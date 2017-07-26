Handball: All set for 'Ducksie' tournament

As the 60x30 season swings into top action, this Saturday the handball community in Ireland have an opportunity to pay tribute to the greatest player the sport has ever known.

The leading exponents of the ancient code will descend on Kilkenny to play in the Michael 'Ducksie' Walsh memorial tournament.

Players are coming from the four corners of Ireland to play, and there will be top class action for supporters to enjoy.

On Saturday morning there will be a number of round robin matches played at four venues - Talbot’s Inch, Kilfane, Mullinavat and Clogh.

The winners from each venue will contest the semi-finals in Talbot’s Inch in the afternoon, closely followed by the tournament final.

There will also be a juvenile exhibition involving players from Kilkenny, and the final of the Kilkenny GAA under-13 B Development tournament will also be played.

All in all, a great day’s handball is guaranteed, with large crowds expected.

60x30 nationals

In the 60x30 nationals in Wexford at the weekend there was success in the boys 17 and under grade where the Kells/Windgap pair, Eoin Brennan and Jack Doyle came out on top in a very competitive field.

In the decider Eoin and Jack accounted for another Kilkenny duo, Ciaran Cooney (Clogh) and Conor Drennan (Galmoy) three sets.

There was also success in the boys 15 and under competition. Clogh’s Kyle Dunne and Billy O’Neill defeated Wexford in a thrilling tie break match.

In boys 13 and under, the Kilfane duo Kyle Jordan and Conor Holden were beaten in the final by Galway, and in men’s C doubles, Dylan Caulfield (Kilfane) and John O’Neill (Goresbridge) lost at the semi-final stage.

In the ladies Open, Ciara Mahon (Clogh) reached the semi-final where she lost to Limerick’s Martina McMahon.

There was a Plate victory for Kilfane sisters, Dearbhail and Roisin O’Keeffe , who defeated Clare in the final.

Kilkenny also suffered defeat in the girls 13 and under final. Clogh duo Lauren Power and Amy Brennan lost to Clare.

Irish 60x30 nationals results

Men’s Open, last 16 – Paidi Quish (Limerick) bt Ciarán Neary 15-14, 15-2; Dominic Lynch (Kerry) bt Brian Minogue 15-5, 15-5.

Girls under-13 Emer Barron /Nathania Jackson (Windgap) lost to Wexford 2-0.

Leinster fixtures

Thursday at Garryhill (7.30pm) O70S final, Jim Doyle (Wexford) v Jim Dooley (Kilkenny).

County fixtures

Thursday at Mothel (7.30pm) Div 2 L Diarmuid Brennan (Mothel) v Dylan Caulfield (Kilfane); 8pm Div 2 L Ciaran Cooney (Clogh) v Patrick Brennan (Mothel).

At Kilfane (7.30pm) Div 1 L C.J. Delaney (Kells) v John O’Neill (Goresbridge); 8pm MsBL Gerry Murphy (Goresbridge) v Ray Ryan (Kilfane).

At Clogh (7.30pm) SS Brian Manogue (Kells) v Brian Mahon (Clogh).

At Mullinavat (7.30pm) Div 3 L Gary Law (Mullinavat) v Emmett Landy (Windgap); 8pm MsBL Jimmy Shanahan (Mullinavat) v Jimmy Purcell (Windgap).

At Talbot’s Inch (7.30pm) MsAL Joe Daly (O’Loughlin’s) v Joe Walsh (Mullinavat); 8pm MsBL Jimmy Neary (Talbot’s Inch) v Joe Anthony (Mullinavat).

Saturday at Mothel (5pm) Div 3 L Adrian Farrell (Mothel) v Conor Condon (Kells); 5.30pm Div 3 L Robert Dowling (Mothel) v Colin McKenna (Kells).

Monday at Talbot’s Inch (7.30pm) SS IF Shane Dunne (Clogh) v Brian Manogue (Kells); 8pm MsCL Tom Hynes (Kilfane) v Peter Ryan (Galmoy).

