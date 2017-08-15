Kilkeneny GAA: All the fixtures for the coming week
The following are the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the coming week:
Wednesday, August 16
Michael Lyng Motors Aylward Cup – Quarter-Final
Tullaroan: Tullaroan V Thomastown 7.15pm
Iverk Produce South Junior B Hurling Championship – Semi-Finals
Mullinavat: John Lockes V Piltown 7pm
Piltown: Ballyhale Shamrocks V Windgap 7pm
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling League (games 7pm) Roinn A Group A
Tom Ryall Park: Graigue Ballycallan V Thomastown
Canon Kearns Park: Erins Own V James Stephens
Roinn A Group B
St. John's Park: O'Loughlin Gaels V Bennettsbridge
Roinn B Group B
Johnstown: Fenians V Emeralds
Roinn B Group C
Paulstown: Barrow Rangers V St Martin's
Duggan Steel Under-16 B Hurling Championship – Quarter-Final
Jenkinstown: Lisdowney V St Lachtain's 7pm
Thursday
J.J.Kavanagh and Sons Martin Treacy Junior Hurling Cup – Quarter-Finals
John Locke Park: John Lockes V Graignamanagh 7pm
Slieverue: Slieverue V Kilmacow 7pm
Urlingford: Emeralds V Galmoy 7pm
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling League Roinn B Group A
John Locke Park: John Lockes V Mooncoin 7pm
Friday
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons J.H.L. [Section A] Group A
Windgap: Windgap V Piltown 7.15pm
Iverk Produce South Junior A Hurling Championship Final
Mullinavat: Mooncoin v Thomastown 6.45pm
Duggan Steel Under-16 B Championship
Palmerstown: Galmoy/Windgap v Tullogher Rosbercon 7pm
Saturday
Bord Gais Energy All Ireland under-21 Hurling Semi-Final
Semple Stadium: Kilkenny v Derry 4pm
All-Ireland senior camogie semi-final
Gaelic ground, Limerick - Kilkeenny v Dublin (5.15pm).
Sunday
Iverk Produce South Junior Hurling Cup - Final
Hugginstown: Ballyhale Shamrocks V John Lockes 6.30pm
J J Kavanagh & Sons North Junior A Semi-Finals
Canon Kearns Park: St Lachtains v St Patricks 1.30pm
St Johns Park: Conahy Shamrocks v James Stephens 1.30pm
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior B Hurling Championship - Final
Venue: TBC: Bennettsbridge V Galmoy 6pm
J.J.Kavanagh and Sons Martin Treacy Junior Hurling Shield Semi-Final
Cloneen: Cloneen V Barrow Rangers 2pm
Tuesday, August 22
St. Canice's Credit Union [Kilkenny] Senior Hurling League (games 6.45pm) Group A
Jenkinstown: O'Loughlin Gaels V Erins Own
Piltown: Carrickshock V Mullinavat
Gowran: St Martin's V Rower Inistioge
Group B
Thomastown: Clara V Dicksboro
John Locke Park: Bennettsbridge V Ballyhale Shamrocks
Tom Ryall Park: Danesfort V James Stephens
J.J.Kavanagh and Sons Martin Treacy Junior Hurling Cup – Quarter-Final
Tom Walsh Park: Blacks and Whites V Conahy Shamrocks 7pm
Wednesday, August 23
Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling League (games 6.45pm) Group A
Palmerstown: Dunnamaggin V Tullaroan
Hugginstown: Graigue Ballycallan V Tullogher Rosbercon
Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan: Glenmore V Fenians
Group B
Canon Kearns Park: St. Patrick's V Young Irelands
St. John's Park: Thomastown V Lisdowney
Danesfort: St Lachtain's V Mooncoin
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on