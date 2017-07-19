Kilkenny golf club to host Barton and Bruen Shields

Kilkenny golf club will host the Leinster finals of both the Barton Shiel and the Jimmy Bruen Shield this weekend.

The Barton Shield will take centre stage on Friday with the quarter-finals being played in the morning and the semi-final that afternoon.

Both pairings, playing off scratch, will play the 18 holes, with the winners emerging from the aggregate score of the matches.

In the event of a tie the second pairing go down the 19th.

Order of play - quarter finals Match 1, 8am Dundalk v Portmarnock; Match 2, 8.08am The Castle v Rathdowney; Match 3, 8.16am Kilkenny v Courtown; Match 4, 8.24am Royal Dublin v Dunlaoighaire.

Semi-finals - the winners of Match 1 will play winners of Match 2; winners of Match 3 play winners of Match 4.

The final will will be played on Saturday morning.

The Jimmy Bruen Shield action will commence on Saturday morning with the semi-finals.

This competition is the matchplay results of the five foursome matches. The competition is based on a handicap combination of 17 with no player lower than 6.

Order of play - semi-finals, Mountrath v Headford; Clontarf v Woodbrook.

The final will be played in the afternoon.

The winners of both competitions will play in the All-Ireland finals which will be held in Carton House in September.

Members are reminded that the course is closed for early play on both Friday and Saturday.

Special car park arrangements will be issued later in the week.

The Management Committee are looking for support from members to act as stewards on Friday and Saturday.

If anyone can give their time they should contact Sean in the office.

EURO EVENT: While returning from holidays at the week-end we met up with Kilkenny’s Mark Power and the management and team of the undere-18 Irish squad.

They were in Spain competing at the La Manga golf resort in the European under-18 championships.

While success eluded them, the team managers expressed their delight with the team's overall performance, achieving their highest standing.

The Irish team qualified in eight place for the matchplay stages after two rounds of strokeplay.

Drawn against the strong and much fancied Spanish boys, the Irish fought hard but ended up losing 5-2.

Denmark won the championship for the third time when they defeated Spain in the final.

TEAM NEWS: The panel for the Barton Shield is - Mark Power, Richie Walsh, Paul O’Hara, Luke Donnelly, Michael Buggy, Harry Duggan.

COURSE NEWS: There will probably be a divot repair session later in the week to help prepare the course for the Leinster finals.

An e mail will confirm day and time and members are requested to support the session.

SOCIAL ACTIVITIES: Social Golf continues on Saturday.

Members are requested to sign in before 5.30pm for the draw for teams at 5.45pm. Golf will commence at 6pm with a shotgun start.

The format will be a champagne scramble with teams of three or four depending on numbers.

RESULTS: July 12, ladies and gents Open singles, 1 Kevin Cleere (9) 43pts; 2 Conor Boland (6) 42pts; 3 Derek Kinahan (15) 41pts; best Gross, Michael Comerford (4) 36pts; 4 Patrick O’Shea (6) 40pts (b3); 5 Sam Dunlop (5) 40pts (b9).

Ladies - 1 Ann Geoghegan (5) 40pts; 2 Niamh Kelly (7) 37pts.

CSS - gents 71.

Two's Club - 6th John Geoghegan, Kevin Power, Patrick McKee, Annette Whelan; 10th Kevin Cleere, Peter Gowan, James Murphy, Ann Geoghegan; 15th Graham Nugent, Morgan Walshe, Aidan McCarrick; 17th Patrick J. O’Shea, Louis Walsh, Norman Williams, Cathal McDonald.

Each 'Two' receives €18 credit in the Pro Shop.

Friday, 14 July, Homecare Classic, 1 Charlie Browne, Tom Browne, Michael Kennedy, Mary Browne, 98pts; 2 Martina Naughton,Helen Murphy, Elenor Moore, Breda Phelan, 93pts; 3 Carl Widger, Tom Hickey, Dave de Loughrey, Morgan Doyle, 92pts (b6); 4 Jim Walsh, Lar Walsh, Mattie Byrne, Martin Donohoe 92pts (b9).

Weekend Saturdday, Sunday, Monday, 1 Tom McInerney(17) 44pts; 2 James Crotty (6) 41pts; 3 Aidan McDonald (4) 41pts; best Gross, Michael Buggy (scr) 36pts; 5 Liam Merrins (26) 40pts; 6 Brian Cullen (10) 40pts; 7 David Walsh (18) 40pts; 8 Liam Cody (12) 40pts.

Junior - Gavin Phelan (14) 41pts.

CSS- Saturday 71, Sunday 71, Monday 71.

Two's Club - 5th Liam Barrett; 6th Stephen McCormack, Jeff Kealy, Mick Keenan; 10th John Mc Dermot, Seamus Rochford, Graham Nugent, Billy Burke, David Cosgrave, Joe O’Shea, Peter Walsh (snr); 15th James Crotty, Tom Moore, Tom Hickey, Mark Shortall, Graham Nugent, Simon Cullen, David Walsh; 16th Brendan Cleere; 17th James Crotty, Eamon Brennan, Brian Meredith, Aidan Phelan, John Peters.

Each 'Two' receives €17.40 credit in the Pro Shop.

Senior gents July 13, 13 hole competition, 1 Joe Gannon, Andy Hughes, Phillip O'Neill, Peter McQuillan 68; 2 Frank Byrne, Brendan McIntyre, Martin Kelly (63+4) 67; 3 Dom Murphy, Reay Brandon, Maurice Ryan, Martin Cody, 64; 4 Martin Mullane, Kevin Donohue, Christy Rainey, Finbarr Coughlan 62pts (b6); 5 Tom Gunning, Martin Murphy, Pat O'Shea, Roger Ryan 62pts; 6 Peter Ryan, Michael Nicholson, Shem Lawlor, Paul Brady 61 (b6); 7 Noel Skehan, Donie Butler, Eugene Orr (57+4) 61pts.

