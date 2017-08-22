Kilkenny GAA: All the fixtures for the week

The following is the programme of GAA games in Kilkenny during the coming week:

TODAY (WEDNESDAY)

Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling League (ames 6.45pm]), Group A

Palmerstown:  Dunnamaggin V Tullaroan  

Hugginstown:  Graigue Ballycallan V Tullogher Rosbercon  

Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan:  Glenmore V Fenians  

Group B

St. John's Park:  Thomastown V Lisdowney

Danesfort:  St Lachtain's V Mooncoin
J. J. Kavanagh & Sons J.H.C. Section B

Gowran:  Erins Own V Ballyhale Shamrocks 6pm  


Iverk Produce South Junior B Hurling Championship – Semi-Final Replay

Mullinavat:  John Lockes V Piltown 6.45pm

THURSDAY

Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling League Group B

Canon Kearns Park:  St. Patrick's V Young Irelands 6.45pm

Special Minor 13 Aside Competition Roinn B – Quarter-Final

Danesfort:  Danesfort V Barrow Rangers 7pm  

FRIDAY

J.J.Kavanagh and Sons Martin Treacy Junior Hurling Cup – Semi-Final

Slieverue:  Slieverue V Graignamanagh 6.30pm


SATURDAY

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons Senior Football Championship - Final

Nowlan Park:  Mullinavat V Railyard 6pm


J. J. Kavanagh & Sons J.H.C. Section B

Tom Ryall Park:  James Stephens V Tullaroan 6pm 

Michael Lyng Motors Aylward Cup Shield - Final

Danesfort:  Mooncoin V Lisdowney 6pm

SUNDAY

St. Canices [Kilkenny] Credit Union Byrne Cup – Semi-Final

Bennettsbridge:  Clara V James Stephens 6pm

St. Canices [Kilkenny] Credit Union Byrne Cup Shield - Final

Jenkinstown:  St Martin's V Erins Own 12 noon

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior A Hurling Championship - Final

Palmerstown:  St. Patrick's V James Stephens 12 noon

TUESDAY

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor B Hurling League Group B

Páirc Lachtain:  St Lachtain's V Fenians 6.45pm


Duggan Steel Under-16 Hurling Championship

Roinn A – Semi-Finals

Thomastown:  Kilmacow V O'Loughlin Gaels 6.45pm  

Mullinavat:  James Stephens V Mooncoin 6.45pm

Roinn B Quarter-Finals

Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan:  Graigue Ballycallan V Tullaroan 6.45pm

St Johns Park:  Rower Inistioge V Galmoy/Windgap 6.45pm  

Roinn C Semi-Finals

Clara:  Young Irelands V James Stephens 6.45pm  

Danesfort:  Conahy Shamrocks V Carrickshock 6.45pm  