Kilkenny GAA: All the results of games

The following are the Kilkenny GAA results from the last week:

Electric Ireland GAA All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final

Galway 1-12, Kilkenny 2-8

St. Canices [Kilkenny] Credit Union Byrne Cup Senior Hurling League

Clara 1-19 St Martin's 1-11

Ballyhale Shamrocks 3-22 O'Loughlin Gaels 1-19

Danesfort 4-18 Erins Own 1-19

Clara 2-23 Rower Inistioge 1-17

James Stephens 3-24 St Martin's 5-8

Michael Lyng Motors Aylward Cup Intermediate Hurling League

Graigue Ballycallan 4-17 Young Irelands 1-14

St Lachtain's 0-20 Tullaroan 0-14

Lisdowney 1-18 Dunnamaggin 0-16

Thomastown 1-21 Tullogher Rosbercon 0-19

Glenmore 0-26 Mooncoin 1-18

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior A Hurling Championship

St. Patrick's 3-15 Emeralds 0-10

St Lachtain's 3-23 Young Irelands 4-18

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior B Hurling Championship

Galmoy 0-22 Blacks and Whites 1-13

Bennettsbridge 2-19 Threecastles 0-9

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior B Hurling League Final

Bennettsbridge 0-21 Galmoy 0-10

Iverk Produce South Junior A Hurling Championship

Mooncoin 2-17 Dunnamaggin 1-14

Iverk Produce South Junior B Hurling Championship

Piltown 2-16 Rower Inistioge 1-16

John Lockes 4-22 Mooncoin 2-14

Ballyhale Shamrocks 3-13 Glenmore 0-16

J.J.Kavanagh and Sons Martin Treacy Junior Hurling Cup

Graignamanagh 0-22 Piltown 0-19

Galmoy 0-19 Cloneen 1-11

Kilmacow 1-17 Windgap 1-12

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons Paddy Cahill Cup Final Replay

Conahy Shamrocks 0-21 Barrow Rangers 1-15

Duggan Steel Under-14 A Hurling League Final

Dicksboro 3-15 Young Irelands 2-7

Duggan Steel Under-14 C Hurling League

Barrow Rangers 4-8 St. Patrick's 0-4