At Clogh (7.30pm) SS IF Shane Dunne (Clogh) v Brian Mahon (Clogh).

At Kilfane (7.30pm) ladies L Aoife Holden (Kilfane) v Claire Love (Clogh); 8pm ladies L Dearbil O’Keeffe (Kilfane) v Ciara Mahon (Clogh).

At Mullinavat (7.30pm) Div 3 L Colin McKenna (Kells) v Conor Condon (Kells); 8pm Div 1 L Eoin Brennan (Kells) v Anthony Martin (Kells).

At Mothel (8pm) Div 3 L Adrian Farrell (Mothel) v Robert Dowling (Mothel).

Monday at Tinahely (7.30pm) DMAS final, Tony Breen (Wexford) v Johnny Brennan (Kilkenny); 8pm IS final, Daniel Kavanagh (Wexford) v Peter Funchion (Kilkenny).

‘Ducksie’ Walsh tourney draw

Saturday (10am); game time, 20 minutes.

Rules - one point for a win, if game is a draw at end of 20 minutes, tie break to 5 will be played. Pair with most points advance to semi-finals in afternoon at Talbot’s Inch.

If a tie on points, head to head applies then if that is a draw, pair with most aces advance.

Semi-finals and final – one game of 45 minutes duration.

Winner Talbot’s Inch v winner Clogh (2.30pm); winner Kilfane v winner Mullinavat (3.30pm); final, 5.30pm.

Schedule - Talbot’s Inch (9.30am) Ciarán Neary/Gavin Buggy v Canice Quigley/Kirk Greene; 10am David Moloney/Ger Coonan v Michael Finnegan/Dominic Lynch; 10.30am Ciarán Neary/Gavin Buggy v Michael Finnegan/Dominic Lynch; 11am Canice Quigley/Kirk Greene v David Moloney/Ger Coonan; 11.30am Ciarán Neary/ Gavin Buggy v David Moloney/Ger Coonan; 12noon Michael Finnegan/ Dominic Lynch v Canice Quigley/ Kirk Greene.

Kilfane (10am) Eddie Bourke/ Johnny Willoughby v Shane Dunne / Johnny Brennan; 10.30am Barry Goff/Michael Gregan v Shane Dunne /Johnny Brennan; 11am Dessie Keegan/Joe McCann v Eddie Bourke/ Johnny Willoughby; 11.30am Barry Goff/ Michael Gregan v Eddie Bourke/ Willoughby; 12noon Dessie Keegan/Joe McCann v Shane Dunne / Johnny Brennan; 12.30pm Barry Goff/Michael Gregan v Dessie Keegan/Joe McCann.

Clogh (10am) Daniel Love /William Love v Gary McConnell/Paul Mullins; 10.30am Tom Sheridan/Brian Carroll v Rikki O'Gara/Damien Martin; 11am Rikki O'Gara/Damien Martin v Daniel Love/William Love; 11.30am Tom Sheridan/Brian Carroll v Daniel Love/William Love; 12noon Tom Sheridan/Brian Carroll v Gary McConnell/Paul Mullins; 12.30pm Paul Mullins/Gary McConnell v Rikki O'Gara/Damien Martin.

Mullinavat (10am) Nicholas Anthony/Joe Walsh v Patrick Funchion/Peter Funchion; 10.30am Patrick Funchion/Peter Funchion v Tommy Hynes/Robbie McCarthy; 11am Eoin Kennedy/Carl Browne v Nicholas Anthony/Joe Walsh; 11.30am Patrick Funchion/Peter Funchion v Eoin Kennedy/Carl Browne; 12noon Tommy Hynes/Robbie McCarthy v Nicholas Anthony/Joe Walsh; 12.30pm Tommy Hynes/Robbie McCarthy vs Eoin Kennedy/Carl Browne.