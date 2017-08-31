Kilkenny golf: Mark Power to lead the team

Rising Kilkenny star, Mark Power heads to Ballybunion this weekend where he will Captain the GB and Ireland under-18 team against the Continent of Europe in the Jacques Leglise Trophy.

The GB and I team, will be looking to win back the Jacques Léglise Trophy after Europe won a close encounter 13½ to 11½ at Prince’s in Kent last year.

Currently the teams are nine strong and the tournament is played over two days, with four foursomes in the morning and either eight or nine singles matches in the afternoon.

The Great Britain and Ireland team is selected by the R&A and the Continent of Europe side by the European Golf Association.

TEAM NEWS: The ladies and gents Senior Cup teams headed for the All-Ireland finals with high hopes of claiming one of golf’s most prestigious titles last weekend.

The ladies travelled to the Royal Curragh GC hoping to retain the Pennant they won in 2016.

They faced a strong Killarney team in the quarter-final on Friday morning and unfortunately came up short.

Killarney went on to win the trophy, beating Royal Portrush 4-1 in the final.

Meanwhile, the men were in Malahide to compete in the Leinster finals of the Senior Cup where they played Carton House in the quarter-finals.

Despite the scoreline reading 4-1, the match was in the balance for a long period, with Kilkenny losing one match on the 18th and in the two matches that were called in they were 1-up in one game and all square in the other.

CLUB FINALS: - Club finals day is on Saturday, September 9.

While all the club matchplay competitions have reached the semi-final stages, participants are reminded to play their matches before the weekend.

Club finals day will commence from mid-day on September 9.

A full schedule for the day will be issued when all finalists are confirmed.

COURSE NEWS: Members using the practice ground have been asked to take due care when driving in and out of the facility on the Bonnetsrath Road and not to drive using excessive speed.

Some residents of the Bonnetsrath Road contacted the club to express concern at the speed of some vehicles using the road and the possible danger to children.

The club requested the residents to take the vehicle numbers of those doing excessive speed and to report the matter to thee club or Gardai.

DIVOT BAGS: The club replenished the supply of divot repair bags about five weeks ago, bringing the number up to 140 approximately.

As of Monday the number has been reduced to 60 approximately.

A request has been made to members to check the boots of their car and return any bags they may have.

SOCIAL ACTIVITIES: Bridge results, August 8, five table Howell, 1 Mary Bradshaw and Joan O'Sullivan; 2 Michael and Ann Egan; 3 Mary Browne and Aileen Hehir.

The next Bridge night is on Monday, September 11(7.30pm).

SOCIAL MIXED GOLF: The next session of social mixed golf will be on Friday.

The format will be the same as on previous occasions with a signing in time scheduled for 4.45pm for a 5.15pm shotgun start.

The final session for the year will be held on Saturday, September 16, followed by finger food in the clubhouse.

RESULTS: Thursday/Friday, August 24, 25, O’Loughlin Gaels annual Golf Classic involving 65 teams.

Results - 1 Alpha Drives Team (Benny Cleere, Paddy Dwane, John Dwane) 99pts; 2 Wexford Combo (Brendan Power, Rory McCarthy, Shane Keogh) 94pts; 3 Country Style team (John Mulcahy, Pat Mulcahy, Joe Mulcahy) 94pts; 4 Paddy Raggett Homes team (Paddy Raggett, Michael Raggett, Derek Shelly) 94pts.

The chairman of the Organising Committee, Liam Leydon, praised the very active committee and thanked all the participants, sponsors, Kilkenny golf club, Liam and the bar staff, Sean and Aoife, Barry for excellent catering and particularly Sean Dowling and his staff for the excellent condition of the course.

It was also a great social occasion and it was a valuable fund raiser for the current Kilkenny senior hurling champions.

August 23, St. Vincent De Paul fund-raiser, results 1 John Burke, Liam Cody, P.J. O’Reilly 88pts; 2 Pat O’Hanlon, Philip Tierney, Philip O’Neill 82pts; 3 Simon Cullen, Dylan Smithwick, Dean Smithwick 81pts (b6); 4 David McMahon, Cathal McDonald, Tomas O’Dowd, 81pts (b9); 5 Pat Hickey, Pat Foley, Tom Gunning 81pts.

