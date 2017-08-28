Kilkenny GAA: All the results from the last week

The following are the Kilkenny GAA results from the last week:

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons Senior Football Championship final

Mullinavat 3-12 Railyard 2-5



St. Canice's Credit Union [Kilkenny] Senior Hurling League Group A

Rower Inistioge 2-20 St Martin's 3-15

Carrickshock 1-17 Mullinavat 1-16

O'Loughlin Gaels 1-16 Erins Own 0-17

Group B

Danesfort 3-16 James Stephens 1-19

Ballyhale Shamrocks 2-18 Bennettsbridge 1-15

Dicksboro 0-21 Clara 0-13



Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling League Group A

Fenians 1-15 Glenmore 1-14

Tullogher Rosbercon 0-20 Graigue Ballycallan 2-13

Tullaroan 0-21 Dunnamaggin 0-15

Group B

Mooncoin 4-16 St Lachtain's 1-15

Thomastown 2-19 Lisdowney 1-18

St. Patrick's 0-20 Young Irelands 2-12

J. J. Kavanagh & Sons J.H.C. Section B

Ballyhale Shamrocks 0-17 Erins Own 1-6

James Stephens 1-26 Tullaroan 2-14

St Canices Credit Union Byrne Cup SH Semi-Final

Clara 0-19 James Stephens 0-15

Michael Lyng Motors Aylward Cup IH Shield final

Mooncoin 2-20 Lisdowney 2-17



Iverk Produce South Junior B Hurling Championship Semi-Final Replay

John Lockes 0-18 Piltown 0-12



J.J.Kavanagh and Sons Martin Treacy Junior Hurling Cup

Emeralds 1-13 Galmoy 1-12

Conahy Shamrocks 1-17 Blacks and Whites 2-11

Slieverue 2-21 Graignamanagh 0-18