Kilkenny U-21 hurling v Derry: Team named as Leahy leads out Cats

Kilkenny will be without team captain, Pat Lyng, for the Bord Gais All-Ireland U-21 hurling semi-foinal against Derry in Semple Stadium, Thurles on Saturday.

The flying attacker cum midfielder was rested by his club, The Rower Inistioge in their senior league clash against O'Loughlin Gaels at the weekend, but the extra days rest did not work and he has been sidelined by a hand injury.

In his absence, the team will be captained by club mate Richie Leahy.

The winners of this semi-final play either Limerick or Galway in the final. The second semi-final is also being played in Thurles on Saturday.

Kilkenny (U-21 HC v Derry)

Darren Brennan (St Lachtains); Michael Cody (Dunnamaggin), Conor Delaney (Erins Own), Niall Mc Mahon (Erins Own); Darren Mullen (Ballyhale Shamroicks), Jason Cleere (Bennettsbridge), Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan); Luke Scanlon (James Stephens), Huw Lawlor (O'Loughlin Gaels); Richie Leahy(Capt, The Rower/Inistioge), John Donnelly (Thomastown), Sean Morrissey (Bennettsbridge); Shane Walsh (Tullaroan), Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge), Billy Ryan (Graigue/Ballycallan).

Subs: Alan Murphy (Glenmore), Ryan Bergin (John Lockes), Shane Ryan (The Rower/Inistioge), Aidan Nolan (Dicksboro), Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), John Walsh (Mullinavat), Eoin Kenny (Slieverue), Conor O'Carroll (Lisdowney), James Bergin (Conahy Shamrocks)