All-Ireland hurling final: Galway the favourites

The Liam MacCarthy Cup will be heading for a new home on Sunday, and for the first time in 18 years that won’t be in Kilkenny, Tipperary or Cork.

History will be made when Galway face Waterford for the first time in an All-Ireland senior furling final. The unique pairing will meet in the decider that is expected to be a thriller.

Galway are the red hot favourites at 2/5 to take the title. After an unbeaten run in all competitions this year, Galway secured their place in the final after a narrow last minute win over Tipperary.

Galway haven’t won an All-Ireland since 1988 and have lost six finals in the meantime.

Outsiders at 15/8, Waterford haven’t won the title since 1959. The underdogs will have to dig deep to have a repeat of their semi-final success and finish strong to take the Liam MacCarthy Cup back to The Déise.

BoyleSports spokesperson Yasmin Leonard said “We’ve seen money pouring in for both sides already. Galway are well backed and are the strong 8/15 favourites to win the SHC final this weekend. Waterford are 15/8 and will be fighting hard to bring the Liam MacCarthy Cup back to the Déise.”

