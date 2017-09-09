Under-21 All-Ireland Hurling final: Kilkenny hopes blown away by Limerick storm

Kilkenny’s quest for a first under-21 All-Ireland hurling title since 2008 will go on for another year after Limerick blew their hopes away in Thurles.

The Treaty men started with the wind at their backs and used it to good effect as they shot their way into a strong lead. They shot seven unanswered points in the first quarter, Man of the Match Aaron Gillane leading the way with 0-4.

Kilkenny came into the game as the half wore on, Billy Ryan and Shane Walsh (0-2, frees0 helping them along, but they were seven points down at the break (0-11 to 0-4).

Although they had the elements in the second half, Kilkenny couldn’t find the scores needed to claw Limerick back. A series of pointed frees from sub Alan Murphy saw them raise a charge – at one stage the gap was down to four points – but subs Conor Boylan and Oisin O’Reilly made sure Limerick’s grip on the silverware didn’t slip.

SCORERS: Limerick – Aaron Gillane (0-7, 0-2 frees); Ronan Lynch (0-3, frees); Peter Casey (0-3); Cian Lynch, Barry Nash, Conor Boylan, Oisin O’Reilly (0-1 each). Kilkenny – Alan Murphy (0-5, 0-4 frees 0-1 65); Shane Walsh (0-3, 0-2 frees); John Donnelly, Liam Blanchfield, Billy Ryan (0-1 each).