Longest drive - gents, Michael Comerford; ladies, Catherine Griffin.

Nearest the pin - John Delahunty, Rathdowney 29”.

The ’Society thanked all who contributed to what was an excellent day, in particular the sponsors Glanbia, Chancellors Mills, Jimmy Bolger and PRL Group.

Saturday, Sunday, Monday, August 26, 27, 28 Monthly Medal, 1 Pat Butler (7) 64; 2 Aidan Phelan (11) 65; 3 Vincent Hayes (12) 67 (b9); best Gross, Graham Nugent (+1) 71; 4 James Crotty (5) 67; 5 Thomas Buckley (7) 68 (b9); 6 Liam McCormack (14) 68.

CSS - Saturday 71; Sunday 71; Monday 71.

Two's Club - 6th Robert Shortall, Aidan McDonald, Graham Nugent, Chris Fitzpatrick, Tom Moore, James Crotty, Mark Nolan; 10th Liam Cody; 15th Mark Brennan, Ivan Dunne; 17th Michael Naughton, Seamus O’Neill, Dylan Smithwick, Rory MacEneaney, Paddy Crotty

Each 'Two' receives €23.20 credit in the Pro Shop.

TEAMS: In the men’s Senior Cup Leinster finals at Malahide golf club the Kilkenny team were defeated 4-1 in the quarter-final on Saturday morning..

Match 1., Mark Power lost on the 18th; match 2., Richie Walsh was defeated 3 and 2; match 5, Paul O'Hara was defeated 5 and 4.

In the remaining two matches Luke Donnelly was 1 up and Craig Martin was all square when called in.

Carton House went on to defeat Newlands 31/2 to 1.1/2 in the afternoon semi-final and they defeated Laytown and Bettystown in the final.

Senior gents, August 24, 14 hole competition, 1 Eddie Guilfoyle, Jim Meredith, Jack Nolan, Martin Kelly 67; 2 Dom Murphy, Martin Murphy, Gerry Bowe, Andy McEneaney 63; 3 Willie Leahy, Paddy Raggett, Pat O'Briain, Jimmy Rhatigan 64; 4 Noel Skehan, Martin Treacy, Brian Keane, Terry Harmer 61.; 5 Mick O'Flynn, Tom Dunne, Maurice Ryan, Liam O'Carroll 60 (b7); 6 Joe Gannon, Jim Dollard, Peter Dabinett, Tom Keating 60 (b7); 7 Peter Ryan, Denis Carey, Phillip O'Neill, Paddy Hally 60.

Sixty players took part.

The next competition is on Thursday (10.30am). Draw closes at 11.15am. Phone call entry is for emergency use only.

There will be an away outing to Athy on Monday, September 11. Entry sheet will be available on Thursday.

Senior Captain Reay Brandon’s prize and final round of Golfer of the Year will be played on Thursday, September 14.

JUNIOR/JUVENILE: August 21, junior/juvenile Open Day,18 hole Stableford was a great day with some fantastic scores from boys and girls.

There was great support from some local clubs, in particular Castlecomer, turning out more than 30 young golfers accompanied by Dell Todd.

Overall winner - Louise McInerney 42pts (b9).

Full handicap - 1 James Everard (4) 42pts (b9); 2 Nathan Ryan (11) 42pts (B9); 3 Michael O’Shaughnessy (8) 42pts; 4 Kevin Brennan (5) 41pts.

Junior handicap - 1 R.. Ring (26), Castlecomer 48pts; 2 J. Coogan (36), Castlecomer 46pts; 3 M. McInerney (28), Castlecomer 38pts.

Girls - 1 Eva Duggan (28) 36pts; 2 Niamh Glynn (23) 33pts.

Six hole competition winner - C. O’Sullivan, Castlecomer.

Junior Convenor, Leo Byrne's prize - boys, 1 James Everard; 2 Nathan Ryan; 3 Michael O’Shaughnessy.

Girls - 1 Louise McInerney; 2 Eva Duggan.

Junior boys - 1 Vincent O’Grady; 2 David Mulrooney.

