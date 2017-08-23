Kilkenny golf: Mark Power to captain Great Britain and Ireland team

Mark Power has been selected on the Great Britain and Ireland boys (under-18) team to play the Continent of Europe for the annual Jacques Leglise Trophy.

Mark is the only Irish player on the team. He has been made captain of team for the matches to be played for the third time in Ireland at Ballybunion golf club on September 1 and 2.

Mark has enjoyed a hugely successful year. He defended his Irish Boys Open Championship title in spectacular fashion; made his debut for the Leinster men’s team, winning his three singles matches and recently at the Boys Home internationals at S Anne’s Links, Lytham, England, he won his three singles matches at No.1.

GIRLS OPEN: Kilkenny girls were out of luck in the mid-Leinster Open championship, hosted by Kilkenny last week, with none of the girls featuring.

BOYS AMATEUR: Mark Power failed to make the cut for the matchplay stages of the Boys Amateur Championship in Scotland last week. He carded a +4 for the qualifying strokeplay rounds.

SENIOR CUP: The Kilkenny Senior Cup team head to Malahide on Saturday to face Carton House in the quarter-finals (10am).

The semi-finals will be contested on Saturday afternoon, with the final on Sunday. The competition is based on five singles, match play, playing off scratch.

Panel - Mark Power, Luke Donnelly, Paul O’Hara, Michael Buggy, Richard Walsh, Eddie Power, Craig Martin, Harry Duggan, Kevin Power.

GOLFER OF YEAR: With just the August Monthly Medal and the club singles remaining, the Kilkenny Honda Centre Golfer of the Year competition is reaching an exciting climax.

The new leader is Tom McInerney, with Aidan McDonald second and Richard Walsh running third.

When points in the club singles are allocated to Aidan McDonald and Ritchie Walsh they move into the top five, and with the potential for them to win the club singles they can have a big say in the outcome.

There are five or six others who could win the title, but results would have to go their way.

The top five - Tom McInerney 50pts; Aidan McDonald 48pts (including points already gathered in club singles ); Ritchie Walsh 45pts (including Club Singles); Cormac Hickey 44pts; Brendan Power 43pts.

HONORARY MEMBER: The Joint Committees bestowed honorary life membership on Kilkenny hurling manager, Brian Cody, for his services to sport, and in particular for his achievements in hurling.

The award was to be presented earlier in the year but due to commitments Brain Cody was unable to attend.

Brian has been an active member of Kilkenny golf club since 2000, but he has been unable to play as often as he would have wished due to the commitment to the Kilkenny team.

FINALS DAY: While all the club matchplay competitions have reached the semi-final stages, participants are reminded to play their matches before the end of the month.

Club finals day will commence from mid-day on Saturday, September 9.

A full schedule for the day will be issued when all finalists are confirmed.

GUESTS: Members are reminded that when they have guests, it is the responsibility of the club member to sign-in their guests. Guests will be refused permission unless the member is present with them.

CLASSIC: The St Vincent de Paul Classic is being played today (Wednesday). It is a three person team event costing €75 per team.

COURSE NEWS: The final divot repair session will be on Monday, September 4 in an effort to prepare the course for club finals day.

Members are requested, particularly during this soft weather, to take a bag of mix every time they play. There is an increase in the number of unrepaired plug marks on greens, which is disappointing.

SOCIAL MIXED GOLF: The final two sessions of Social Mixed Golf will be held in September.

Dates are Friday, September 1 and Saturday, September 16. The format will be the same as on previous occasions with a signing in time scheduled for4.45pm for a 515pm shotgun start.

RESULTS: Results from the weekend - Saturday/Sunday, President Oliver J. Cullen’s prize, 1 Tony Murphy (14) 41pts; 2 Peter Walsh, jnr (9) 42pts (intermediate); 3 Norman Williams (12) 39pts; best Gross, Richard Walsh (1) 36pts; 4 Michael Leahy (12) 39pts; 5 Steve Rochford (10) 39pts; 6 David McMahon (6) 38pts; 7 Dean Smithwick's (13) 37pts; 8 John Quane (18) 37pts; 9 Tom McInerney (15) 37pts.

Past President - Aidan McDonald (4) 35pts.

Junior prize - 1. James Everard (4) 40pts; 2. Oisin Timmons (16) 38pts.

CSS Saturday 72; Sunday 73.

Two's Club - 6th Seamus Rochford, PJ Martin, Conor Boland, David McMahon, Michael Buggy, Jeff Kealy; 10th Brendan Wall, Sean Boland, Norman Williams, Conor Boland, Martin Hanrick, Michael Buggy, Benny Cleere; 15th Richie Walsh, Dean Smithwick; 17th Paddy Crotty, John Grace, Richie Walsh, Ned Nolan.

