Gowran Park officially opens new entrance

Gowran Park Racecourse officially opened its new state of the art entrance to be used for all race days and external events such as the Festival Of Speed and Kilkenny Country Music Festival.

Designed by Gittens Murray Architects and built by Tierney O’Neill - both based in Kilkenny - the entrance manages to fit seamlessly into its surroundings keeping its old wooded feel whilst marrying into a modern structure.

On hand to assist Gowran Park Chairman Joe Connolly and Manager Eddie Scally with the ribbon cutting ceremony were top trainer W.P. Mullins and Leinster, Ireland and Lions star player Sean O’Brien.

Both men are no strangers to Gowran Park with WP the top winning trainer of Gowran’s biggest race, The Goffs Thyestes Chase. His mother, Mrs Maureen Mullins, is also a previous Board member at Gowran Park. Sean is an avid racing fan and frequent visitor to the Kilkenny track.

“We are very proud to have W.P and Sean, two fantastic ambassadors for sport in our region, joining us to unveil our new entrance,” said Joe Connolly of Gowran Park.

“I want to congratulate our enclosures committee at Gowran Park of Tom Carroll, Kevin Mahon, Victor Connolly and Alex Wilson who have done a tremendous job in assisting our Manger Eddie and the building team in bringing this project to what we have.

“Gowran Park has a proud tradition in Irish Racing staging races since 1914 and our new entrance gives the track the front door it deserves.”

Racing

Racing returns to Gowran Park on Saturday at 2pm with The Group 3 Denny Cordell Stakes taking centre stage. Free buses will leave the Castle gates at 1pm. Tickets, priced at €15 for adults and €10 for students and OAPs, are available from www.gowranpark.ie