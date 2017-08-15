Kilkeneny GAA: All the fixtures for the coming week

The following are the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the coming week:

Wednesday, August 16

Michael Lyng Motors Aylward Cup – Quarter-Final

Tullaroan:  Tullaroan V Thomastown 7.15pm 

Iverk Produce South Junior B Hurling Championship – Semi-Finals

Mullinavat:  John Lockes V Piltown 7pm  

Piltown:  Ballyhale Shamrocks V Windgap 7pm

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling League (games 7pm) Roinn A Group A

Tom Ryall Park:  Graigue Ballycallan V Thomastown   

Canon Kearns Park:  Erins Own V James Stephens  

Roinn A Group B

St. John's Park:  O'Loughlin Gaels V Bennettsbridge  

Roinn B Group B

Johnstown:  Fenians V Emeralds  

Roinn B Group C

Paulstown:  Barrow Rangers V St Martin's

Duggan Steel Under-16 B Hurling Championship – Quarter-Final

Jenkinstown:  Lisdowney V St Lachtain's 7pm

Thursday

J.J.Kavanagh and Sons Martin Treacy Junior Hurling Cup – Quarter-Finals

John Locke Park:  John Lockes V Graignamanagh 7pm

Slieverue:  Slieverue V Kilmacow 7pm  

Urlingford:  Emeralds V Galmoy 7pm

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling League Roinn B Group A

John Locke Park:  John Lockes V Mooncoin 7pm  
Friday

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons J.H.L. [Section A] Group A

Windgap:  Windgap V Piltown 7.15pm
Iverk Produce South Junior A Hurling Championship Final

Mullinavat: Mooncoin v Thomastown 6.45pm
Duggan Steel Under-16 B Championship

Palmerstown: Galmoy/Windgap v Tullogher Rosbercon 7pm

Saturday

Bord Gais Energy All Ireland under-21 Hurling Semi-Final

Semple Stadium: Kilkenny v Derry 4pm

All-Ireland senior camogie semi-final

Gaelic ground, Limerick - Kilkeenny v Dublin (5.15pm).
Sunday

Iverk Produce South Junior Hurling Cup - Final

Hugginstown:  Ballyhale Shamrocks V John Lockes 6.30pm
J J Kavanagh & Sons North Junior A Semi-Finals

Canon Kearns Park: St Lachtains v St Patricks 1.30pm

St Johns Park: Conahy Shamrocks v James Stephens 1.30pm
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior B Hurling Championship - Final

Venue: TBC:  Bennettsbridge V Galmoy 6pm

J.J.Kavanagh and Sons Martin Treacy Junior Hurling Shield Semi-Final

Cloneen:  Cloneen V Barrow Rangers 2pm

Tuesday, August  22

St. Canice's Credit Union [Kilkenny] Senior Hurling League (games 6.45pm) Group A

Jenkinstown:  O'Loughlin Gaels V Erins Own  

Piltown:  Carrickshock V Mullinavat  

Gowran:  St Martin's V Rower Inistioge

Group B

Thomastown:  Clara V Dicksboro  

John Locke Park:  Bennettsbridge V Ballyhale Shamrocks  

Tom Ryall Park:  Danesfort V James Stephens  
J.J.Kavanagh and Sons Martin Treacy Junior Hurling Cup – Quarter-Final

Tom Walsh Park:  Blacks and Whites V Conahy Shamrocks 7pm

Wednesday, August 23

Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling League (games 6.45pm) Group A

Palmerstown:  Dunnamaggin V Tullaroan  

Hugginstown:  Graigue Ballycallan V Tullogher Rosbercon

Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan:  Glenmore V Fenians  

Group B

Canon Kearns Park:  St. Patrick's V Young Irelands  

St. John's Park:  Thomastown V Lisdowney  

Danesfort:  St Lachtain's V Mooncoin