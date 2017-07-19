Golf News - news from the golf clubs across Kilkenny

CALLAN

The ladies were out in force at Callan GC on Saturday to compete for Captain Mary O’Hanlon’s prize.

Following some fantastic golf Teresa O’Neill took the spoils with a fine score of 37 points. Rita O’Neill was second with 36 points while third place went to Jade O’Gorman, one of the club’s promising juniors, with 35 points.

Results, Lady Captain’s prize: 1 Teresa O’Neill, 37pts; 2 Rita O’Neill, 36pts; 3 Jade O’Gorman, 35pts; 4 Breda O’Brien, 35pts (C/B); gross Ann Wemyss, 23. Front nine: Georgina Bowen, 22pts. Back nine: Laoise Hennessy, 19pts. Committee prize: Rose Brophy, 35pts. Past Captain: Ailish Carey, 35pts. Best senior: Bea Donovan, 34pts. Best long handicap: Ellen O’Shea, 29pts. Longest drive: Laoise Hennessy. Nearest the pin: Rita O’Neill. Best Beginners prize: Sandra Moore, Kitty Maher, Ann Troy. Visitors prize: Mary Harding, 38pts.

Results, nine-hole competition: 1 Mary Croke, 19pts; 2 Melanie O’Briain, 17pts.

Results, Lady Captain’s mixed competition: 1 Don Bolger (President), Helen Tuite & Catherine Dore, 44pts; 2 William Gilbert (Captain), Miriam Fennelly & Anne McEvoy, 43pts.

Speaking at the evening presentation Mary thanked her committee and officers for all their help during the year to date. Following the presentation guests enjoyed an evening of music and dancing in the clubhouse afterwards.

CHARITY: Following on from her prize day Lady Captain Mary O’Hanlon will hold her Charity Day on Tuesday (July 25). The two-person team event (any combination), which has an entry fee of €10 person, is in aid of Family Heart Screening Clinic at the Mater Hospital Heart House.

SINGLES: The action in the O’Dwyer’s Golf Stores Wednesday open singles league is hotting up. Thanks to some consistent golf Martin O’Halloran leads the pack with 170pts. He is followed by Jeffrey Lynch with 145pts, Paul Norris in third spot with 120pts and Niall O’Sullivan with 110pts in fourth. All of the top spots are dominated by our category one players at the moment but there is a long way to go.

Results, O’Dwyer Golf Stores Wednesday open singles, July 12: 1 Keith O’Dwyer (10), 44pts; 2 James Logue (9), 39pts; gross Jeffrey Lynch, 35pts; visitors Barry Hennessy (Tipperary GC), 37pts (B9).

Twos club: Keith O’Dwyer, fourth hole; Tommy Dunphy, eighth hole; John Condon and Dan Hartnett, 14th hole; Conal O’Reilly, 16th hole.

MEDAL: Results, men’s monthly medal stroke play, July 15 & 16: 1 Ollie O’Connor (14), 65; 2 Cathal Brett (18), 67; 3 Alan Brett, 68; gross Jeffrey Lynch, 78.

Twos club: John Healy and Jeffrey Lynch, fourth hole; Martin Brennan, Darren Comerford, Jeffrey Lynch and Martin McCarthy, 14th hole; Liam Duggan, Liam O’Hara, Patrick O’Keeffe and Thomas Walsh, 16th hole.

LADIES: Results, ladies 18-hole stableford, July 11: 1 Lady Captain Mary O’Hanlon, 46pts; 2 Teresa Freyne, 38pts; 3 Eilish Ahern, 38pts; 4 Ena Kennedy, 37pts.

Results, ladies nine-hole competition, July 11: 1 Caroline Healy, 15pts; 2 Maura Holden, 14pts.

Results, senior ladies competition, July 13: 1 Margaret T. O’Shea, 2 Ena Kennedy, 3 Olive Walsh, 4 Mary Barry.

GET INTO GOLF: The Get into Golf programme has been a great success, with a great turnout each week. There is a six-hole scramble on Tuesdays from 6pm for all Get Into Golf members.

Volunteers are needed to help on Tuesdays at 6pm. Contact Betty McGrath, tel 086-3782360.

JUNIOR: Tuesday is junior golf day at the club. The junior section organisers will give golf lessons every Tuesday from 7 to 8pm for the Summer months. All children under 10 years of age must have a parent remain with them on the course at all times.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 6, 12, 23. Lucky dip winners (€30) were Toss Lonergan, Max Kealy and Martin Bambrick. Sellers were Joe Cuddihy, John Grace and Kathleen Phelan. The jackpot is now €1,050.

