All-Ireland under-21 semi: Kilkenny hammer Derry

Sadly it wasn't a game at all, and after less than two minutes Kilkenny and Derry knew their fate in this mis-match of an All-Ireland under-21 hurling semi-final in Thurles today.

The Cats opened snarling, and they savaged the opposition. In their first raid after 15 seconds midfielder, Huw Lawlor carried the ball up the field before shooting a point.

On two minutes Lawlor's midfield partner, Luke Scanlon, drilled in a high ball. John Donnelly fielded it on the edge of the Derry square before lashed a rishing shot into the roof of the net.

You could sense it. Derry were done. Kilkenny were looking towards the All-Ireland final on September 9.

On Kilkenny powered. The goals flowed - to Shane Walsh 8th minute; Richie Leahy 9th minute; Billy Ryan 16th and 21st minutes. The Graigue Ballycallan man was withdrawn immediately after scoring the second one as Kilkenny began to use their bench.

At half-time the gap was 5-12 to 0-4. It was all over.

SCORERS: Kilkenny - Shane Walsh (2-7); John Donnely (1-7); Liam Blanchfield (0-6); Billy Ryan (2-0); Luke Scanlon, Richie Leahy, Eoin Kenny (1-1 each); Alan Murphy, John Walsh (0-4 each); Niall McMahon, Darren Mullen, Huw Lawlor, Ryan Bergin (0-1 each). Derry - Cormack O'Doherty (0-3); Ciaran Steele, Corey Reilly, DarraghCartin, Brendan Laverty (0-1 each).

Kilkenny - Darren Brennan; Michael Cody, Conor Delaney, Niall McMahon; Darren Mullen, Jason Cleere, Tommy Walsh; Luke Scanlon, Huw Lawlor; Richie Leahy, John Donnelly, Sean Morrissey; Shane Walsh, Liam Blanchfield, Billy Ryan. Subs - John Walsh for R. Ryan; Aidan Nolan for J. Cleere; Alan Murphy for R. Leahy; Eoin Kenny for S. Morrissey; Ryan Bergin for T. Walsh.

Derry - Francis McEldowney; Seamus Higgins, Paddy Turner, Ruairi McCartney; Eamon McGill, Ciaran Steele, Shane McGuigan; Conor McAlister, Conor Kelly; Thomas Magee, Odhran McKeever, Corey Reilly; Darragh Cartin, Cormac O'Doherty, Gabriel Farren. Subs - Proinsias Burke for T. Magee; Brendan Laverty for G. Farren; Conor McCrystal for F. McEldowney; Shane McKeever for P. Turner; Sean F. Quinn for S. McGuigan.

Referee - John O'Brien (Laois).