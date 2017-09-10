Camogie All-Ireland final: Agony for Kilkenny as Cork snatch title

There was All-Ireland agony for Kilkenny as an injury-time point saw Cork snatch the senior spoils.

Julie White’s point, deep into injury-time, proved the difference as Paudie Murray’s side got their hands on the O’Duffy Cup.

It was desperately unlucky on Ann Downey’s side, who looked set for a replay when the sides were locked at 0-9 apiece with six minutes of injury-time played.

Cork had bossed the first half, taking a 0-5 to 0-2 interval lead with Amy O’Connor (2) and Orla Cotter leading the way. Kilkenny struggled to impose themselves on the game, but scores from Denise Gaule (free) and Julie Ann Malone kept them in the game.

It was different in the second half, as a fired-up Kilkenny fought their way back into the game. The Cats clawed their way back to parity, then took the lead for the first time when Gaule converted a 39th minute free.

Cork hit back, but two points in quick succession from Malone and Miriam Walsh edged Kilkenny ahead. They couldn’t hold on, however. Gemma O’Connor levelled matters in the 60th minute, before White’s last-gasp point broke Kilkenny hearts.

SCORERS: Cork – Orla Cronin (0-3); Orla Cotter (0-2, frees); Amy O’Connor (0-2); Gemma O’Connor, Katrina Mackey, Julia White (0-1 each). Kilkenny – Denise Gaule (0-2, frees); Julie Ann Malone, Meighan Farrell (0-2 each); Katie Power, Shelly Farrell, Miriam Walsh (0-1 each).