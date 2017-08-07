Kilkenny GAA: All the results of games
The following are the Kilkenny GAA results from the last week:
Electric Ireland GAA All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final
Galway 1-12, Kilkenny 2-8
St. Canices [Kilkenny] Credit Union Byrne Cup Senior Hurling League
Clara 1-19 St Martin's 1-11
Ballyhale Shamrocks 3-22 O'Loughlin Gaels 1-19
Danesfort 4-18 Erins Own 1-19
Clara 2-23 Rower Inistioge 1-17
James Stephens 3-24 St Martin's 5-8
Michael Lyng Motors Aylward Cup Intermediate Hurling League
Graigue Ballycallan 4-17 Young Irelands 1-14
St Lachtain's 0-20 Tullaroan 0-14
Lisdowney 1-18 Dunnamaggin 0-16
Thomastown 1-21 Tullogher Rosbercon 0-19
Glenmore 0-26 Mooncoin 1-18
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior A Hurling Championship
St. Patrick's 3-15 Emeralds 0-10
St Lachtain's 3-23 Young Irelands 4-18
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior B Hurling Championship
Galmoy 0-22 Blacks and Whites 1-13
Bennettsbridge 2-19 Threecastles 0-9
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior B Hurling League Final
Bennettsbridge 0-21 Galmoy 0-10
Iverk Produce South Junior A Hurling Championship
Mooncoin 2-17 Dunnamaggin 1-14
Iverk Produce South Junior B Hurling Championship
Piltown 2-16 Rower Inistioge 1-16
John Lockes 4-22 Mooncoin 2-14
Ballyhale Shamrocks 3-13 Glenmore 0-16
J.J.Kavanagh and Sons Martin Treacy Junior Hurling Cup
Graignamanagh 0-22 Piltown 0-19
Galmoy 0-19 Cloneen 1-11
Kilmacow 1-17 Windgap 1-12
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons Paddy Cahill Cup Final Replay
Conahy Shamrocks 0-21 Barrow Rangers 1-15
Duggan Steel Under-14 A Hurling League Final
Dicksboro 3-15 Young Irelands 2-7
Duggan Steel Under-14 C Hurling League
Barrow Rangers 4-8 St. Patrick's 0-4
