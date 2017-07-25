All the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the week

The following are the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the coming week:

Wednesday

Duggan Steel Under-14 C Hurling League

Ballyragget: St. Patrick's V Ballyhale Shamrocks 7.30pm

Thursday

St. Canices [Kilkenny] Credit Union Byrne Cup Senior Hurling League

Bennettsbridge: Bennettsbridge V Rower Inistioge 7.30pm

Friday

St. Canices [Kilkenny] Credit Union Byrne Cup Senior Hurling League

Danesfort: Danesfort V Mullinavat 7.30pm

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons J.H.L. [Section B]

Ballyhale: Ballyhale Shamrocks V Erins Own 7.30pm

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior A Hurling Championship

Palmerstown: Dicksboro V Barrow Rangers 7.30pm

Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan: James Stephens V Graigue Ballycallan 7.30pm

Urlingford: Emeralds V Fenians 7.30pm

Freshford: St Lachtain's V Lisdowney 7.30pm

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior A Hurling League Final

Bennettsbridge: Young Irelands V Conahy Shamrocks 7.30pm

Iverk Produce South Junior A Hurling Championship

Inistioge: Thomastown V Tullogher Rosbercon 7.30pm

Iverk Produce South Junior B Hurling Championship

Thomastown: John Lockes V Graignamanagh 7pm

Saturday

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons J.H.L. [Section B]

Clara: Clara V Dicksboro 7.30pm

Tullaroan: Tullaroan V O'Loughlin Gaels 7.30pm

Inistioge: Rower Inistioge V James Stephens 7.30pm

Iverk Produce South Junior B Hurling Championship

Piltown: Carrigeen V Windgap 7pm

Sunday

Michael Lyng Motors Aylward Cup Intermediate Hurling League

Mooncoin: Mooncoin V Graigue Ballycallan 11.30am

Johnstown: Fenians V Lisdowney 11.30am

Iverk Produce South Junior Hurling Cup – Semi-Final

Ballyhale: Rower Inistioge V John Lockes 7pm

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior A Hurling Championship

Ballyragget: St. Patrick's V St Martin's 7pm

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior B Hurling Championship – Quarter-Finals

Bennettsbridge: Bennettsbridge V Cloneen 7pm

Threecastles: Threecastles V Danesfort 7pm

Galmoy: Galmoy V Dicksboro 7pm

Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan: James Stephens V Blacks and Whites 7pm

Iverk Produce South Junior A Hurling Championship

Hugginstown: Dunnamaggin V Mullinavat 7pm

Iverk Produce South Junior B Hurling Championship

Mullinavat: Ballyhale Shamrocks V Tullogher Rosbercon 7pm

Monday

St. Canices [Kilkenny] Credit Union Byrne Cup Senior Hurling League

Coon: St Martin's V Clara 7.30pm

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling League

Roinn B Group B

Johnstown: Fenians V Emeralds 7.30pm

Roinn B Group C

Paulstown: Barrow Rangers V Galmoy/Windgap 7.30pm

Kilkenny Citroen Centre Minor B Football Championship – Semi-Final

Pairc na Ratha: Glenmore V Rower Inistioge 7pm

Duggan Steel Under-14 B Hurling League Group A

Dunnamaggin: Dunnamaggin V Dicksboro 7.30pm

Special Minor 13 Aside Competition Roinn B

Danesfort: Danesfort V Barrow Rangers 7pm

Tuesday, August 1

St. Canices [Kilkenny] Credit Union Byrne Cup Senior Hurling League

Mullinavat: Mullinavat V Dicksboro 7.30pm

Michael Lyng Motors Aylward Cup Intermediate Hurling League

Gowran: Young Irelands V Graigue Ballycallan 7.30pm

Iverk Produce South Junior B Hurling Championship

Carrigeen: Piltown V Rower Inistioge 7pm