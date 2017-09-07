Kilkenny Soccer: Andrews earns another international call-up

A series of top class performances have earned Evergreen defender Niall Andrews another international call-up.

Andrews, who has been capped at junior international level before, has been named in Gerry Davis' Republic of Ireland Amateur squad for the forthcoming Quadrangular tournament.

Andrews, who captained Evergreen to a treble in the Kilkenny & District League last season and to the final of the FAI Junior Cup, has been called into training ahead of the international tournament, which will be held in Glasgow in October. The tournament will also feature teams from Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man.

The squad will meet at the AUL Complex in Clonshaugh on Saturday, September 16.

Squad: Sean Guerins, Chris Higgins, Jimmy Carr, John O'Brien, Adrian Walsh (St Michael's); Shane Clarke, John Tierney, Danny O'Neill (Janesboro); David Hoban, Danny Scahill (Westport United); Conor Griffin (Calry Bohs); Kieran McDaid (Buncrana Harps); Eoin Hayes, Stephen Kelly (Newmarket Celtic); Niall Andrews (Evergreen); David Joyce (Clonmel Celtic); Dylan McNulty (Kilbarrack United); Lee Murphy, Anto Kavanagh, Darren Dunne, Stephen Murphy, Paul Murphy (Sheriff YC); Stephen McGann, Shane Walsh, Gary Neville (Pike Rovers); Jordan Buckley, Stephen Donnelly (Usher Celtic); James McGrath (Nenagh); Ger Shortt, Daniel Matthews (Collinstown); Chris Smith (Abbeyfeale United); Ian Tuohy (Crumlin United); Jack Doherty (Carrick United).