Subscriptions of €50 for 25 draws or €100 for 50 draws are available from the club. Further information from Margaret, tel 056-7725136.

COURSE: Golfers are reminded to repair all pitch marks on greens throughout the course. Members are also asked to take and use a divot repair sandbag from the first tee and return same to the station at the 18th hole after each round. Do not return full or half-full sandbags - use the remaining sand to fill any divots not repaired on the 17th and 18th holes. Do not bring buggies onto the apron of greens as this can cause considerable damage.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday): O’Dwyer’s Golf Stores men’s open singles. Thursday: Senior ladies, 10am to 12 noon. Friday to Sunday: Open Junior and Intermediate Scratch Cups. Monday: RGA 11am to 1pm. Tuesday: Ladies Open charity day.

GOWRAN PARK

A fantastic weekend of golf is in the pipeline as Gowran Park GC get ready to celebrate their 16th year in business.

The club will host an open singles competition to mark the big event from August 5 to 7. Visitors can play for €16 per person (re-entry allowed).

Timesheets are now open from 056-7726699. Online booking is also available.

OPEN WEEK: Open Week will be held at the club from Friday, August 11 through to Friday, August 18. A full programme of events will be announced shortly.

TEAM: There will be an open three-person team event on Sunday. Time sheet is now open. Entry fee is €20 for visitors.

SINGLES: The Thursday open singles competition continues tomorrow (Thursday) with a timesheet in place from 056-7726699.

Results, open singles, July 13: 1 James Fitzpatrick (Mount Juliet GC), 2 Michael Mullally (Rathdowney GC).

FUN: The club will hold a members’ fun evening on Friday, July 28. There will be a nine-hole scramble (shotgun start at 6pm), followed by a social evening and barbecue.

LADIES: The ladies annual open day will be held on Tuesday, August 15. The competition will be a two-person team event. Entry fee is €10 for visitors, with the timesheet now open from the clubhouse or online.

The ladies Get Into Golf programme has been a great success at the club. The first group of ladies have moved into the second phase, with many taking up membership of the club.

Volunteers from the ladies section continue with mentoring every Tuesday at 7.30pm.

Results, ladies 18-hole singles stableford, July 12: 1 Mary McEvoy (34), 42pts (c/b); 2 Laura Nevin (34), 42pts; 3 Kate Hennessy (13), 39pts.

DIARY: Tomorrow (Thursday): All-Ireland series open singles (visitor €20, member €5). Saturday: Race meeting - no golf.

CASTLECOMER

The official launch of Open Week, with festival sponsors, will be held at Castlecomer GC on Friday at 7pm. All are welcome.

The 39th Open Week annual Festival of Golf will be held from Friday, July 28 to Monday, August 7, at Castlecomer GC and features a full programme of golf to suit all golf enthusiasts.

Fixtures cards are available at the clubhouse or online. Timesheet bookings can be made online, by phone or at the clubhouse with golfers encouraged to get their names down in good time. An Open Week pass, price €50, is available to cover all competitions while a catering service will be available daily. The captains and committees thank all sponsors for their support.

PRIZE: Glorious weather greeted golfers who turned out to compete in Seniors captain Phil Shore’s captain’s prize recently. A large entry of 54 players honoured the day, while those unavailable to play sent their best wishes to Phil, also.

A fine return of 42pts saw Paddy Neary crowned the champion golfer and recipient of the captain’s prize.

It was a wonderful day’s golf and thoroughly enjoyed by all. The course was in immaculate condition thanks to green keeper Colin Furlong.

Results, senior captain’s prize, July 12: 1 Paddy Neary (17), 42pts; 2 Martin Brennan (17), 41pts; 3 Jimmy Byrne (14), 40pts; 4 Jerry Mealy (16), 37pts; 5 John Kelly (15), 36pts; 6 Pat Morrissey (19), 36pts; 7 John Hardy (23), 35pts. Ladies: 1 Maureen Norton (16), 32pts; 2 Honoria Fogarty (11), 32pts.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 3, 5, 15 and 19. The jackpot is now €19,400.

RESULTS: Results, Junior Scratch Cup, July 16: Gross - 1 J.D. Harding (7, Castlecomer), 74; 2 Senan Kavanagh (4, Borris), 75 (B9). Nett - 1 Colin Dunne (5, Castlecomer), 70 (B9); 2 James Hurley (5, Mountain View), 70.

Results, Intermediate Scratch Cup, July 16: Gross - 1 Neil Loy (11, Gowran Park), 78; 2 John G. Foley (11, Borris), 84 (B9); 3 Derek Heeney (18, Castlecomer), 84. Nett - 1 Shane Butler (16, Castlecomer), 70 (B9); 2 Michael Daly (15, Castlecomer), 70.

