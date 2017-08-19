Kilkenny Camogie: Champion Cats back in All-Ireland final!

Senior All-Ireland camogie champions Kilkenny kept their quest for back-to-back O'Duffy Cups on track when they saw off the challenge of Dublin in their semi-final.

Ann Downey's side had their work cut out to see off a defensive Dublin in Limerick's Gaelic Grounds, but showed great composure to rise to the challenge and book their place in Croke Park on September 10.

Kilkenny hit the ground running, taking an early lead when Denise Gaule rifled a second minute penalty to the Dublin net. The score proved vital, as it helped the Cats open a lead they held on to until half-time (1-5 to 0-4).

Dublin, managed by former Kilkenny senior hurling goalkeeper David Herity, lifted their game in the second half. They cut the gap to two points by the 36th minute, but two quick Danielle Morrissey points saw Kilkenny restore their big advantage.

They never looked back from there, tightening their grip on the game. Led by excellent displays from Ann Dalton, Miriam Walsh and Anna Farrell they pushed on, sealing their final berth when sub Jenny Clifford crashed home an injury-time goal to put the gloss on a fine win.

SCORERS: Kilkenny - Denise Gaule (1-2, 1-0 pen, 0-1 free); Jenny Clifford (1-0); Danielle Morrissey (0-3, 0-1 free); Miriam Walsh, Katie Power, Julieann Malone, Anna Farrell, Michelle Quilty, Meighan Farrell (0-1 each). Dublin - Aisling Maher (0-6, 0-4 frees); Siobhan Kehoe (0-2); Faye McCarthy (0-1, free).