Sixty two players took part.

The next competition on Thursday is the Club Captain, Rob O’Shea’s prize to the seniors and will also incorporate the fourth round of ‘Golfer of the Year’.

Entry fee is €10 which includes fuffet after the golf.

Play starts at 10.30am. Draw closes at 11.15am. Phone call entry is for emergency use only.

JUNIORS: The Summer junior/juvenile competitions continue each Monday and will continue every Monday throughout the Summer, excluding Bank Holiday Mondays. Bookings are available online a week in advance.

Results Monday, July 17, 18 hole Stableford - full handicap, 1 Gavin Blanchfield (15) 40pts; 2 Mickey Kennedy (17) 38pts; 3 Eugene Sinnott (18) 36pts.

Foxtry six members played.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 10.04 to 10.44am guests, 1pm to 2.28pm members time, 5.16 to 6.12pm inter-club/club practise; Thursday, 9.32 to 10.28am senior ladies, 10.36am to 1.08pm senior gents, 1.16 to 2.12pm members time, 2.20 to 5.32pm Inter-club practise/guests; Friday, 8 to 10.52am Barton Shield Leinster quarter-finals, 11am to 12.12pm members time, 12.20pm to 2.36pm Barton Shield Leinster semi-finals, 2.44 to 3.48pm members time, 6.04 to 6.36pm inter-club practise; Saturday, 6.58 to 10.52am Jimmy Bruen semi-finals, Barton Shield final, 11am to 12.36pm Society/visitors, 12.44 to 1.40pm members time, 1.48 to 3.32pm Jimmy Bruen finals, 4.36 to 7pm mixed Social Golf; Sunday, 7.3am to 4.44pm ladies and gents competition (gents July Monthly Medal; ladies 4.44 to 5.24pm revive fourball match; Monday, 9 to 11.56am junior'juvenile competition, 1 to 2.20pm members time, 2.28 to 5.16pm gents July Monthly Medal; Tuesday, 8.20 to 10.28am ladies 9 and 18 hole Stableford and Ladies into Golf, 12.20to 2.36pm ladies 9 and 18 hole Stableford and Ladies into Golf, 4.04 to 5.32pm ladies 18 hole Stableford, 6.28 to 7pm Ladies into Golf; Wednesday, July 26, 8.28 to 9.56am ladies and gents Open singles competition, 10.04 to 11.32am Society, 11.40am to 5.48pm ladies and gents Open singles competition.

PRO SHOP: There will be a Callaway specific custom fitting day on Tuesday, August 1.

The cost is €25 and interested members should phone the Pro Shop to book an appointment.

LADIES: Fixtures, Sunday/Tuesday, July 23/25, 18 hole Stableford, sponsored by The Pembrooke Hotel, 9 hole Stableford and Ladies into Golf; Sunday, July 30, President Ollie Cullen’s prize to the ladies.

INTER PRO: Jan Browne played an important part in helping the Leinster junior interprovincial team win the Interpro’s at Shannon.

Jan played in all three foursomes, winning 3-2 against Ulster. She beat her Munster opponent 1 up, and had a convincing 5-4 win in the Connacht game.

She was beaten on the 18th in the singles against Ulster and had a 5-4 victory against Connacht.

Leinster won with 21 points out of a possible 24.

Mary Dowling captained the Leinster ladies senior team to a fine win at the same venue. Leinster denied Ulster their quest for three in-a-row.

This week the Irish Girls' Close championship is being held at Mallow. Jan Browne and Katie Keenan will represent Kilkenny.

TEAM NEWS: In action in the Ladies Revive Active fourball against Gowran at Kilkenny (three matches; two away) on Sunday were:

Team - home, Mary Norton and Barbara Teehan; Bridie McGarry and Catherine King; Mags Cuddihy and Marion Woods.

Away - Evelyn Crotty and Breda Roche; Phyl Doyle and Margaret McCreery.

Reserves - Mary Leahy Browne and Liz Cleere.

Managers - Margaret Kiely and Mary Hickey.

Results Saturday/Tuesday, July 8 to 10 July, 18 hole ABC Stroke, sponsored by Newpark Europspar, Class A, Aoife Crowdle (14) 69 nett; Class B, Niamh Glynn (27) 67 nett; Class C, Margot Harte (29) 70 nett; 2 Dorrie Lenihan (24) 73nett; best Gross, Orla Dunphy (1) 76 Gross; 3 Mary Leahy Browne (3) 74nett.

Nine hole Stableford - 1 Pat Walsh (27) 15pts (b6); 2 Carmel O'Shea (21) 15pts (b6).

Senior ladies - July 13, 13 hole Stableford, 1 Pat Walsh, Helen O'Gorman, Barbara Schofield 43; 2 Edith Ogilvie, Josie Bolger, Mary O'Connell, Anne (B) Murphy 40; 3 Ann Gunning, Breda Kavanagh, Eileen Byrne 40; 4 Joan Mannion, Frances Graham, Mary Feighery 40.





The next competition is ‘Two clubs and a Putter’ over 9 holes on Thursday.

Draw at 9.30am for immediate tee off. Holes to be played are 1 to 4 and 14 to 18.

This is to allow the senior men club Captain’s day an earlier start off the 5th.