DIARY: Tomorrow (Thursday): Men’s open singles. Saturday & Sunday: Two-person team event (any combination).

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Michael O’Neill (17) was crowned the winner of Captain John Coleman’s prize at Mountain View GC on Sunday.

Played in perfect conditions, the competition was the second leg of the prize. On the previous Sunday 50 members took part in the qualifier, where the cut off was nett 75. After scoring a 62 in the qualifier, Michael played great golf last Sunday to earn the top prize. Seamus O’Brien was second, with Frank Costello third, Jimmy Rochford fourth and Ger Fennelly fifth. The best gross prize went to Trevor Melbourne while Desmond Grace was best qualifier. Frank Kavanagh won the best front nine prize while back nine honours went to Denis Brennan. The Past Captain’s prize-winner was Seamus Nolan.

LADIES: Lady Captain Mary Holden also held her prize day on Sunday. Jos Holden claimed first prize while second prize went to Sarah Carr, with Kathleen Lanigan third. The best gross prize went to Carmel Fennelly. Front nine: Josie O’Gorman. Back nine: Kathleen Slattery. Nearest the pin: Kathleen Lanigan. Longest drive: Carmel Fennelly.

BANK HOLIDAY: The club will hold a Bank Holiday open singles competition on Sunday, July 30. Further information from clubhouse.

DIARY: Sunday: Three-person scramble. Tuesday: Seniors competition. Wednesday, July 26: Ladies singles competition. Thursday, July 27: Seniors’ 13-hole competition.

NEW ROSS

With the good weather prevailing, New Ross GC is a hive of activity this month with all sorts of competitions on the calendar.

The weekend open fourball competition, sponsored by The Theatre Tavern, benefitted from the weather with some fine scores recorded, none more so than that of the winning pair, Michael Kavanagh (16) and Noel Dunne (19) with 48 points.

Second after a countback were Eamon Delaney (15) and Noel Devine (17) who edged out Ger Ronan (6) and Pat McGrath (18), both pairs recording 43 points.

FOURSOMES: The club foursomes match play final was won by Declan Clarke and Joe Doyle, who beat Leo Carroll and Eamon Dungan after a great battle.

FOURBALL: Art Ward (14) and John Murphy (18) won the Tuesday evening fourball with a great score of 39 points over the 14 holes played. Second on 38 points were Tadgh Cahill (12) and Sean Diskin (16) while Johnny Aylward (14) and Murt Hogan (19) finished third with 36 after a countback over the last nine holes.

The prize sponsors for the competition were club members Joe O’Farrell, Robert O’Dwyer, Pat Whelan and Sean Murphy.

POT: Members are asked to support the club’s Split The Pot competition, where the proceeds are divided equally between the winner and the club. Entry is €2.

INTER-CLUB: The All-Ireland fourball team bowed out of the competition after losing to a very strong Royal Curragh outfit at the weekend.

In New Ross the Kildare club representatives were tremendous strikers of the ball off the tee, carving out an advantage which ultimately led to outright victory.

The Mary McKenna team came away with the spoils from Castlecomer where they scored a comprehensive victory over the Co Kilkenny side.

The team now advance to the Leinster semi-finals where they will play The Heath before July 27. The trophy was launched in 2014 by Woodenbridge GC to celebrate Ireland’s greatest female golfer, Mary McKenna MBE. The competition is a Scotch foursomes matchplay format for ladies with teams from all over Ireland competing.

This prestigious event will culminate with the Final match later in the season in Woodenbridge. All support for the team in their semi-final will be welcome.

LADIES: The Get into Golf ladies enjoyed another scramble in fine sunny conditions on Wednesday last. Golf was followed by a fitness presentation in the clubhouse by Robbie Farrell.

The scrambles will continue every Wednesday at 6.30pm for those ladies who chose payment options for continuing their journey into golf.

Mary Dowling’s Leinster team had great success in the women’s and girls’ interprovincials, which were played in Shannon last week.

Good weather and perfect playing conditions meant there was an excellent turnout for the ladies weekly competition, which was sponsored by Sid’s Diner.

Results: 1 Eibhlin Kielthy (31), 38pts; 2 Liz Bennett (10), 37pts; 3 Ann Conway (14), 36pts (L9); 4 Teenie Murphy (29), 36pts; 5 Mary Dungan (34), 35pts. Cat One: Ann Healy (17), 32pts. Cat Two: Joanne Hartley (23), 34pts. Cat Three: Joan Foley (32), 33pts.

The ladies competition today (Wednesday) is sponsored by Kathleen’s Hair Salon. The format is an 18-hole stableford, with bookings open.

