Kilkenny JHL: Graig end run of neighbours Blacks and Whites

Deadly finisher Terry Dreelan helped himself to 10 points as Graignamanagh ended the unbeaten run of neighbours, Blacks and Whites in a lively junior hurling league derby tie at Tom Walsh Park today.

Graig hit the front as early as the fifth minute when Seamus Kavanagh made the best of a fortunate bounce of the ball to smash home a goal. That was the main score of the half, and it divided the teams at the break when Graig led by 1-8 to 0-8.

Blacks and Whites opened the new half with a point from their ace scorer, Niall Kennedy, but when they conceded the next three via frees to the deadly Dreelan the game began to drift away from them.

Their 'keeper, James Kennedy, brought off a smart save from Michael Bolger in the 45th minute to keep the door open for them. The losers chased hard to the finish and when Niall Kennedy and Paul Murphy put points back-to-back with four minutes remaining they had a chance.

However, Graig dug deep and their defence finished out strongly to earn them a valuable win.

SCORERS: Graignamanagh - Terry Dreeelan (0-10); Seamus Kavanagh (1-0); Niall Hayden, Eddie Walsh (0-1 each). Blacks and Whites - Niall Kennedy (0-10); Jamie Byrne (0-2); Paul Murphy (0-1).