Each 'Two' receives €20.70 credit in the Pro Shop.

Senior gents, August 17, 13 holes, 1. Willie P. Murphy, Jim Dollard, Bob Greany, Joe O'Driscoll 64; 2. Peter Ryan, Frank Bradbury, Roger Ryan, Joe Ledwidge 62; 3 Gerry Leahy, Richie McEvoy, Shem Lawlor, Tom Keating 61; 4 Brian Cullen, Ger Power, Christy Rainey, Seamus O'Sullivan 58; 5 Willie Leahy, Reay Brandon, Andy McEneaney, (53+4) 57 (b3); 6 Geoff Meagher, Martin Murphy, Tom Brett, Mick O'Brien 57 (b6); 7 Michael Daly, Richard Butler, Chris Kelly, Tom Reade 57.

Thursday’s golf starts at 10am over 14 holes, starting at the 5th tee. Sign in from 9.30 to 11am.

There will be an away outing to Athy GC on Monday, September 11. Entry sheet will be available on Thursday, August 31.

Senior Captain Reay Brandon’s prize and final round of Golfer of the Year is on Thursday, September 14.

JUNIORS/JUVENILES: Kilkenny played Woodenbridge in the Leinster semi-finals in Castle Warden. The team was led by James Everard and Sean Manogue, followed by Michael O’Shaughnessy and Louis Walsh.

The golf was very good, with the teams close at all times. Kilkenny kept ahead through both matches.

The opposition battled away and closed in and the match went down to the wire. Woodenbridge securing victory on the final hole.

The subs were P. O’Shea, B. O’Mahony and G.. Phelan.

Selectors and manager, Mark Grant, Ollie Cullen and Junior Convenor, Leo Byrne, did an excellent job.

Appreciation was extended to J. Walsh and M. O’Shaughnessy who helped greatly throughout the campaign.

The Summer Junior/Juvenile competitions final Monday competition will be on August 28. Bookable Online .

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 8.28am to 12.52pm St Vincent de Paul three person team fund-raiser, 1 to 1.48pm members time, 1.56 to 5.08pm St Vincent de Paul three person team fund-raiser; Thursday, 9 to 9.56am senior ladies, 10.04am to 12.36pm senior gents, 12.44 to 4.52pm O’Loughlin Gaels Classic; Friday, 8.04am to 5pm, O’Loughlin Gaels Classic; Saturday, 7.32 to 8.36am members time, 8.44 to 09.56am ladies and gents competition, 10.04 to 11.40am Society, 1 to 1.56pm members time, 2.04 to 3.24pm ladies and gents competition; Sunday, 7.32am to 4.28pm ladies and gents competition (gents August Monthly Medal; ladies18 hole v par; Monday, 9 to 11.56am Junior/Juvenile competition, 1 to 2.20pm mmbers time, 2.28to 4.52pm gents August Monthly Medal; Tuesday, 8.20 to 10.36am ladies 9 and 18 hole v par and Ladies into Golf, 12.20 to 2.44pm ladies 9 and 18 hole v par + Ladies into Golf, 4.04 to 4.44pm ladies 18 hole v par, 6.28 to 7pm Ladies into Golf; Wednesday, August 30, 1 to 2.20pm members time, 2.28 to 404pm ladies Past Captains Day.

LADIES CLUB: There is a ladies ‘Deal of the Week’ available in the Pro Shop. Only one set remaining

Ladies Ping GLE irons (five irons and two Hybrids) were €799 and €699

TEAM NEWS: It was hard luck for the Ladies Revive Active fourball team who were beaten on Friday in the Regional semi-final of the competition.

Playing Ballybunion, the three away teams coped with horrendous weather conditions, with hailstones and wind gusts making it impossible most of the time to hold an umbrella, let alone play golf.

Losing one match at home and two away the remaining team was called in.

Thanks were extended to all team panel, Ballybunion ball spotters and supporters.

Managers were Margaret Kiely and Mary Hickey

The Senior Cup finals between Kilkenny and Killarney will be played in the Royal Curragh G.C on Friday (8am).

Team managers - Mags Cuddihy and Mary Norton.

The semi-finals will be contested on Friday afternoon and the final is on Saturday.

RESULTS: Senior ladies on Thursday, August 17, nine hole competition, 1 Breda Kavanagh, Mary Gorman, Phil O'Carroll 33; 2. Frances Graham, Josie Bolger, Mary Shields 28; 3 Jane Duggan, Joan Cashin, Celine O'Sullivan 28; 4 Paula Bradbury, Greta Nicholson, Breda O'Loughlin 28.