All the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the week

The following are the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the coming week:

Wednesday

Duggan Steel Under-14 C Hurling League

Ballyragget:  St. Patrick's V Ballyhale Shamrocks 7.30pm

Thursday

St. Canices [Kilkenny] Credit Union Byrne Cup Senior Hurling League

Bennettsbridge:  Bennettsbridge V Rower Inistioge 7.30pm

Friday

St. Canices [Kilkenny] Credit Union Byrne Cup Senior Hurling League

Danesfort:  Danesfort V Mullinavat 7.30pm

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons J.H.L. [Section B]

Ballyhale:  Ballyhale Shamrocks V Erins Own 7.30pm

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior A Hurling Championship

Palmerstown:  Dicksboro V Barrow Rangers 7.30pm  

Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan:  James Stephens V Graigue Ballycallan 7.30pm  

Urlingford:  Emeralds V Fenians 7.30pm  

Freshford:  St Lachtain's V Lisdowney 7.30pm

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior A Hurling League Final

Bennettsbridge:  Young Irelands V Conahy Shamrocks 7.30pm  
Iverk Produce South Junior A Hurling Championship

Inistioge:  Thomastown V Tullogher Rosbercon 7.30pm

Iverk Produce South Junior B Hurling Championship

Thomastown:  John Lockes V Graignamanagh 7pm

Saturday

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons J.H.L. [Section B]

Clara:  Clara V Dicksboro 7.30pm  

Tullaroan:  Tullaroan V O'Loughlin Gaels 7.30pm

Inistioge: Rower Inistioge V James Stephens 7.30pm

Iverk Produce South Junior B Hurling Championship

Piltown:  Carrigeen V Windgap 7pm

Sunday

Michael Lyng Motors Aylward Cup Intermediate Hurling League

Mooncoin:  Mooncoin V Graigue Ballycallan 11.30am

Johnstown:  Fenians V Lisdowney 11.30am 

Iverk Produce South Junior Hurling Cup – Semi-Final

Ballyhale:  Rower Inistioge V John Lockes 7pm

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior A Hurling Championship

Ballyragget:  St. Patrick's V St Martin's 7pm

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior B Hurling Championship – Quarter-Finals

Bennettsbridge:  Bennettsbridge V Cloneen 7pm  

Threecastles:  Threecastles V Danesfort 7pm  

Galmoy:  Galmoy V Dicksboro 7pm  

Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan:  James Stephens V Blacks and Whites 7pm

Iverk Produce South Junior A Hurling Championship

Hugginstown:  Dunnamaggin V Mullinavat 7pm

Iverk Produce South Junior B Hurling Championship

Mullinavat:  Ballyhale Shamrocks V Tullogher Rosbercon 7pm 

Monday

St. Canices [Kilkenny] Credit Union Byrne Cup Senior Hurling League

Coon:  St Martin's V Clara 7.30pm

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling League

Roinn B Group B

Johnstown:  Fenians V Emeralds 7.30pm

Roinn B Group C

Paulstown:  Barrow Rangers V Galmoy/Windgap 7.30pm

Kilkenny Citroen Centre Minor B Football Championship – Semi-Final

Pairc na Ratha:  Glenmore V Rower Inistioge 7pm

Duggan Steel Under-14 B Hurling League Group A

Dunnamaggin:  Dunnamaggin V Dicksboro 7.30pm

Special Minor 13 Aside Competition Roinn B

Danesfort:  Danesfort V Barrow Rangers 7pm

 Tuesday, August 1

St. Canices [Kilkenny] Credit Union Byrne Cup Senior Hurling League

Mullinavat:  Mullinavat V Dicksboro 7.30pm

Michael Lyng Motors Aylward Cup Intermediate Hurling League

Gowran:  Young Irelands V Graigue Ballycallan 7.30pm 

Iverk Produce South Junior B Hurling Championship

Carrigeen:  Piltown V Rower Inistioge 7pm  