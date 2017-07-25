All the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the week
The following are the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the coming week:
Wednesday
Duggan Steel Under-14 C Hurling League
Ballyragget: St. Patrick's V Ballyhale Shamrocks 7.30pm
Thursday
St. Canices [Kilkenny] Credit Union Byrne Cup Senior Hurling League
Bennettsbridge: Bennettsbridge V Rower Inistioge 7.30pm
Friday
St. Canices [Kilkenny] Credit Union Byrne Cup Senior Hurling League
Danesfort: Danesfort V Mullinavat 7.30pm
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons J.H.L. [Section B]
Ballyhale: Ballyhale Shamrocks V Erins Own 7.30pm
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior A Hurling Championship
Palmerstown: Dicksboro V Barrow Rangers 7.30pm
Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan: James Stephens V Graigue Ballycallan 7.30pm
Urlingford: Emeralds V Fenians 7.30pm
Freshford: St Lachtain's V Lisdowney 7.30pm
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior A Hurling League Final
Bennettsbridge: Young Irelands V Conahy Shamrocks 7.30pm
Iverk Produce South Junior A Hurling Championship
Inistioge: Thomastown V Tullogher Rosbercon 7.30pm
Iverk Produce South Junior B Hurling Championship
Thomastown: John Lockes V Graignamanagh 7pm
Saturday
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons J.H.L. [Section B]
Clara: Clara V Dicksboro 7.30pm
Tullaroan: Tullaroan V O'Loughlin Gaels 7.30pm
Inistioge: Rower Inistioge V James Stephens 7.30pm
Iverk Produce South Junior B Hurling Championship
Piltown: Carrigeen V Windgap 7pm
Sunday
Michael Lyng Motors Aylward Cup Intermediate Hurling League
Mooncoin: Mooncoin V Graigue Ballycallan 11.30am
Johnstown: Fenians V Lisdowney 11.30am
Iverk Produce South Junior Hurling Cup – Semi-Final
Ballyhale: Rower Inistioge V John Lockes 7pm
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior A Hurling Championship
Ballyragget: St. Patrick's V St Martin's 7pm
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior B Hurling Championship – Quarter-Finals
Bennettsbridge: Bennettsbridge V Cloneen 7pm
Threecastles: Threecastles V Danesfort 7pm
Galmoy: Galmoy V Dicksboro 7pm
Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan: James Stephens V Blacks and Whites 7pm
Iverk Produce South Junior A Hurling Championship
Hugginstown: Dunnamaggin V Mullinavat 7pm
Iverk Produce South Junior B Hurling Championship
Mullinavat: Ballyhale Shamrocks V Tullogher Rosbercon 7pm
Monday
St. Canices [Kilkenny] Credit Union Byrne Cup Senior Hurling League
Coon: St Martin's V Clara 7.30pm
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling League
Roinn B Group B
Johnstown: Fenians V Emeralds 7.30pm
Roinn B Group C
Paulstown: Barrow Rangers V Galmoy/Windgap 7.30pm
Kilkenny Citroen Centre Minor B Football Championship – Semi-Final
Pairc na Ratha: Glenmore V Rower Inistioge 7pm
Duggan Steel Under-14 B Hurling League Group A
Dunnamaggin: Dunnamaggin V Dicksboro 7.30pm
Special Minor 13 Aside Competition Roinn B
Danesfort: Danesfort V Barrow Rangers 7pm
Tuesday, August 1
St. Canices [Kilkenny] Credit Union Byrne Cup Senior Hurling League
Mullinavat: Mullinavat V Dicksboro 7.30pm
Michael Lyng Motors Aylward Cup Intermediate Hurling League
Gowran: Young Irelands V Graigue Ballycallan 7.30pm
Iverk Produce South Junior B Hurling Championship
Carrigeen: Piltown V Rower Inistioge 7pm
