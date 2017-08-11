James Stephens v Clara: Liam Ryan goal secures win

Clara secured a narrow 1-16 to 2-11 win over James Stephens to go back in the hunt for a league knock out spot.

But The Village now rest on two points and will be hoping results go their way elsewhere.

An Eoin Larkin goal had James Stephens ahead at the break 1-7 to 0-9. A further Larkin goal had his side 2-8 to 0-11 up, 15 minutes out but Clara finished the stronger with Ryan's goal arriving eight minutes from time.

Scorers: Chris Bolger (0-10 frees) Liam Ryan (1-2) Jack Langton, David Langton, Lester Ryan Steven Quinlan (0-1 each)

James Stephens: Eoin Larkin (2-8) Luke Scanlon, Matt Ruth, Tadhg O Dwyer (0-1).