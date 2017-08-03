Kilkenny soccer: Evergreen carry county hopes

Evergreen FC, Kilkenny, will be taking part in this year’s Volkswagen Junior Masters when the soccer tournament kicks off on Saturday week at the AUL complex at Dublin Airport.

The Volkswagen Group announced that Evergreen FC would be competing in one of the most prestigious under-age soccer tournaments in Ireland, along with 15 other teams from around the country.

Now in its fourth year, the tournament has grown significantly in terms of its recognition and importance in the Irish grassroots soccer community.

The stakes are high with the winning team to benefit with a €2,500 grant for their club, while all competing teams will receive an Umbro team kit for the competition.

There are 16 teams participating in this year’s 11-a-side tournament. The group stages, in which there are four groups of four teams, will be played on Saturday week with the semi-finals and finals being played on Sunday.

The grand final will be played at 2.45pm on Sunday.