Ratha: Glenmore V Mooncoin 7.30pm
Group B
Windgap: Windgap V Slieverue 7.30pm
Inistioge: Rower Inistioge V Ballyhale Shamrocks 7.30pm
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons Paddy Cahill Cup final replay
St. John's Park: Conahy Shamrocks V Barrow Rangers 7pm
SUNDAY
All Ireland Intermediate Hurling Final
Pairc Ui Chaoimh: Cork v Kilkenny (2pm). Referee - Colum Cunning (Antrim).
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons J.H.L. [Section B]
Tullaroan: Tullaroan V Dicksboro 7pm
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior B Hurling Championship
Canon Kearns Park: Erins Own V Blacks and Whites 7pm
Jenkinstown: Conahy Shamrocks V Cloneen 7pm
TUESDAY
St. Canices [Kilkenny] Credit Union Byrne Cup Senior Hurling League
Mullinavat: Mullinavat V Dicksboro 8pm
Hugginstown: Carrickshock V Danesfort 8pm
Inistioge: Rower Inistioge V Ballyhale Shamrocks 8pm
Canon Kearns Park: Erins Own V James Stephens 8pm
Coon: St Martin's V Clara 8pm
St. John's Park: O'Loughlin Gaels V Bennettsbridge 8pm
Michael Lyng Motors Aylward Cup Intermediate Hurling League
Tullogher: Tullogher Rosbercon V Young Irelands 8pm
Johnstown: Fenians V Lisdowney 8pm
Tullaroan: Tullaroan V Mooncoin 8pm
Pairc na Ratha: Glenmore V St. Patrick's 8pm
Dunnamaggin: Dunnamaggin V Thomastown 8pm
