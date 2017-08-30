Kilkenny greyhounds: The 'Jet flies to victory

The Track Supporters Club ‘Night of Racing’ was held on Sunday night at St James Park and the card included six finals.

The most valuable final of the night was the TSC Past Members a3 final.

The hotly contested stake did not disappoint with the final it produced. Live Edition got plenty of support in the betting ring, but it was Trumera Wood who showed first from trap 1.

Trumera Wood led around the bend followed by Live Edition. There was a length between the pair at the second and Live Edition looked in a great position.

However, it was Clonduff Jet who stormed by the front pair and into a length lead at the third.

Live Edition challenged all the way to the line but victory went to Breda Quirke’s Clonduff Jet.

The son of Lenson Bolt and Priorstown Queen had a length and a half to spare over Live Edition in 29.17.

There was success in finals for Bridie To Be, Dysert Suzanne, Dutch Dream, Starbucks Star and Ratchies Defoe.

O’Dwyer Dog Food a7 final

Rays Dream and Kits Flyer showed best early doors and went to the first together.

Rays Dream went on and held a half a length lead at the second bend, but now the strong running Dysert Dream was also in the frame.

The Maria Byrne trained Dysert Suzanne moved a length clear into the third and then galloped on to the line to claim first place by four lengths in 29.56. Kits Flyer filled the runner up spot.

Track Supporters Club a3 525

The early dash came from Condor Merlin and Foulkscourt Hope.

The former got the bend but was then clipped from behind and bunching occurred. Ambitious Ranger slipped through and held a length lead over Condor Merlin heading out of the second.

Condor Merlin ran the far side strongly and took over at the third. The 6/4 joint favourite raced away to see off Ambitious Ranger by two lengths in 29.69.

Weadick Life and Pensions a4 bitch final

As expected Bridie to Be set the early fractions on the outer and led around the opening two turns.

The pace setter went on and was three lengths clear of the favourite Triangle Serena at the start of the back straight.

Bridie to Be increased her lead to four lengths into the third and that proved key as she held off the late surge of Triangle Serena by three quarters of a length in 29.28.

Pat Dunne Track Vet s3 300 final

The sprint final was a messy affair. Town Pilgrim started fast and led the field into the first bend.

Like in his semi-final, the leader checked at the turn with the bunched field in behind. Carriglong Cathy went to pass Town Pilgrim on the inner at the last, but found the door shut.

The David Flanagan trained Starbucks Star had better luck as he swept by on the outer to win by a length and a half in 16.86.

a1 Rearing and Schooling final

Ratchies Defoe justified favouritism to land the a5 final.

Led early by Pops Policy, Ratchies Defoe took over between the opening two bends and went on to lead by a length at the second.

The jolly motored down the back stretch to double his lead and was never unduly troubled as he saw off Pops Policy by three lengths in 29.14.

Track Supporters Club a3 525

Both Optimistic Misty and Bull Run Spice came away well and battled up to the first.

Misty went on and was half a length in front of Tentothedozen at the second bend. The duo were level around the third turn and all was still to play for.

The pair were involved in a ding dong battle all the way to the line, with the Stuart Kavanagh trained Tentothedozen getting the nod in 29.41.

The d2 725

Brownshill Ace was once again put in a short priced favourite and once again he missed the kick.

However, the hotpot got a dream run around the opening bends and soon had the leading Moneygall Ros in his sights.

Brownshill Ace took it up into the third and went two lengths clear heading down the back stretch. Moneygall Ros was back within a length by the fifth however and in a driving finish, it was Moneygall Ros who got back up to win by a length in 40.99.

Paddy Dunphy memorial a1/a2 final

Dutch Dream simply scorched his way to the opening bend and gave himself a lead that he would never surrender.

Garryglass Lee was a length behind the pace setter at the second bend and try as he might, he could not get on terms down the back stretch.

Garryglass Lee kept on trying but the Murt Leahy trained Dutch Dream was not for passing. Dutch Dream took the last final of the night by two and a half lengths in 29.07.