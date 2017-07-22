Kilkenny All-Ireland final: Team to face Cork is announced

Kilkenny will be chasing their fifth title when they take on Cork in the All-Ireland intermediate hurling championship final in Pairc Ui Chaoimh tomorrow (2pm).

The Cats have contested 13 finals in all, but they lost an awful lot more than they won. Cork head the Roll of Honour with eight titles to their credit.

The following is the Kilkenny team:

Kilkenny (IH v Cork) - David Aylward (Glenmore); Niall Doherty (Galmoy), Ger Teehan (Graigue Ballycallan), David Prendergast (Thomastown); Barry Whelan (Thomastown), Cormac Fleming (Mooncoin), John Cahill (Carrickshock); J.P. Treacy (Young Irelands), Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan); Paul Holden (Young Irelands), Darragh Brennan, capt (Carrickshock), Edmond Delaney (Conahy Shamrocks); Sean Carey (Young Irelands), Martin Power (Piltown), Robbie Donnelly (Thomastown).

Subs - Darragh Phelan (Emeralds), Eamonn Egan (Graigue Ballycallan), Victor Costello (Dunnamaggin), James Power (John Lockes), Colum Prendiville (Graigue Ballycallan), Liam Hickey (St Lachtain’s), Tom Phelan (Conahy Shamrocks), Damien Walsh (Carrickshock), Niall Walsh (Windgap).

Extended panel - Eoin Moriarty (Emeralds), Simon Rafter (St Lachtain’s), Criomthann Bergin (St Lachtain’s), Sean O’Dwyer (Graigue Ballycallan), Tony Delaney (John Lockes), James Grace (Carrickshock), Kevin Brophy (Piltown), Jack McDowell (John Lockes).

Team management - Anthony McCormack (Dunnamaggin), Nigel Skehan (O’Loughlin Gaels), Pat Dwyer (Carrickshock), Dave O’Neill (Graigue Ballycallan), John Brennan (Thomastown), Declan Gahan (Kilmacow).

Meanwhile, the Kilkenny football team to play Meath in the All-Ireland semi-final in Nowlan Park this afternoon is - J.J. Sullivan (St Patrick's), James Mackey (Windgap), Richard O'Hara (Thomastown), Joe Fennelly (Mullinavat), Pat Hartley (Tullogher Rosbercon), Patrick Mc Conigley (Railyard), Ger Malone (Mullinavat), Michael Malone (Mullinavat), Tom Aylward

(Mullinavat), Philip Roche (Railyard), James Culleton, capt (Mullinavat), Tom Phelan (Conahy Shamrocks), Eddie Moylan (Dicksboro), Ian Duggan (Mullinavat), Bill Sheehan (Dicksboro).

Subs - John Mansfield (Railyard), David Kelly (Rower Inistioge), Cian O'Donoghue (Tullogher Rosbercon), Ronan Coffey (Kilmoganny), James Nolan (Clara), Tom Kenny (Dicksboro), Conor McDonald (Railyard), Michael Jones (Mullinavat), Conor Joyce (Rower Inistioge), Darragh Brennan (Carrickshock), Jim Power (John Lockes).