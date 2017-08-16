Kilkenny hurling and camogie: Teams chase big double

Kilkenny teams will be chasing places in All-Ireland finals at venues around 40 miles apart on Saturday.

The all-conquering Kilkenny senior camogie team, who have already won the National League, will be bidding for a place in the O’Duffy Cup final when they play Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final in Limerick (5.15pm).

In the second camogie semi-final Galway play Cork. The final is fixed for September 10.

Just as the ladies take the field, the under-21 hurlers will be hoping to be celebrating a victory over Ulster champions, Derry in the All-Ireland semi-final in Thurles.

The hurlers are bidding for a place in the Saturday, September 9 final against either Limerick or Galway.

Nothing definite

“It is only a possible ticket into the final - there is nothing definite,” said hurling manager, Eddie Brennan, who is hoping to lead his charges into what would be the county’s first final since 2012. “You have to go for it with all your might.

“We have to be very focussed. If we are not at 100% we will struggle, there is no double about that,” he added of a challenge most see as easy for the Cats.

The camogie women won the League/Championship double last season, claiming the O’Duffy Cup after a gap of 22 years. Now they are hot footing it towards another possible double.

Former Kilkenny hurling star, David Herity, is the manager of the Dublin team.

Whatever happens, Dublin will probably be the story of the Liberty Insurance senior championship. They look set to establish themselves at the top table again after a very promising season.

Their win over Wexford in the quarter-final a fortnight ago was momentous, securing a spot in the last four for the first time in 27 years.

Kilkenny represent a significant step up for Herity’s troops, however.

When the sides met in the group stages, the Noresiders put the game to bed early thanks to two goals in four minutes from Miriam Walsh and Danielle Morrissey. Dublin will be focusing on starting well, as they have been slow out of the blocks in games to date.

The champions, managed by former great Ann Downey, have serious operators on every line. They have looked comfortable throughout the season, apart from when they needed a late point to beat Clare.

Kilkenny will be warm favourites to win both semi-finals.