Ladies are reminded that the club classic will be held from August 10 to 13.

SENIORS: Seniors are reminded that there is a change to the club’s monthly singles competition. The format has been replaced by a three person team competition each month, alternating between a scramble and Stableford each month. The first of the new competitions is on Thursday, July 27, when there will be a three-person scramble.

The format has also been altered for the Autumn Seniors Alliance outing at Clonmel on Monday, July 31. The competition has been changed from a singles to a four-person champagne scramble with two best scores per hole 1 to 18 counting.

The timesheet for that competition is with Jamesie Murphy, who can be contacted by text or phone on 085-1846172. The second last fixture of that group is pencilled in for New Ross on Monday, August 21, when a large influx of players is expected to come to the club to take part.

The seniors had a big crowd on tour when they visited Dungarvan GC on Monday. Full results to follow next week.

BORRIS

The qualifying round for Captain Cyril Hughes’s prize to men was held at Borris GC on Saturday and Sunday.

The top 39 players, along with three ties, who qualified for an 18-hole play-off this Saturday from 2pm are: Declan Roberts (65), Stephen Gannon (66), Pat McGrath (66), Des Gannon (67), Johnny Murphy (67), Martin Hanrahan (67), Pat Canavan (68), Ward Kinsella (68), John Kavanagh (68), Edmund Gallahue (69), Patrick O’Neill (69), Jonathan Hickey (69), Andrew Dooley (69), Declan Murphy (69), Edward Holden (69), Pat Foley (69), John Byrne (69), Sean Kerr (70), Mick Coady (70), Shane Dooley (70), William Dempsey (70), Brendan Kiernan (71), Martin Cummins (71), Vinny Lambe (71), Tom Foley (71), Joe Gorman (71), Shane Nolan (71), Jimmy Jordan (71), Alan Foley (71), John Enright (71), Des Murphy (71), Gerry Begley (72), Joe O’Neill (72), Jimmy Conran (72), Dermot Kelly (72), Luke Roche (72), Pat O’Neill (72), John Foley (72), Brendan Malone (72), Pierce Healy (72), Paul Murray (72), James Quinn (72).

LEAGUE: Results, Step House Hotel nine-hole league, July 14: 1 Gerry Begley (17), 23pts; 2 Jim Whelan (13), 22pts (L6); 3 Eamonn Quirke (18), 22pts. The eighth hole was drawn as the birdie hole, with the €170 going to Mary Quirke.

Denis O’Neill was the overall winner of the nine-hole league. Joe O’Neill was second and Dominic Attride third.

SCRATCH: Club member Shane Nolan had a great result when winning the Intermediate Scratch in Gowran recently. Shane took the spoils with a score of 79.

SUMMER: Summer Camps continue every Monday and Wednesday from 9am to 12.30pm for boys and girls aged between 9 and 16 years. Camps will be held until the end of August, with coaching provided by Eddie Brophy. Enquires to 059-9773310.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 1, 3, 16 and 19. Lucky dip winners were Aidan Somers, Murt Monaghan and Des Murphy. Next draw will be held today (Wednesday) at 12 noon, with a jackpot of €1,600.

Tickets, priced €2, are available from club members and at the clubhouse bar.

DIARY: Friday: Nine-hole singles. Saturday: Open two-person team event (AM draw only). Sunday: Open two-person team event. Captain Cyril Hughes’s Prize to Men 18-hole play-off from 2pm. Tuesday: Open seniors singles. Bookings available from 059-9773310 or online.

RATHDOWNEY

Results, ladies medal competition, Rathdowney GC, July 16: Cat A - 1 Marian Holland (21), 71; 2 Ann Creagh (17), 74. Cat B - 1 Eileen Phelan (24), 72; 2 Sheila Fitzpatrick (25), 76.

Results, fourth medal stableford, sponsored by The Card Stand, July 15 & 16: 1 Eamon Barnaville (13), 40pts; 2 Seán Laffan (12), 40pts; gross Alan Phelan (1), 34pts; 3 Donal Heaphy (19), 39pts.

Results, Husqvarna Tuesday Open, sponsored by Ossie Bennett: 1 Robbie Phelan (12), 44pts; 2 Donal Webster (21), 40pts; gross Alan Phelan (1), 36pts; 3 Donal Heaphy (20), 39pts.

Results, seniors competition, July 13: Cat A - 1 Mick Gibbons, 32pts; 2 Christy Jones, 32pts. Cat B - 1 Frank Scott, 35pts; 2 Donal Heaphy, 32pts.

LOTTO: The club’s lotto jackpot is now €11,150.