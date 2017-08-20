Kilkenny v Dublin: Camogie Cats praise dogged Dublin

Dublin were "unbelievable" in their efforts to dethrone champions, Kilkenny in the All-Ireland senior camogie championship semi-final, Ann Downey has insisted.

The former Kilkenny star and current team manager was thrilled to be back in another final after the hard earned 2-11 to 0-9 victory over the Dubs, who are managed by former Kilkenny hurling star, David Herity.

"Dublin were unbelievable. They fought for every ball with incredible intensity. We knew we were in a battle,“ Ms Downey admitted.

"It was a great game and we’re delighted to get through," she added.

The Cats will be going for another League/Championship double when they face Cork in a repeat of last year's decider on Sunday, Septembedr 10.

Downey also heaped praised on match star, Anne Dalton, and described her as a real leader. There was some serious talk in the winners dressing-room during the half-time break and Dalton delivered some inspiring words.

"She always leads by example. She’s a great player, a real leader, who just drives this team on,” Downey suggested.