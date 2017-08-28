Kilkenny GAA: All the results from the last week
The following are the Kilkenny GAA results from the last week:
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons Senior Football Championship final
Mullinavat 3-12 Railyard 2-5
St. Canice's Credit Union [Kilkenny] Senior Hurling League Group A
Rower Inistioge 2-20 St Martin's 3-15
Carrickshock 1-17 Mullinavat 1-16
O'Loughlin Gaels 1-16 Erins Own 0-17
Group B
Danesfort 3-16 James Stephens 1-19
Ballyhale Shamrocks 2-18 Bennettsbridge 1-15
Dicksboro 0-21 Clara 0-13
Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling League Group A
Fenians 1-15 Glenmore 1-14
Tullogher Rosbercon 0-20 Graigue Ballycallan 2-13
Tullaroan 0-21 Dunnamaggin 0-15
Group B
Mooncoin 4-16 St Lachtain's 1-15
Thomastown 2-19 Lisdowney 1-18
St. Patrick's 0-20 Young Irelands 2-12
J. J. Kavanagh & Sons J.H.C. Section B
Ballyhale Shamrocks 0-17 Erins Own 1-6
James Stephens 1-26 Tullaroan 2-14
St Canices Credit Union Byrne Cup SH Semi-Final
Clara 0-19 James Stephens 0-15
Michael Lyng Motors Aylward Cup IH Shield final
Mooncoin 2-20 Lisdowney 2-17
Iverk Produce South Junior B Hurling Championship Semi-Final Replay
John Lockes 0-18 Piltown 0-12
J.J.Kavanagh and Sons Martin Treacy Junior Hurling Cup
Emeralds 1-13 Galmoy 1-12
Conahy Shamrocks 1-17 Blacks and Whites 2-11
Slieverue 2-21 Graignamanagh 0-18
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on