All the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the week

The following are the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the coming week:

WEDNESDAY

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior A Hurling League/Championship, Group A

Freshford: St Lachtain's V James Stephens 7.30pm



Duggan Steel Under-14 Hurling League Roinn C

Clara: Clara V Ballyhale Shamrocks 7.30pm



Special Minor 13-a-side Competition Roinn B semi-final

Windgap: Galmoy/Windgap V Rower Inistioge 7pm



THURSDAY

St Canice's [Kilkenny] Credit Union Byrne Cup Senior Hurling League

Palmerstown: Dicksboro V O'Loughlin Gaels 7.30pm



Iverk Produce South Junior Hurling Cup – Quarter-Final

Windgap: Windgap V Rower Inistioge 7.30pm



J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior A Hurling League/Championship Group B

Ballyragget: St. Patrick's V Conahy Shamrocks 8pm



Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling League Roinn B Group B

Clara: Clara v The Harps 7.30pm

Roinn C Group B

Tom Walsh Park: Blacks and Whites V James Stephens 7.30pm

FRIDAY

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons J.H.L. [Section A] Group B

Cloneen: Cloneen V Blacks and Whites 7.30pm



J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior Hurling Cup final

Freshford: Tullaroan V Emeralds 7.30pm



Iverk Produce South Junior Hurling Cup semi-final

Mullinavat: Ballyhale Shamrocks V Slieverue 7.30pm



J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior B Hurling Championship

Palmerstown: Dicksboro V Clara 7.30pm



Iverk Produce South Junior A Hurling Championship League

Thomastown: Thomastown V Mooncoin 7.30pm

Tullogher: Tullogher Rosbercon V Carrickshock 7.30pm



Iverk Produce South Junior B Hurling Championship League Group A

Carrigeen: Carrigeen V Piltown 7.30pm

Group B

Kilmacow: Kilmacow V John Lockes 7.30pm



Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling League Roinn B Group D

Danesfort: Danesfort V Graignamanagh 7.30pm

SATURDAY

All-Ireland Junior Football Semi-Final

Nowlan Park: Kilkenny v Meath(3pm). Referee - Paul Faloon (Down).

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior B Hurling Championship

Lisdowney: Lisdowney V Danesfort 7.30pm



J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior B Hurling League

Freshford: Bennettsbridge V Galmoy 7.30pm



Iverk Produce South Junior A Hurling Championship League

Dunnamaggin: Dunnamaggin V Mullinavat 7.30pm



Iverk Produce South Junior B Hurling Championship League Group A

Pairc na Ratha: Glenmore V Mooncoin 7.30pm

Group B

Windgap: Windgap V Slieverue 7.30pm

Inistioge: Rower Inistioge V Ballyhale Shamrocks 7.30pm



J. J. Kavanagh and Sons Paddy Cahill Cup final replay

St. John's Park: Conahy Shamrocks V Barrow Rangers 7pm



SUNDAY

All Ireland Intermediate Hurling Final

Pairc Ui Chaoimh: Cork v Kilkenny (2pm). Referee - Colum Cunning (Antrim).

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons J.H.L. [Section B]

Tullaroan: Tullaroan V Dicksboro 7pm



J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior B Hurling Championship

Canon Kearns Park: Erins Own V Blacks and Whites 7pm

Jenkinstown: Conahy Shamrocks V Cloneen 7pm



TUESDAY

St. Canices [Kilkenny] Credit Union Byrne Cup Senior Hurling League

Mullinavat: Mullinavat V Dicksboro 8pm

Hugginstown: Carrickshock V Danesfort 8pm

Inistioge: Rower Inistioge V Ballyhale Shamrocks 8pm

Canon Kearns Park: Erins Own V James Stephens 8pm

Coon: St Martin's V Clara 8pm

St. John's Park: O'Loughlin Gaels V Bennettsbridge 8pm

Michael Lyng Motors Aylward Cup Intermediate Hurling League

Tullogher: Tullogher Rosbercon V Young Irelands 8pm

Johnstown: Fenians V Lisdowney 8pm

Tullaroan: Tullaroan V Mooncoin 8pm

Pairc na Ratha: Glenmore V St. Patrick's 8pm

Dunnamaggin: Dunnamaggin V Thomastown 8pm