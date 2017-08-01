Kilkennny GAA: All the fixtures for the coming week

The following are the GAA fixtures for Kilkenny this week:

Wednesday

Nowlan Park: Public Sale of Tickets All Ireland Minor Semi-Final 10.30am to 1.30pm


St. Canices [Kilkenny] Credit Union Byrne Cup Senior Hurling League

Ballyhale:  Ballyhale Shamrocks V O'Loughlin Gaels 8pm

Thursday

St. Canices [Kilkenny] Credit Union Byrne Cup Senior Hurling League

Danesfort:  Danesfort V Erins Own 7.30pm

Palmerstown:  Dicksboro V Carrickshock 7.30pm

Clara:  Clara V Rower Inistioge 7.30pm  

Bennettsbridge:  Bennettsbridge V Mullinavat 7.30pm

Michael Lyng Motors Aylward Cup Intermediate Hurling League

Lisdowney:  Lisdowney V Dunnamaggin 7.30pm  

Páirc Lachtain:  St Lachtain's V Tullaroan 7.30pm

Ballyragget:  St. Patrick's V Fenians 7.30pm

Mooncoin:  Mooncoin V Glenmore 7.30pm  

Thomastown:  Thomastown V Tullogher Rosberon 7.30pm 

J.J.Kavanagh and Sons Martin Treacy Junior Hurling Cup

Dr Tierney Park:  Graignamanagh V Piltown 7.30pm 

Duggan Steel Under-14 A Hurling League - Final

Bennettsbridge:  Dicksboro V Young Irelands 7.30pm 

Duggan Steel Under-14 B Hurling League – Play-off

Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan: Graigue Ballycallan V John Lockes 7.30pm

Duggan Steel Under-14 C Hurling League

Ballyragget:  St. Patrick's V Ballyhale Shamrocks 7.30pm

Friday

St. Canices [Kilkenny] Credit Union Byrne Cup Senior Hurling League

Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan:  James Stephens V St Martin's 7.30pm

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior A Hurling Championship – Quarter-Finals

St. John's Park:  Young Irelands V St Lachtain's 7.30pm

Jenkinstown:  Emeralds V St. Patrick's 7.30pm

Saturday

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior B Hurling Championship – Semi-Finals

Clara:  Threecastles V Bennettsbridge 7pm

Palmerstown:  Blacks and Whites V Galmoy 7pm

Iverk Produce South Junior A Hurling Championship – Semi-Final

Piltown:  Mooncoin V Dunnamaggin 7pm

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons Paddy Cahill Cup Final Replay

St. John's Park:  Conahy Shamrocks V Barrow Rangers 7pm
Sunday
Electric Ireland All Ireland Minor Hurling Semi-Final

Croke Park: Galway v Kilkenny 2pm
Iverk Produce South Junior A Hurling Championship – Semi-Final

Mooncoin:  Carrickshock V Thomastown 7pm

J.J.Kavanagh and Sons Martin Treacy Junior Hurling Cup

Windgap:  Windgap V Kilmacow 11am  

Cloneen:  Cloneen V Galmoy 11am  

Monday

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior A Hurling Championship – Quarter-Finals

Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan:  Conahy Shamrocks V Dicksboro 4pm  

Palmerstown:  O'Loughlin Gaels V James Stephens 7pm

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor B Hurling League Group C

Paulstown:  Barrow Rangers V Galmoy/Windgap 7.30pm

Tuesday

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling League [All Games 7.30pm]

Roinn A Group A

Tom Ryall Park: Graigue Ballycallan V Thomastown

Canon Kearns Park:  Erins Own V James Stephens  

Roinn A Group B

St. John's Park:  O'Loughlin Gaels V Bennettsbridge  

Ballyhale: Ballyhale Shamrocks V Lisdowney  

Roinn B Group A

John Locke Park: John Lockes V Mooncoin

Pairc na Ratha:  Glenmore V Piltown

Roinn B Group B

Páirc Lachtain, St Lachtain's V Fenians  

Roinn B Group C

Paulstown: Barrow Rangers V St Martin's  

Mullinavat:  Mullinavat V Young Irelands  

Roinn C Group A

Ballyragget:  St. Patrick's V Carrickshock

Tullogher:  Tullogher Rosbercon V Tullaroan  

Jenkinstown:  Conahy Shamrocks V O'Loughlin Gaels  

Roinn C Group B

Slieverue:  Slieverue V Dicksboro