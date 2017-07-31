Kilkenny GAA: All the results from the last week

The following are the Kilkenny GAA results from the last week:

St. Canices [Kilkenny] Credit Union Byrne Cup Senior Hurling League

O'Loughlin Gaels 2-19 Bennettsbridge 0-16

James Stephens 2-21 Erins Own 0-15

Rower Inistioge 3-18 Ballyhale Shamrocks 2-12

Carrickshock 0-22 Danesfort 1-14

Rower Inistioge 0-20 Bennettsbridge 0-16

Mullinavat 1-20 Danesfort 0-12

Michael Lyng Motors Aylward Cup Intermediate Hurling League

Young Irelands 0-19 Tullogher Rosbercon 0-10

Thomastown 3-18 Dunnamaggin 1-20

Glenmore 2-16 St. Patrick's 2-16

Tullaroan 2-23 Mooncoin 0-17

Mooncoin 2-24 Graigue Ballycallan 2-17

Fenians 1-15 Lisdowney 0-15

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons J.H.L. [Section B]

Ballyhale Shamrocks 2-18 Erins Own 1-8

Rower Inistioge 2-16 James Stephens 1-11

O'Loughlin Gaels 1-25 Tullaroan 1-16

Clara 0-25 Dicksboro 2-12

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior A Hurling Championship

Dicksboro 4-15 Barrow Rangers 4-10

St Lachtain's 3-12 Lisdowney 1-17

Emeralds 1-13 Fenians 1-11

James Stephens 2-16 Graigue Ballycallan 0-14

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior A Hurling League -Final

Young Irelands 5-16 Conahy Shamrocks 1-13

Iverk Produce South Junior A Hurling Championship

Thomastown 0-20 Tullogher Rosbercon 1-12

Iverk Produce South Junior B Hurling Championship

Windgap 1-19 Carrigeen 1-9

Ballyhale Shamrocks 5-22 Tullogher Rosbercon 0-7

