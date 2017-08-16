THE PUNTER'S EYE: Gowran tips to banish the Wednesday blues

Gowran Park's midweek card has attracted the top yards to Kilkenny, and SOLAR WAVE (5/1) can get us off to a winning start in the 17:30 race. Jim Bolger's runner can be backed at prices as big as 5/1 and seems to be third in the pecking order with punters, behind OUTSIDE INSIDE and HYPERLAPSE. However, I would argue that SOLAR WAVE arrives here with the best form for his handicap debut. He was well behind SEAHENGE and BATTLE OF JERICHO respectively on his first two racecourse starts, but his most recent effort catches the eye. He was just a length behind BORAGH STEPS at Fairyhouse in July. That rival went on to finish just three lengths behind FLEET REVIEW at the Curragh earlier this month, and that franks SOLAR WAVE's form considerably. I'd be happy to take on both market leaders with the Bolger/Manning combination.

ALLURINGLY (7/2) makes most appeal in the 18:30 race as she is dropped back in trip and significantly down in class. She finished a respectable 12 lengths behind ENABLE last time out, and considering that rival is the ante-post favourite for the Arc, it is clear to see the strength in a seemingly adrift result for Aidan O'Brien's runner. Back in May, ALLURINGLY managed to get within a length of ENABLE at Chester, but in the subsequent runs, she found that standard far too good. Back down at this sort of level, she's a major player. Her last win came in Tipperary in April when she easily accounted for DABULENA by four lengths. A big run is expected here and at 7/2, she's a great price too.

Finally, RICKRACK (5/2) enters calculations for Jessica Harrington and champion jockey Pat Smullen in the 19:00 Fillies Handicap. This horse is lightly raced and having left Luca Cumani's yard in the UK, had a pleasing first start for her new trainer at the Galway festival recently. She finished third behind EXCHANGE RATE at Ballybrit, that being her first run in 11 months. She will almost certainly come on from that and it wouldn't take a special performance to beat today's field. LADY NATHANIEL looks the main danger in the market, but she was seventh last time out. This standard is far from exceptional and the Harrington/Smullen link-up can yield a winner here.

*Treble Odds - 75/1