Kilkenny sport: All the GAA results
The following are the Kilkenny GAA results from the weekend:
All-Ireland intermediate hurling final
Kilkenny 2-23, Cork 2-18
St. Canices [Kilkenny] Credit Union Byrne Cup Senior Hurling League
Clara 2-17 Erins Own 3-12
James Stephens 2-19 Carrickshock 1-7
O'Loughlin Gaels 1-20 Dicksboro 2-14
Michael Lyng Motors Aylward Cup Intermediate Hurling League
Thomastown 3-23 Fenians 1-18
St. Patrick's 4-20 Tullaroan 1-14
Young Irelands 1-24 Dunnamaggin 1-12
St Lachtain's 3-22 Tullogher Rosbercon 1-13
Lisdowney 3-18 Glenmore 1-10
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons J.H.L. [Section A] Group B
Blacks and Whites 3-18 Cloneen 1-2
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior Hurling Cup - Final
Emeralds 1-19 Tullaroan 0-13
Iverk Produce South Junior Hurling Cup
Rower Inistioge 0-16 Windgap 1-11
Ballyhale Shamrocks 3-16 Slieverue 1-15
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior A Hurling League/Championship
Group A
James Stephens 5-16 St Lachtain's 0-12
Group B
Conahy Shamrocks 1-14 St. Patrick's 0-12
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior B Hurling Championship
Dicksboro 3-15 Clara 2-9
Danesfort 3-20 Lisdowney 2-10
Iverk Produce South Junior A Hurling Championship League
Dunnamaggin 0-18 Mullinavat 0-15
Carrickshock 1-13 Tullogher Rosbercon 1-7
Mooncoin 3-24 Thomastown 0-12
Iverk Produce South Junior B Hurling Championship League
Group A
Carrigeen 2-15 Piltown 1-16
Mooncoin 2-17 Glenmore 1-14
Group B
Kilmacow 4-22 John Lockes 0-8
Ballyhale Shamrocks 2-17 Rower Inistioge 1-13
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling League
Roinn A Group A
Dicksboro 1-16 James Stephens 0-16
Thomastown 4-19 Erins Own 1-12
Roinn A Group B
Naas 4-13 Lisdowney 3-10
Ballyhale Shamrocks 4-18 Bennettsbridge 1-10
Roinn B Group A
Piltown 5-17 Kilmacow 3-9
Glenmore 1-15 Mooncoin 0-12
Roinn B Group B
Clara 3-12 The Harps 3-12
Roinn B Group C
Galmoy/Windgap 1-21 Young Irelands 1-10
St Martin's 2-11 Mullinavat 0-12
Roinn B Group D
Dunnamaggin 5-14 Rower Inistioge 1-11
Graignamanagh 4-15 Danesfort 1-13
Roinn C Group A
O'Loughlin Gaels 3-20 Tullogher Rosbercon 1-5
Carrickshock 2-14 Conahy Shamrocks 1-15
Roinn C Group B
Dicksboro 4-15 Blacks and Whites 3-8
James Stephens 3-17 Blacks and Whites 1-10
Duggan Steel Under-14 C Hurling League
Barrow Rangers 3-12 Clara 1-9
Clara 4-16 Ballyhale Shamrocks 2-10
