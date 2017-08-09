Golf: Jan chases British amateur title

A Kilkenny girl is among the eight Irish competing at the English under-16 and under-14 Open Amateur Championships at Blackmoor in Bordon this week.

The Irish team of Jan Browne (Kilkenny), Anna Foster (Elm Park), Canice Screene (Hermitage), Aine Donegan (Woodstock), Kate Lanigan (Hermitage) and Anna Dawson (Tramore) are joined by Pat Fletcher Trophy winner Leah Temple Lang (Elm Park) and Munster girls’ interprovincial Niamh O’Dwyer (Lahinch).

All will play 18 holes over the first two days with the top 40 players and ties qualifying for the final 36 holes on Thursday.

Seven of the eight girls will compete for the under-16 championship while Anna Dawson is the sole competitor for the under-14 title.

Girls’ Development and under-16 coach, Michelle Carroll and Lee-Ann Sharp, ILGU Psychologist, have travelled with the team.