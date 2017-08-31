Kilkenny club hurling: Dates, venues and times fixed the big throw-in

The dates, venues and times for the concluding stages of the Kilkenny senior and intermediate hurling leagues, plus the opening round of the championships have been confirmed.

The games will be played on Saturday and Sunday, September 16 and 17. The full programme is:

Saturday, September 16

Senior hurling league final - Dicksboro v O'Loughlin Gaels in Nowlan Park (3.30pm).

Senior hurling Shield final - Clara v Carrickshock in Nowlan Park (2pm).

Senior huring championship, first round - Danesfort v Erin's Own in Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan (2pm); Bennettsbridge v Mullinavat in Ballyhale (4.30pm).

Intermediate hurling league final - Tullaroan v Thomastown in John Lockes Park (3.30pm).

Intermediate hurling Shield final - Glenmore v St Patrick's (2pm).

Intermediate hurling champioinship, first round - Tullogher Rosbercon v Lisdowney in Gowran (3pm); Graigue Ballycallan v St Lachtain's in Jenkinstown (5pm).

Sunday, September 17

Senior hurling championship, first round - Shamrocks v Rower Inistioge in Thomastown (12 noon); James Stephens v St Martin's in Canon Kearns Park (12 noon).

Intermediate hurling championship, first round - Young Irelands v Fenians in Pairc Lachtain (12 noon); Dunnamaggin v Mooncoin in Mullinavat (12 noon).