Kilkenny sport: All the GAA results

The following are the Kilkenny GAA results from the weekend:

All-Ireland intermediate hurling final

Kilkenny 2-23, Cork 2-18

St. Canices [Kilkenny] Credit Union Byrne Cup Senior Hurling League

Clara 2-17 Erins Own 3-12

James Stephens 2-19 Carrickshock 1-7

O'Loughlin Gaels 1-20 Dicksboro 2-14


Michael Lyng Motors Aylward Cup Intermediate Hurling League

Thomastown 3-23 Fenians 1-18

St. Patrick's 4-20 Tullaroan 1-14

Young Irelands 1-24 Dunnamaggin 1-12

St Lachtain's 3-22 Tullogher Rosbercon 1-13

Lisdowney 3-18 Glenmore 1-10


J. J. Kavanagh and Sons J.H.L. [Section A] Group B

Blacks and Whites 3-18 Cloneen 1-2


J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior Hurling Cup - Final

Emeralds 1-19 Tullaroan 0-13


Iverk Produce South Junior Hurling Cup

Rower Inistioge 0-16 Windgap 1-11

Ballyhale Shamrocks 3-16 Slieverue 1-15


J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior A Hurling League/Championship

Group A

James Stephens 5-16 St Lachtain's 0-12


Group B

Conahy Shamrocks 1-14 St. Patrick's 0-12


J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior B Hurling Championship

Dicksboro 3-15 Clara 2-9

Danesfort 3-20 Lisdowney 2-10


Iverk Produce South Junior A Hurling Championship League

Dunnamaggin 0-18 Mullinavat 0-15

Carrickshock 1-13 Tullogher Rosbercon 1-7

Mooncoin 3-24 Thomastown 0-12


Iverk Produce South Junior B Hurling Championship League

Group A

Carrigeen 2-15 Piltown 1-16

Mooncoin 2-17 Glenmore 1-14

Group B

Kilmacow 4-22 John Lockes 0-8

Ballyhale Shamrocks 2-17 Rower Inistioge 1-13


Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling League

Roinn A Group A

Dicksboro 1-16 James Stephens 0-16

Thomastown 4-19 Erins Own 1-12

Roinn A Group B

Naas 4-13 Lisdowney 3-10

Ballyhale Shamrocks 4-18 Bennettsbridge 1-10

Roinn B Group A

Piltown 5-17 Kilmacow 3-9

Glenmore 1-15 Mooncoin 0-12

Roinn B Group B

Clara 3-12 The Harps 3-12

Roinn B Group C

Galmoy/Windgap 1-21 Young Irelands 1-10

St Martin's 2-11 Mullinavat 0-12

Roinn B Group D

Dunnamaggin 5-14 Rower Inistioge 1-11

Graignamanagh 4-15 Danesfort 1-13

Roinn C Group A

O'Loughlin Gaels 3-20 Tullogher Rosbercon 1-5

Carrickshock 2-14 Conahy Shamrocks 1-15

Roinn C Group B

Dicksboro 4-15 Blacks and Whites 3-8

James Stephens 3-17 Blacks and Whites 1-10


Duggan Steel Under-14 C Hurling League

Barrow Rangers 3-12 Clara 1-9

Clara 4-16 Ballyhale Shamrocks 2-10