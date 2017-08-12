Kilkenny SHL: Shamrocks late scoring storm forces draw with Danesfort

Ballyhale Shamrocks may be hurting and stretched by injuries these times, but their spirit is as healthy as ever as they proved when storming back from arrears of eight points during the closing five minutes to force a thrilling draw with Danesfort in this senior hurling league tie in Danesfort this afternoon.

Passing the 49th minute Danesfort showed 0-20 to 0-12 in front after Gary Tynan converted a free following a foul on Des Dunne. A minute later T.J. Reid hit a like score for Shamrocks, but five minuites passed before the next score arrived, a well taken goal by Adrian Mullen for Shamrocks.

The divide was down to 0-20 to 1-12 and suddenly breeze assisted Shamrocks were all over the opposition. Their next score was also a goal, this time from close range by Colin Fennelly.

The brilliant Darren Mullen shot a great point for Shamrocks on 58 minutes and then his brother, Adrian posted the leveller 90 seconds from time. The Shamrocks might have sneaked a win in the end, but two late shots at goal missed the target.

After an unsure start, Danesfort really thundered into the game, and with five points each, all from play, from Richie Hogan and midfielder, Robbie Walsh they were good leaders by 0-15 to 0-8 at half-time.

The 'Fort continued to drive hard in the new half, but Shamrocks never gave up the chase, and with the Mullen brothers, Darren and Adrian, leading the late charge they worked magic to force a draw.

SCORERS: Danesfort - Gary Tynan (0-6); Robbie Walsh, Richie Hogan (0-5 each); Paddy Hogan, Des Dunne, Cillian Treacy, Paddy Hickey (0-1 each). Ballyhale Shamrocks - Adrian Mullen (1-4); T.J. Reid (0-5); Colin Fennelly (1-1); Darren Mullen (0-2); Mark Aylward, Patrick Mullen (0-1 each).