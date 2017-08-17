Horse-Racing: Alluringly returns to winning ways at Gowran Park

Alluringly lunged late to claim top honours in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Hurry Harriet Stakes at Gowran Park.

Aidan O'Brien's American-bred filly had finished third in the Investec Oaks at Epsom and sixth in both the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Irish Oaks at the Curragh on her three most recent starts.

Dropped to Listed class for her latest assignment, she was the 7-4 favourite in the hands of Seamie Heffernan and finished powerfully in the extended nine-furlong contest to get up and beat Dermot Weld's Making Light and Pat Smullen by a neck.

Elegant Pose, previously unbeaten after two starts for Ger Lyons and Colin Keane, was not disgraced in finishing third, just a length and a quarter away.

Heffernan said: "She was classiest filly in the race. She was a bit disappointing on her last two runs, but I always felt I was going to get there today.

"We haven't seen the best of her. She ran well at Chester (second to Enable in Cheshire Oaks) and and it looks like she's back to what we think she is."

RESULTS

16:55, The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden - 1 Quizical, 5/2; 2 Sirjack Thomas, 8/1; 3 Shareva, 10/1; 4 Mount Wellington, 11/8 Fav.

17:30, The Join The Gowran Park Racing Club For #100 Nursery - 1 Solar Wave, 7/1; 2 Outside Inside, EvensFav; 3 Ellona, 16/1; 4 Hyperlapse, 4/1.

18:00, The McEnery Cup Handicap - 1 Fiesole, 8/1; 2 Here For The Craic, 10/1; 3 Percy, 11/2; 4 San Remo, 9/2 JtFav.

18:30, The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Hurry Harriet Stakes (Listed) - 1 Alluringly, 7/4 Fav; 2 Making Light, 7/2; 3 Elegant Pose, 8/1; 4 Glamorous Approach, 10/1.

19:00, The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Handicap - 1 Panstarr, 7/1; 2 Rickrack, 7/2; 3 Sister Blandina, 5/1; 4 Jeremy's Girl.

19:30, The Golf Membership At Gowran Park For 2018 Apprentice Handicap - 1 Kandahari, 11/2; 2 No Way Jack, 12/1; 3 Lomi's Law, 5/1; 4 Best Not Argue, 12/1.

20:00, The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden - 1 Birds Of Prey, 12/1; 2 World Stage, 6/4; 3 Spring Garden, 16/1; 4 Dream Sleep, 8/1.