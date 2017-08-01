Kilkennny GAA: All the fixtures for the coming week

The following are the GAA fixtures for Kilkenny this week:

Wednesday

Nowlan Park: Public Sale of Tickets All Ireland Minor Semi-Final 10.30am to 1.30pm



St. Canices [Kilkenny] Credit Union Byrne Cup Senior Hurling League

Ballyhale: Ballyhale Shamrocks V O'Loughlin Gaels 8pm

Thursday

St. Canices [Kilkenny] Credit Union Byrne Cup Senior Hurling League

Danesfort: Danesfort V Erins Own 7.30pm

Palmerstown: Dicksboro V Carrickshock 7.30pm

Clara: Clara V Rower Inistioge 7.30pm

Bennettsbridge: Bennettsbridge V Mullinavat 7.30pm

Michael Lyng Motors Aylward Cup Intermediate Hurling League

Lisdowney: Lisdowney V Dunnamaggin 7.30pm

Páirc Lachtain: St Lachtain's V Tullaroan 7.30pm

Ballyragget: St. Patrick's V Fenians 7.30pm

Mooncoin: Mooncoin V Glenmore 7.30pm

Thomastown: Thomastown V Tullogher Rosberon 7.30pm

J.J.Kavanagh and Sons Martin Treacy Junior Hurling Cup

Dr Tierney Park: Graignamanagh V Piltown 7.30pm

Duggan Steel Under-14 A Hurling League - Final

Bennettsbridge: Dicksboro V Young Irelands 7.30pm

Duggan Steel Under-14 B Hurling League – Play-off

Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan: Graigue Ballycallan V John Lockes 7.30pm

Duggan Steel Under-14 C Hurling League

Ballyragget: St. Patrick's V Ballyhale Shamrocks 7.30pm

Friday

St. Canices [Kilkenny] Credit Union Byrne Cup Senior Hurling League

Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan: James Stephens V St Martin's 7.30pm

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior A Hurling Championship – Quarter-Finals

St. John's Park: Young Irelands V St Lachtain's 7.30pm

Jenkinstown: Emeralds V St. Patrick's 7.30pm

Saturday

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior B Hurling Championship – Semi-Finals

Clara: Threecastles V Bennettsbridge 7pm

Palmerstown: Blacks and Whites V Galmoy 7pm

Iverk Produce South Junior A Hurling Championship – Semi-Final

Piltown: Mooncoin V Dunnamaggin 7pm

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons Paddy Cahill Cup Final Replay

St. John's Park: Conahy Shamrocks V Barrow Rangers 7pm

Sunday

Electric Ireland All Ireland Minor Hurling Semi-Final

Croke Park: Galway v Kilkenny 2pm

Iverk Produce South Junior A Hurling Championship – Semi-Final

Mooncoin: Carrickshock V Thomastown 7pm

J.J.Kavanagh and Sons Martin Treacy Junior Hurling Cup

Windgap: Windgap V Kilmacow 11am

Cloneen: Cloneen V Galmoy 11am

Monday

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior A Hurling Championship – Quarter-Finals

Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan: Conahy Shamrocks V Dicksboro 4pm

Palmerstown: O'Loughlin Gaels V James Stephens 7pm

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor B Hurling League Group C

Paulstown: Barrow Rangers V Galmoy/Windgap 7.30pm

Tuesday

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling League [All Games 7.30pm]

Roinn A Group A

Tom Ryall Park: Graigue Ballycallan V Thomastown

Canon Kearns Park: Erins Own V James Stephens

Roinn A Group B

St. John's Park: O'Loughlin Gaels V Bennettsbridge

Ballyhale: Ballyhale Shamrocks V Lisdowney

Roinn B Group A

John Locke Park: John Lockes V Mooncoin

Pairc na Ratha: Glenmore V Piltown

Roinn B Group B

Páirc Lachtain, St Lachtain's V Fenians

Roinn B Group C

Paulstown: Barrow Rangers V St Martin's

Mullinavat: Mullinavat V Young Irelands

Roinn C Group A

Ballyragget: St. Patrick's V Carrickshock

Tullogher: Tullogher Rosbercon V Tullaroan

Jenkinstown: Conahy Shamrocks V O'Loughlin Gaels

Roinn C Group B

Slieverue: Slieverue V Dicksboro