Shallow Pockets digs deep for victory

A large crowd turned up for the O’Loughlin Gaels annual benefit meeting which was held in beautiful weather in St James Park greyhound stadium.

The feature race on the card was the Eurospar Novice Open 525 final and it was won in the joint fastest time of the night in 29.17.

This feature was race six, and Fortunate Blue was all the rage here when he went off the 4/7 favourite.

The reserve Bangla Road came in to trap two as reserve and proceeded to show all the early dash to lead the favourite around the first bend.

She led the favourite three lengths down the back straight with trap six runner, Shallow Pockets a further length behind in third.

Fortunate Blue and Shallow Pockets joined the leader between the closing two bends and Shallow Pockets swept by coming out of the last bend to win by four and a half lengths in 29.17.

In the opening race ( 525 A9) trap three contender, Kilgraney Una, went off the evens favourite. At traprise she was well away and cut into the rails.

Her supporters had no worries as she won by nine and half lengths in 29.62.

In race two (N1/N2 525) the trap two contender, High Street Ronnie went off the evens favourite and led to the corner where the race was decided.

When trap one runner, Arcturus Legacy ran off the first and bauked most of the field this left Ronnie well clear and he won by four and a half lengths from the only other dog not bauked, Ballinure King, in a time of 29.43.

Another favourite wins

Trap one runner, Dixie Joe was the third favourite in-a-row to go in and he popped out and give himself a solo run, winning by 10 lengths in 29.23.

In an open betting race next up, trap four runner, Trumera Wood went up in a fast sectional 4.26.

He cleared the bend ahead of Ambitious Hylda in six and they had a great buckle from here to the line with Hylda getting up in the last few strides to win by three quarters of a lenght in the joint fastest time of the night, 29.17.

DownToMattys ran on well and was a further three quarters of a length back in third.

Race five (A5 525) was on open betting race with Foulkscourt Kid and Woolie Got Boots going together to the bend.

Woolie took it up out of the second and led two lenghts down the back straight. Woolie held his lead to the line with Random Lady getting up to get second.

Boots won by two and a half lengths in 29.65.

Race seven (525 A4) was an open betting race. Trap three contender, Blue Lad was fast away and cut to the rails and led Storeman Tom around the first.

It was Blue Lad from Storeman Tom with Ambitious Glyder in third down the back straight with the leader being challenged by both these dogs between the closing two bends.

Outsider wins

Off the last Storeman Tom asserted and won by a length and half in 29.48 from the staying on Ambitious Glyder.

An outsider in race eight, at 6/1 was Skeogh Man, and he made all the running from trap rise.

He was three and a half lengths clear from Optimistic Misty and Trust No One down the back straight and he won by a neck from the staying on Misty in a time of 29.53.

Ambitious Ranger went off the evens favourite in race nine (A3 525) but missed the kick and never got involved.

Ballygur Santa showed all the early dash and led by seven lengths down the back straight with the eventual winner all of 10 lengths off the leader in fourth place.

As Santa faded Butchers Daughter took it up, but the strong finishing Power Dragon powered home to win one length in 29.38.

Kellymount Mikey went off the 6/4 favourite in race ten, but Foulkscourt Rose led up from Ambitious Sparky and out of the first Rose led Bagenalstown Boy, who ran a good tight bend.

Down the back straight Rose had two lengths on Boy but between the closing two bends Bagenalstown Boy challenged and got up close to the line and won a neck in 29.42.

Star of the Week

In winning the Novice final Shallow Pockets showed a lovely turn of pace. In additon he stayed the trip strongly.

One to watch

Dixie Joe was most impressive with his early pace and winning by a facile 10 lengths. He looks like one with a bright future.