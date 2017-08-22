Kilkenny GAA: All the fixtures for the week
The following is the programme of GAA games in Kilkenny during the coming week:
TODAY (WEDNESDAY)
Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling League (ames 6.45pm]), Group A
Palmerstown: Dunnamaggin V Tullaroan
Hugginstown: Graigue Ballycallan V Tullogher Rosbercon
Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan: Glenmore V Fenians
Group B
St. John's Park: Thomastown V Lisdowney
Danesfort: St Lachtain's V Mooncoin
J. J. Kavanagh & Sons J.H.C. Section B
Gowran: Erins Own V Ballyhale Shamrocks 6pm
Iverk Produce South Junior B Hurling Championship – Semi-Final Replay
Mullinavat: John Lockes V Piltown 6.45pm
THURSDAY
Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling League Group B
Canon Kearns Park: St. Patrick's V Young Irelands 6.45pm
Special Minor 13 Aside Competition Roinn B – Quarter-Final
Danesfort: Danesfort V Barrow Rangers 7pm
FRIDAY
J.J.Kavanagh and Sons Martin Treacy Junior Hurling Cup – Semi-Final
Slieverue: Slieverue V Graignamanagh 6.30pm
SATURDAY
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons Senior Football Championship - Final
Nowlan Park: Mullinavat V Railyard 6pm
J. J. Kavanagh & Sons J.H.C. Section B
Tom Ryall Park: James Stephens V Tullaroan 6pm
Michael Lyng Motors Aylward Cup Shield - Final
Danesfort: Mooncoin V Lisdowney 6pm
SUNDAY
St. Canices [Kilkenny] Credit Union Byrne Cup – Semi-Final
Bennettsbridge: Clara V James Stephens 6pm
St. Canices [Kilkenny] Credit Union Byrne Cup Shield - Final
Jenkinstown: St Martin's V Erins Own 12 noon
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior A Hurling Championship - Final
Palmerstown: St. Patrick's V James Stephens 12 noon
TUESDAY
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor B Hurling League Group B
Páirc Lachtain: St Lachtain's V Fenians 6.45pm
Duggan Steel Under-16 Hurling Championship
Roinn A – Semi-Finals
Thomastown: Kilmacow V O'Loughlin Gaels 6.45pm
Mullinavat: James Stephens V Mooncoin 6.45pm
Roinn B Quarter-Finals
Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan: Graigue Ballycallan V Tullaroan 6.45pm
St Johns Park: Rower Inistioge V Galmoy/Windgap 6.45pm
Roinn C Semi-Finals
Clara: Young Irelands V James Stephens 6.45pm
Danesfort: Conahy Shamrocks V Carrickshock 6.45pm
