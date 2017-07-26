Young Euro hopefuls show plenty of promise

Another great weekend for Irish athletics saw stellar performances by Kilkenny athletes.

In Grosetto, Italy, three young athletes from Kilkenny formed part of the most successful Irish under-20 team at a European championships.

While none medalled, Jack Manning in the boys 4x400m and Ciara Deeley in the female equivalent ran well in squads that were unlucky not to progress.

The Gowran athlete was unfortunate not to be able to shake off a hamstring strain having to withdraw from both 100m and relay. There will be better days for these athletes, all of whom have promising careers ahead.

Success for Cliodhna

At the national senior athletics championships in Santry on Saturday and Sunday, Kilkenny athletes performed well.

The highlight was the performance of Cliodhna Manning- just returned from the European under-23 championships in Poland.

In Saturday’s 200m she claimed silver, but on Sunday she flew to national prominence when taking gold with an incredible run in the 400m.

Under the tutelage of coach Peter Lyons, this season has gone from strength to strength for Cliodhna.

Kilkenny City Harriers picked up two additional medals on Sunday with bronze in the 10k walk for Nicholas Dunphy and bronze for the redoubtable Eoin Everard in the 1500m.

Did well too

Other strong performances included Lauren Dermody, Castlecomer, who just missed out on a medal when finishing fourth in the 3000m steeplechase; James O’Neill, Gowran 5th in his first senior championships while St Joseph’s Eoin Power came 6th in the 400m hurdles final.

Callan Byrne, KCH was second in the B final of the 100m, adding to his 7th place finish in the 200m. Shane Power, St Josephs came 8th in the pole vault final while elsewhere in the field Brendan Hyland came 7th for KCH.

Other Kilkenny athletes to compete were Orla McPhillips, Eoin Muldowney and Niall Sheehan.

Results

Men 1500m - 3rd Eoin Everard (KCH) (1st in heat Saturday); discus 5th James O’Neill (Gowran); 100m 2nd in B final Callan Byrne (KCH) (2nd in heat), 3rd in heat Eoin Muldowney (Castlecomer); 200m 7th Callan Byrne (KCH); 400m hurdles 6th Eoin Power (St Joseph’s); pole vault 8th Shane Power (St Joseph’s); 5000m 14th Niall Sheehan (Gowran); 10k walk 3rd Nicholas Dunphy (KCH); javelin 7th Brendan Hyland (KCH).

Women - 400m 1st Cliodhna Manning (KCH) (2nd in heat Saturday); 200m 2nd Cliodhna Manning (KCH); 3000m Steeplechase 4th Lauren Dermody (Castlecomer); 400m 5th in heat Orla McPhillips.

County 10k

On a fine day for running in South Kilkenny, Rosbercon provided the setting for the county 10k road racing championship.

There were high calibre performances with competitors from six of the county’s clubs.

Talking a strong lead early on in the men’s event, Brian Maher (KCH) led the field home in a time of 31.40.

Good runs from his teammates Paul Moran, Pat Purcell and Edward O’Keeffe meant the city club took team honours with Thomastown AC taking silver from St Joseph’s in third.

In the individual race James Kelly, Castlecomer took silver while Gowran AC’s Dean Rowe was third.

In the women section, St Joseph’s home advantage meant a clean sweep of gold, silver and bronze in the team event while Sally Forristal took gold in the individual event in a time of 38.15.

St Senan’s Adele Walsh was second while Elaine O’Donovan, St Joseph’s, finished third.

Results

Men, 1 Brian Maher (KCH); 2 James Kelly (CC); 3 Dean Rowe(G); 4 Danny Shanahan (TT); 5 Paul Moran (KCH); 6 Marty Moseley (G); 7 Pat Purcell (KCH); 8 Patrick Bookle (SJ); 9 Denis O’ Sullivan (TT); 10 Edward O’Keeffe (KCH); 11 David Larkin (SJ); 12 Tom Corrigan(G); 13 David Lanigan (SJ); 14 Peter Duggan (SJ); 15 John Davis (TT); 16 Gerry Walsh (TT); 17 Stephen O’Connor (SJ); 18 Bill Carroll (TT); 19 Padraig Haughney (CC); 20 Robert Dunne (CC); 21 Larry Lacey (SJ); 22 Basil Glennon (SJ); 23 John McDonald (SJ); 24 Robert Foley(SJ); 25 Johnjoe Lawlor (SJ).

Women - 1 Sally Forristal (SJ); 2 Adele Walsh (SS); 3 Elaine O’Donovan (SJ); 4 Catriona Muldowney (KCH); 5 Emily Maher (KCH); 6 Anne Watkins (SJ); 7 Cathy Millett (KCH); 8 Mairead O’ Donovan (SJ); 9 Caroline Murphy (SJ); 10 Valerie Callaghan (SS); 11 Sinead Croke (SJ); 12 Susan Lanigan (SJ); 13 Hanora O’Connor (SJ); 14 Breda Hennessy (SJ); 15 Alma Barron (SJ); 16 Patsy Foskin (SS); 17 Oriel Glennon (SJ); 18 Mary McDonald (SJ); 19 Stephanie Connolly (SJ); 20 Susan Bolger (SJ); 21 Tracey Malone (SJ); 22 Denise Doyle (SJ); 23 Katie Kinsella (SJ); 24 Jackie O’Shaughnessy (SJ); 25 Catherine Hennessy (SJ); 26 Anna O’ Dwyer (SJ); 27 Jean Fogarty (SJ).