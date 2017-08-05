Kilkenny v Galway: Cats know little between the teams

Kilkenny have been encouraged to go out and give free expression to their talent when they play Galway in the All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final in Croke Park tomorrow.

"Leave no room for regrets," insisted Kilkenny manager, Pat O'Grady, when he told his charges to go all out to make the All-Ireland final on the first Sunday in September.

"There is a lot of talent there, and I want the players who show us exactly what they can do," Mr O'Grady added. "Galway are good. There is little between the teams and it could all come down to who wants it more on the day."

Kilkenny (MH v Galway) Dean Mason (Ballyhale Shamrocks); Tommy Ronan (Graigue Ballycallan), Michael Carey (Young Irelands), Darragh Walsh (Piltown); James Brennan (Erin's Own), Conor Flynn (Graigue Ballycallan), Jordon Molloy (O'Loughlin Gaels); John Dowd (Erin's Own), Niall Brassil (James Stephens); Eoin O'Shea (O'Loughlin Gaels), Conor Heary (O'Loughlin Gaels); Jim Ryan (Rower Inistioge); Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Adrian Mullen, capt (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Sean Ryan (Graigue Ballycallan).

Subs - Ben Maher (O'Loughlin Gaels), Luke Murphy (James Stephens), Brian Staunton (Thomastown), Michael (O'Loughlin Gaels), Killian Egan (Graigue Ballycallan), Daithi Barron (Thomastown), Jesse Roberts (Graigue Ballycallan), Niall Brennan (Lisdowney), Jack Kelly (Barrow Rangers).

Extended panel - Ross Connolly (Erin's Own), John Manogue (Dicksboro), Oisin Phelan (Galmoy), Sean Boyd (Dicksboro), Richie Hennessy (Glenmore), Eoghan Moylan (Dicksboro), Evan Shefflin (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Ted Drea (Young Irelands).



Manager - Pat O'Grady (Blacks and Whites); selectors - Peter O'Donovan (Erin's Own), Tom Doheny (St Lachtain's), Declan Wall (Mullinavat), Pat Power (Slieverue).