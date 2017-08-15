Kilkeneny GAA: All the fixtures for the coming week

The following are the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the coming week:

Wednesday, August 16

Michael Lyng Motors Aylward Cup – Quarter-Final

Tullaroan: Tullaroan V Thomastown 7.15pm

Iverk Produce South Junior B Hurling Championship – Semi-Finals

Mullinavat: John Lockes V Piltown 7pm

Piltown: Ballyhale Shamrocks V Windgap 7pm

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling League (games 7pm) Roinn A Group A

Tom Ryall Park: Graigue Ballycallan V Thomastown

Canon Kearns Park: Erins Own V James Stephens

Roinn A Group B

St. John's Park: O'Loughlin Gaels V Bennettsbridge

Roinn B Group B

Johnstown: Fenians V Emeralds

Roinn B Group C

Paulstown: Barrow Rangers V St Martin's

Duggan Steel Under-16 B Hurling Championship – Quarter-Final

Jenkinstown: Lisdowney V St Lachtain's 7pm

Thursday

J.J.Kavanagh and Sons Martin Treacy Junior Hurling Cup – Quarter-Finals

John Locke Park: John Lockes V Graignamanagh 7pm

Slieverue: Slieverue V Kilmacow 7pm

Urlingford: Emeralds V Galmoy 7pm

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling League Roinn B Group A

John Locke Park: John Lockes V Mooncoin 7pm

Friday

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons J.H.L. [Section A] Group A

Windgap: Windgap V Piltown 7.15pm

Iverk Produce South Junior A Hurling Championship Final

Mullinavat: Mooncoin v Thomastown 6.45pm

Duggan Steel Under-16 B Championship

Palmerstown: Galmoy/Windgap v Tullogher Rosbercon 7pm

Saturday

Bord Gais Energy All Ireland under-21 Hurling Semi-Final

Semple Stadium: Kilkenny v Derry 4pm

All-Ireland senior camogie semi-final

Gaelic ground, Limerick - Kilkeenny v Dublin (5.15pm).

Sunday

Iverk Produce South Junior Hurling Cup - Final

Hugginstown: Ballyhale Shamrocks V John Lockes 6.30pm

J J Kavanagh & Sons North Junior A Semi-Finals

Canon Kearns Park: St Lachtains v St Patricks 1.30pm

St Johns Park: Conahy Shamrocks v James Stephens 1.30pm

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior B Hurling Championship - Final

Venue: TBC: Bennettsbridge V Galmoy 6pm

J.J.Kavanagh and Sons Martin Treacy Junior Hurling Shield Semi-Final

Cloneen: Cloneen V Barrow Rangers 2pm

Tuesday, August 22

St. Canice's Credit Union [Kilkenny] Senior Hurling League (games 6.45pm) Group A

Jenkinstown: O'Loughlin Gaels V Erins Own

Piltown: Carrickshock V Mullinavat

Gowran: St Martin's V Rower Inistioge

Group B

Thomastown: Clara V Dicksboro

John Locke Park: Bennettsbridge V Ballyhale Shamrocks

Tom Ryall Park: Danesfort V James Stephens

J.J.Kavanagh and Sons Martin Treacy Junior Hurling Cup – Quarter-Final

Tom Walsh Park: Blacks and Whites V Conahy Shamrocks 7pm

Wednesday, August 23

Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling League (games 6.45pm) Group A

Palmerstown: Dunnamaggin V Tullaroan

Hugginstown: Graigue Ballycallan V Tullogher Rosbercon

Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan: Glenmore V Fenians

Group B

Canon Kearns Park: St. Patrick's V Young Irelands

St. John's Park: Thomastown V Lisdowney

Danesfort: St Lachtain's V Mooncoin