Junior girls - 1 Millie Molloy.

Nearly 130 junior/juveniles played.

The final coaching session for the season will be held on Friday (5.30pm).

Results full handicap, 1 Christian Purcell (11) 39pts; 2 Mikey Kennedy (15) 38 pts (b9); 3 Louis Walsh (8) 38pts.

Junior - 1. Joe Leydon (25) 41pts; 2 Sean Casey (22) 34pts (b6); 3 Michael Raggett (21) 34pts.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 1 to 2.20pm members time, 2.28 to 4.04pm ladies Past Captain's Day; Thursday, 9.32 to 10.28am senior ladies, 10.36am to 1.08pm senior gents, 1.16 to 2.12pm members time; Friday, 1.08 to 1.56pm members time, 2.04 to 3.32pm gents Past Captain's day, 4.28 to 5.32pm junior/juvenile end of season. 540 to 6.36pm social mixed golf; Saturday, 7.32 to 9.24am members time, 9.32am to 12.52pm Society, 1.08 to 2.28pm members time; Sunday, 7.32am to 3.32pm ladies and gents Open singles competition; Monday, 10.04 to 10-36am visitors, 11.32am to 12.28pm Society, 1 to 2.28pm members time; Tuesday, 8.20 to 10.52am ladies 9 and 18 hole Stableford and Ladies into Golf, 11 to 11.56am Society, 12.20 to 2.44pm ladies 9 and 18 hole Stableford and Ladies into Golf, 4.04 to 4.36pm ladies 18 hole Stableford; Wednesday, 8.28am to 4.36pm ladies and gents Open singles.

LADIES BEATEN: The Kilkenny Senior Cup Team was defeated by a strong Killarney team in the quarter-finals at Royal Curragh on Saturday morning.

Results - 1 Mary Dowling lost to Mairead Martin 4 and 3; 2 Orla Dunphy lost to Valerie Clancy 3 and 1; 3 Mary Leahy Browne lost to Kelly Brotherton 2 and 1.

The remaining two matches, Jan Browne and Anne Smee, were called in.

Killarney went on to win the All-Ireland finals, defeating Royal Portrush to win the title.

Team managers were Mags Cuddihy and Mary Norton.

TEAM NEWS: Senior foursomes, mid-Leinster finals (minimum combined handicap of 14; teams must play in order of handicap/combined handicap with no shots conceded) against Carlow in Tramore GC (9am).

Team selection - Katie Keenan (7) and Bridie McGarry (8); Sarah Molloy (5) and Mary Norton (10); Jan Browne (5) and Mags Cuddihy (10).

Reserves - Mary Leahy Browne (3) and Mary O’Shea (11).

Team managers - Eithne Murphy and Phyl Doyle.

Results August 22, 18 hole Stableford, 1 Eleanor Moore (27) 37pts; 2 Josephine Leahy (13) 36pts; best Gross, Ann Geoghegan (6) 35 Gross pts; 3 Dervilla O'Byrne (10) 34pts; 4 Stella Coughlan (20) 33pts.

CSS - 73.

Nine hole Stableford, 1 Ursula DeLoughrey (22) 17pts; 2 Catherine Keane (25) 15pts.

Ladies into Golf - 1 Karen Nugent (16-9) 7pts

Fixture - Wednesday, August 30, ladies past Captains and ladies past Presidents competition. Golf commences at 2.25pm; Tuesday, September 5, nine and 18 hole Stableford and Ladies Into Golf.

SENIOR LADIES: August 24, 9 hole Champagne Scramble, 1 Paula Bradbury, Gene O'Brien, Teresa Brandon 43pts; 2 Patricia O'Sullivan, Greta Nicholson, Fionnuala Hennebry 39; 3 Catherine Keane, Kathleen Price, Mary Shields 37; 4Edith Ogilvie, Barbara Schofield, Aileen Hehir, 35.

Twenty-seven players took part.

UPCOMING EVENTS: The annual Gala Day will be held on Thursday, September 7. This will be a 13 hole competition, followed by a meal in the clubhouse.

The entry form is posted on the Senior Ladies’ notice board.