Kilkenny GAA: All the results from the last week
The following are the Kilkenny GAA results from the last week:
St. Canices [Kilkenny] Credit Union Byrne Cup Senior Hurling League
O'Loughlin Gaels 2-19 Bennettsbridge 0-16
James Stephens 2-21 Erins Own 0-15
Rower Inistioge 3-18 Ballyhale Shamrocks 2-12
Carrickshock 0-22 Danesfort 1-14
Rower Inistioge 0-20 Bennettsbridge 0-16
Mullinavat 1-20 Danesfort 0-12
Michael Lyng Motors Aylward Cup Intermediate Hurling League
Young Irelands 0-19 Tullogher Rosbercon 0-10
Thomastown 3-18 Dunnamaggin 1-20
Glenmore 2-16 St. Patrick's 2-16
Tullaroan 2-23 Mooncoin 0-17
Mooncoin 2-24 Graigue Ballycallan 2-17
Fenians 1-15 Lisdowney 0-15
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons J.H.L. [Section B]
Ballyhale Shamrocks 2-18 Erins Own 1-8
Rower Inistioge 2-16 James Stephens 1-11
O'Loughlin Gaels 1-25 Tullaroan 1-16
Clara 0-25 Dicksboro 2-12
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior A Hurling Championship
Dicksboro 4-15 Barrow Rangers 4-10
St Lachtain's 3-12 Lisdowney 1-17
Emeralds 1-13 Fenians 1-11
James Stephens 2-16 Graigue Ballycallan 0-14
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior A Hurling League -Final
Young Irelands 5-16 Conahy Shamrocks 1-13
Iverk Produce South Junior A Hurling Championship
Thomastown 0-20 Tullogher Rosbercon 1-12
Iverk Produce South Junior B Hurling Championship
Windgap 1-19 Carrigeen 1-9
Ballyhale Shamrocks 5-22 Tullogher Rosbercon 0-7
