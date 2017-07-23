Kilkenny v Dublin: Camogie queens drive on strongly

All-Ireland champions, Kilkenny, showed Dublin no mercy when driving on in the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland senior camogie championship.

In Group 1, Kilkenny were far too strong for Dublin and now join Cork in the semi-finals. Despite the setback, Dublin also made the last six as Galway held off an obdurate Clare unit.

As a result, the quarter-finals, which will be televised live on RTÉ on August 5, will see Galway play Tipperary while Wexford will take on Dublin.

In Group 1, Galway saw off Limerick by 2-11 to 0-11 at Cusack Park, Ennis. Once more, the home side were driven on by the prodigious shooting of Chloe Morey, who accumulated eight points but Galway had a greater depth of contribution.

Ailish O’Reilly shot seven points and Orlaith McGrath two neat scores from play but the key scores were Rebecca Hennelly’s goal from a first-half penalty and Maria Cooney’s second-half major with Clare having closed to within one point.

Dublin were never in contention against Kilkenny, falling by 3-14 to 0-8 at Tom Ryall Park. Two goals in the space of four minutes from Miriam Walsh and Danielle Morrissey stunned the Metropolitans.

Anna Farrell, Denise Gaule, Katie Power and Aisling Dunphy all had points before Walsh claimed her second goal and made it 3-8 to 0-5 at the break, Aisling Maher responsible for all the visitors’ scores.

Kilkenny were content with points after the resumption, Morrissey, Meighan Farrell and Jenny Reddy among the scorers. Dublin just couldn’t break down the Noresiders.