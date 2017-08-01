Kilkennny GAA: All the fixtures for the coming week
The following are the GAA fixtures for Kilkenny this week:
Wednesday
Nowlan Park: Public Sale of Tickets All Ireland Minor Semi-Final 10.30am to 1.30pm
St. Canices [Kilkenny] Credit Union Byrne Cup Senior Hurling League
Ballyhale: Ballyhale Shamrocks V O'Loughlin Gaels 8pm
Thursday
St. Canices [Kilkenny] Credit Union Byrne Cup Senior Hurling League
Danesfort: Danesfort V Erins Own 7.30pm
Palmerstown: Dicksboro V Carrickshock 7.30pm
Clara: Clara V Rower Inistioge 7.30pm
Bennettsbridge: Bennettsbridge V Mullinavat 7.30pm
Michael Lyng Motors Aylward Cup Intermediate Hurling League
Lisdowney: Lisdowney V Dunnamaggin 7.30pm
Páirc Lachtain: St Lachtain's V Tullaroan 7.30pm
Ballyragget: St. Patrick's V Fenians 7.30pm
Mooncoin: Mooncoin V Glenmore 7.30pm
Thomastown: Thomastown V Tullogher Rosberon 7.30pm
J.J.Kavanagh and Sons Martin Treacy Junior Hurling Cup
Dr Tierney Park: Graignamanagh V Piltown 7.30pm
Duggan Steel Under-14 A Hurling League - Final
Bennettsbridge: Dicksboro V Young Irelands 7.30pm
Duggan Steel Under-14 B Hurling League – Play-off
Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan: Graigue Ballycallan V John Lockes 7.30pm
Duggan Steel Under-14 C Hurling League
Ballyragget: St. Patrick's V Ballyhale Shamrocks 7.30pm
Friday
St. Canices [Kilkenny] Credit Union Byrne Cup Senior Hurling League
Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan: James Stephens V St Martin's 7.30pm
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior A Hurling Championship – Quarter-Finals
St. John's Park: Young Irelands V St Lachtain's 7.30pm
Jenkinstown: Emeralds V St. Patrick's 7.30pm
Saturday
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior B Hurling Championship – Semi-Finals
Clara: Threecastles V Bennettsbridge 7pm
Palmerstown: Blacks and Whites V Galmoy 7pm
Iverk Produce South Junior A Hurling Championship – Semi-Final
Piltown: Mooncoin V Dunnamaggin 7pm
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons Paddy Cahill Cup Final Replay
St. John's Park: Conahy Shamrocks V Barrow Rangers 7pm
Sunday
Electric Ireland All Ireland Minor Hurling Semi-Final
Croke Park: Galway v Kilkenny 2pm
Iverk Produce South Junior A Hurling Championship – Semi-Final
Mooncoin: Carrickshock V Thomastown 7pm
J.J.Kavanagh and Sons Martin Treacy Junior Hurling Cup
Windgap: Windgap V Kilmacow 11am
Cloneen: Cloneen V Galmoy 11am
Monday
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior A Hurling Championship – Quarter-Finals
Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan: Conahy Shamrocks V Dicksboro 4pm
Palmerstown: O'Loughlin Gaels V James Stephens 7pm
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor B Hurling League Group C
Paulstown: Barrow Rangers V Galmoy/Windgap 7.30pm
Tuesday
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling League [All Games 7.30pm]
Roinn A Group A
Tom Ryall Park: Graigue Ballycallan V Thomastown
Canon Kearns Park: Erins Own V James Stephens
Roinn A Group B
St. John's Park: O'Loughlin Gaels V Bennettsbridge
Ballyhale: Ballyhale Shamrocks V Lisdowney
Roinn B Group A
John Locke Park: John Lockes V Mooncoin
Pairc na Ratha: Glenmore V Piltown
Roinn B Group B
Páirc Lachtain, St Lachtain's V Fenians
Roinn B Group C
Paulstown: Barrow Rangers V St Martin's
Mullinavat: Mullinavat V Young Irelands
Roinn C Group A
Ballyragget: St. Patrick's V Carrickshock
Tullogher: Tullogher Rosbercon V Tullaroan
Jenkinstown: Conahy Shamrocks V O'Loughlin Gaels
Roinn C Group B
Slieverue: Slieverue V Dicksboro
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on